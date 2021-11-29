 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 12 Best Places to Dine Near the Top Miami Art Week Shows and Events

Art. Eat. Repeat.

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly

Miami Art Week, which runs the week of November 29, brings thousands of visitors into town to enjoy a bevy of art fairs and over-the-top events, which makes it one of the busiest times of the year in the Magic City.

With the influx of people comes heavy traffic, so savvy food-lovers want to make sure they are situated as to where to dine near their artsy destinations. Read on for the 12 best restaurants to visit near the most popular Miami Art Week happenings.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

151 NE 41st St STE 235
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
(305) 402-9070
Complement a view of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami’s new suite of exhibitions with the French haute cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon. Similar to its counterparts around the world, the 3,400-square-foot interior features dramatic lighting, bold colors, walls outfitted with polished rosewood, custom-made red leather Italian seating, flame-brushed granite flooring, and black painted ceilings. Dishes like scallops bathed in a cilantro broth and coconut emulsion, calamari and beef and foie gras, and the spiced Long Island duck and dover sole are a show of flavors and technique. 

2. Mia Market Miami

140 NE 39th St STE 241
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 409-8442
(786) 409-8442
A chef-driven food hall featuring a mix of local food and beverage talent, Mia Market in the heart of the Miami Design District is the perfect place to grab a quick meal while checking out the neighborhood’s wide variety of exhibits, shows, and events during the week. Choices range from Vietnamese to sushi omakase to regional Italian with a lively cocktail bar housed in the center of the space seal the deal. 

3. dōma

35 NE 26th St
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 953-6946
(786) 953-6946
This bright and lively restaurant boasts a seafood-centric, Italian menu with plenty of Florida elements and a built-in wine cellar that can hold up to 800 bottles of wine. Located in the art-filled Wynwood neighborhood which is the home to many of this year’s fairs, its open kitchen dishes out intricate plates of artichokes tuna salad, braised veal ossobuco, and reliable pasta options like ravioli alla caprese and bucatini cacio e pepe. 

4. Cerveceria La Tropical

42 NE 25th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 741-6991
(305) 741-6991
The 28,000 square-foot La Tropical features a state-of-the-art onsite brewing operation, accompanied by a taproom, lush outdoor garden, art installations, and a Latin and Caribbean-inspired menu by chef Cindy Hudson. For art week, the Wynwood restaurant and brewery will be releasing a limited-edition Art Basel can in collaboration with artist Rigo Leon and there will be live music throughout the weekend. 

5. Buya Izakaya + Yakitori

250 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 699-0601
(305) 699-0601
Stroll from Spectrum and Red Dot fairs into this artsy all-day restaurant of Japanese soul food, and enjoy shareable dishes like ramen, tempura mushroom, a variety of bao, and charcoal-grilled karaage chicken. The space is adorned with travel trinkets, a hand-painted graffiti mural, and features a secret cocktail garden with a mix of sake and cocktail ninjas. 

6. Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899
A enviable outdoor patio and vibrant food menu is what sets Jaya apart from its neighbors, a sophisticated dinner option following a day at the Art Basel fair. Chef Vijayudu Veena showcases traditional culinary techniques from wok stations to tandoor ovens blending flavors from Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, India, China, and Japan. The Sunday jazz brunch features a lavish buffet with limitless pours of Louis Roederer Champagne. 

7. Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-9282
(305) 531-9282
Open for lunch and dinner service in Sunset Harbour, Pubbelly Sushi serves up a hyper-creative fusion of Japanese and Latin inspired dishes by founding chef partner Jose Mendín. The stars of the menu are the tuna pizza, big-eye tuna, robata grill items, and butter krab roll. 

8. Osteria Morini

1750 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 918-1037
(305) 918-1037
Situated less than a mile away from the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, Osteria Morini will showcase a pop-up with Michelin-star rated restaurant Marea on Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4. On both nights, a special four-course dinner with wine pairing will be offered for $350 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Osteria Morini will have its regular a la carte menu available throughout the week. 

9. Chotto Matte Miami

1666 Lenox Ave #1664
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 690-0743
(305) 690-0743
Chotto Matte is Lincoln Road’s most stylish restaurant. Its chic and colorful dining room is complemented by diverse, flavorful Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) fare of king mushroom oyster tostadas, branzino filet tempura, yellowtail jalapeno crispy rice, and three tasting menus starting at $85 per person. 

10. Sagrado Cafe

900 Biscayne Blvd r102
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 671-7434
(786) 671-7434
A short walk away from Art Miami. this Brazilian Downtown Miami cafe offers an all-day menu of sweet and savory dishes served with warm smiles by the owner and her welcoming staff. Once settled in the cozy dining room or bright outdoor patio, start the day with gluten-free pao de queijo (cheese bread) or the tapioca crepe, which comes filled with a choice of cheese, protein, and veggies. Standout lunch items are the stroganoff, served with rice and crispy potato sticks, the hearty feijoada, and filet mignon in wine sauce. 

11. La Canita

Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd 2nd floor
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 392-0811
(305) 392-0811
A short walk from cultural hub Perez Art Museum Miami, at the Bayside Marketplace, La Canita marries hearty Latin-American and Caribbean fare in a menu put together by James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. Stop by for one of the tasty empanada options, arroz con pollo, Jamaican jerk kissed wings, shrimp ceviche, and desserts like rum cake and tres leches. That alone is a good enough reason to visit, but the live music, creative cocktails, and waterfront deck patio enhance the experience.

12. Motek Mediterranean Cafe & Restaurant

36 NE 1st St Suite 132
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 953-7689
(786) 953-7689
Cafe Motek makes for a great mid-day stop during one art event and another. Named for the Hebrew word for “sweetheart,” it serves all the Israeli Mediterranean classics, from falafel to Jerusalem bagel to shawarma, but it’s the crunchy cabbage salad, Arayes burger, and Moroccan fish that reign supreme. Finish the meal with vegan panna cotta or challah bread pudding. 

