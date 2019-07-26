16 Noteworthy South Beach Restaurants

Dining options on South Beach include way more than just the average Ocean Drive tourist trap, where the 3-for-1 drink special still costs a pretty penny. From swanky hotel restaurants to a family-owned reservation-recommended Italian spot, a late-night taco joint, and everything in between, there’s always a delicious meal to be found on along the two-mile stretch from South Pointe Park to 23rd Street. Here are 16 restaurants on South Beach that are worth the visit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.