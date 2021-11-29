The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

Share All sharing options for: The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

Share All sharing options for: The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

Miami Art Week, which runs the week of November 29, brings thousands of visitors into town to enjoy a bevy of art fairs and over-the-top events, which makes it one of the busiest times of the year in the Magic City.

With the influx of people comes heavy traffic, so savvy food-lovers want to make sure they are situated as to where to dine near their artsy destinations. Read on for the 12 best restaurants to visit near the most popular Miami Art Week happenings.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.