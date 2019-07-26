Dining options on South Beach include way more than just the average Ocean Drive tourist trap, where the 3-for-1 drink special still costs a pretty penny. From swanky hotel restaurants to a family-owned reservation-recommended Italian spot, a late-night taco joint, and everything in between, there’s always a delicious meal to be found on along the two-mile stretch from South Pointe Park to 23rd Street. Here are 16 restaurants on South Beach that are worth the visit.Read More
16 Noteworthy South Beach Restaurants
No tourist traps here
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
While Sweet Liberty might be best known for its world-renowned cocktails, its food menu should never be looked over as it’s just as good at the beginning of the night as it is at the end. The highlight is the cauliflower nachos by James Beard Award winner, Michelle Bernstein, which say on the menu that they serve two, but sharing with a crowd is definitely optional. They’re made with blended cheese, sauteed cauliflower, avocado crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos, and pomegranate seeds, on top of still-warm tortilla chips, with an option to add grilled chicken. Bonus: the kitchen is open until 4 a.m. nightly.
Casa Isola Osteria
Jose Mendin’s latest creation is Italian in focus with a nod to his roots, taking over the former Pubbelly space in Sunset Harbour. The homey space features plenty of hearty dishes that come from chef Santo Angello’s childhood, like the prosciutto bread with parmesan honey butter, burrata Panzanella, veal chop parmigiana, braised lamb Bolognese, and the short rib and taleggio cheese ravioli.
Lucali
As one of the first New York City imports in South Florida, Lucali has been a hit in Miami since the day it opened nearly a decade ago. The pizzas and calzones are made with handmade dough and wheeled into thin sheets by empty wine bottles before they enter the wooden oven. Simplicity is key at this Sunset Harbour restaurant, but the devil is in the details, as the restaurant uses some of the best ingredients around. As for the toppings, pile up and enjoy.
True Loaf Bakery
True Loaf doesn’t share the traditional story of a pastry chef who trained under the watchful eye of masters. Owner Tomas Strulovic learned to bake after leaving his career in finance and opening True Loaf, and now the former banker makes some of the best croissants in Miami and other picture-perfect pastries.
Osteria Morini
Perched on the Collins Canal inside the Kimpton Palomar South Beach, this restaurant from the team behind Michelin-stared Marea and Ai Fiori boasts cuisine from Northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region like seafood salad, prosciutto and mortadella meatballs, truffled ricotta ravioli with prosciutto, red wine braised octopus, and grilled New York strip steak.
Sushi Bar Miami Beach
Tucked away inside the Esme Hotel is one Miami’s most unique omakase experiences. Led by one of the country’s only female omakase chefs, Ambrely Ouimette, diners feast on a 17-course meal that let’s the “chef decide.” Expect contemporary nigiri enhanced with ferments, salts, koshos, and unique condiments. While the menu will shift almost daily expect unique items like aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice and the hokkaido scallop with white truffle salt, shaved black truffle, and spherified truffle caviar.
Tropezón Miami
The Spanish influenced spot on Espanola Way boasts a tapas-style menu with shareable dishes like pan con tomate, tortilla espanola, patatas bravas, jamon iberico, and gazpacho. Gin is the star of the drink menu, offering a collection of more than 20 house-infused gins alongside other updated classics like rose sangria and gin martinis.
La Sandwicherie Miami Beach
This no-frills sandwich shop is best known for its late-night offerings and always having a crow. Probably due to its French-inspired sandwiches topped with veggies and a vinaigrette so popular that they had to start selling it by the bottle to meet the demand.
Taquiza
Taquiza and its masa are known to draw beach-goers on a regular basis, and those regulars know it’s all about the totopos, the restaurant’s perfectly fried blue masa corn chips that are prepared to order. Pair these chips with any combination of tacos and the day will be complete. Feeling adventurous? Try the chapulines taco (grasshoppers) and washed back with a strong margarita.
Macchialina
This cozy, family-owned Italian restaurant is home to some of the best pasta in the city. Start with the creamy polenta before moving to the cacio e pepe, and end with the tiramisu, but honestly, there’s no wrong move in between. And make sure to grab a seat on its patio dubbed “il Giardino” for a proper al fresco meal.
Orilla Bar & Grill
This South American fusion outpost on Miami Beach serves up favorites like spicy beef empanadas, crispy arancini, bucatini pasta, and a variety of steaks seared on the charcoal grill, all in a sexy tropical outdoor space.
Stubborn Seed
The one-Michelin star restaurant from Miami’s own Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed is a cozy-yet-hip South of Fifth restaurant turning out some of the city’s most elevated cuisine. While there is a complete a la carte menu with dishes like cacio e pepe cheese puffs, pan-roasted truffle chicken, and shrimp and saffron gnocchi, the real highlight here is the tasting menu, where guests can try a bevy of classics and expertly presented seasonal dishes.
Carbone
The South Beach location of Carbone serves up the same high-end takes on classic Italian-American dishes that its New York City counterpart has since 2012. On the menu, expect dishes like its famous spicy rigatoni in a vodka sauce, the Caesar salad “alla ZZ” that is prepared tableside, veal chop parmesan, alongside some serious old school vibes, strong yet balanced cocktails, and plenty of people watching. Reservations are a hot commodity, but the people watching make it worth it.
Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant
This 109-year-old restaurant is an institution and is thought to have started the stone crab craze that captures Miami to this day. Ordering the namesake stone crabs is a must, which are served with a mustard sauce that is a legend in its own right, but stone crabs aren’t the only notable item on the menu. From an assortment of seafood dishes to steaks to its popular fried chicken, there is something for all tastes. And don’t forget the sides: creamed spinach and coleslaw are favorites, but the hash browns and the roasted tomatoes are worth the order too. Don’t want to spend time waiting? Then head next door to Joe’s Takeway and eat the same caliber claws at home.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen
From the team who brought Miami favorites like My Ceviche and Pura Vida comes a laidback Israeli and Mediterranean cafe quickly becoming a favorite in the South of Fifth neighborhood. At lunch and dinner, guests can find more hearty dishes like fattoush (bread salad), pitas stuffed with falafel and lamb kofta (meatball), and roasted whole branzino, which can be paired with a large selection of Israeli wines.
RED South Beach
This South Beach steakhouse has gotten new larger digs over the past year but is still best known for serving up high-caliber steaks with equally impressive sides. The best course of action? Opt for a cut of meat, like the 40-day aged Kansas City bone-in strip, with a side of the restaurant’s popular lobster macaroni and cheese or truffle whipped potatoes.