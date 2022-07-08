 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cerveceria La Tropical
Photo courtesy of Cerveceria La Tropical

13 Breweries in South Florida for Crisp, Cold Beer

Breweries with beer gardens, patios, and covered porches and plenty of beer flowing through the taps

by Alona Martinez
Cerveceria La Tropical
Photo courtesy of Cerveceria La Tropical
by Alona Martinez

There used to be a time when opting for a beer over a cocktail in nightclub-buzzing Miami was akin to an act of treason, but thankfully, those times have changed. The Magic City’s appreciation of handcrafted beer and all its nuances is booming, with breweries — and their faithful revelers — popping up all over town. And since every day here is a hot one, nothing goes better than a nice, cold beer. Whether sticking to one spot or making a day out of it, here are the breweries that have helped turn Miami into a proud beer town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Funky Buddha Brewery

Probably one of the most recognizable names among South Florida beer drinkers, its worth hitting the highway north to this expansive brewery in Ft. Lauderdale. Open since 2010 and encouraging beer drinkers to “find your funk,” its offers a variety of staples like the Floridian, to limited releases like Maple Bacon Coffee Porter, to the bourbon barrel-aged “Muy Bonita” stout.

1201 NE 38th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334
(954) 440-0046
(954) 440-0046

Unbranded Brewing Co.

A name with an interesting backstory, this brewery is a nod to the founder’s great-great-great-great grandfather, Samuel Maverick, who was notorious for leaving his cattle unbranded to a point in which his cows became known as “Mavericks.” Of course, the term today refers to someone that takes their own path, an apt descriptor for this brewery set in the heart of Hialeah. The Guava Wheat Ale and Batido de Pina sour ale speak to the Latin influences, which pair happily with the barbecue smokehouse on site (cue in the brisket sliders).

1395 E 11th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33010
(786) 332-3097
(786) 332-3097

The Tank Brewing Co.

Offering 16 on-tap beers within the 25,000 square-foot space, this Doral brewery is the brainchild of beer and cigar aficionados. Try the El Farito IPA, named after Key Biscayne’s lighthouse, the Freedom Tower American Amber or, for those watching caloric intake, the Lo-ca blonde IPA.

5100 NW 72nd Ave A-1, Miami, FL 33166
(786) 801-1554
(786) 801-1554

MIA Beer Company

With more than 150 beers being made and 54 draft lines, this Doral brewery offers something for everyone. From light beers like the Miami Weiss to darker selections like the imperial stout Little Friend as well as a healthy selection of hoppys and sours, beer aficionados will find plenty of choices to love.

10400 NW 33rd St #150, Doral, FL 33172
(786) 801-1721
(786) 801-1721

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

In true Miami fashion, this brewery, which recently celebrated its fourth year, incorporates its Latin American roots into its beer offering a variety of brews that range from craft lagers and IPAs, to sours and the Brazilian chopp. With names like Mangolandia and Chismosa, there’s Miami flair and flavor to go around.

55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 362-6300
(786) 362-6300
Veza Sur Brewery
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur Brewery

Cerveceria La Tropical

With its origin story starting in Cuba, where Cervecaria La Tropical thrived for decades until the Castro regime came into power, this handsome brewery opened in January 2021 showcasing an onsite brewery operation, taproom, restaurant, and botanical garden. Core beers offered include the original amber lager, whose recipe dates back to 1888, while chef Cynthia Hudson is behind dishes like pumpkin bisque with ginger-spiced crema, tequenos with guava coulis, and amber lager steamed mussels.

42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
Cerveceria La Tropical
Photo courtesy of Aura Groupe

Dogfish Head Miami

Bright murals made by local artists set the tone for the Miami outpost of this Delaware-based brewery. Beers here are created with Florida in mind, which translates to selections on tap like SoFlo Plus and Florida Peach Marmalade or the Cuban-style Breakfast Stout. Elevated renditions of tostones, croquettes and ceviche round the experience out. There’s also brunch every second Sunday of the month.

325 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 796-2727
(305) 796-2727
Cuban-style Breakfast Stout
photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Miami

Wynwood Brewing Company

Father and son founders Luis “Pops” Brignoni Sr. and Luis Brignoni dig into their Puerto Rican roots and the vibrant Wywnood art scene for inspiration with their brews. Beers like Pop’s Porter and Father Francisco are available for those who like a hearty brew and for those needed to cool off from Miami’s heat, the easy-drinking La Rubia is the way to go.

565 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(833) 996-9663
(833) 996-9663

J Wakefield Brewing

The force is with this popular Wynwood taproom that serves as both a tribute to Star Wars and a solid spot for good beer. The origin story of J. Wakefield is about as American as they get: John Wakefield, a.k.a., “Mr. Beer” began tinkering with a homebrew kit starting down the road that would lead him to multiple awards and the title of brew master. Both Miami Madness and DFPF (Dragon Fruit, Passion Fruit) are considered top contenders in the beer world. A visit to the taproom provides 15 on tap selections along with empanadas and gourmet popcorn to munch on.

120 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 254-7779
(786) 254-7779

Tripping Animals Brewing Co. - Doral

Doral has transformed from a bland assortment of warehouses and cookie-cutter homes to a dynamic food and drink destination, including this brewery. What began with a group of friends experimenting with whatever ingredients they could find in Caracas, Venezuela, led to the opening Tripping Animals Brewing Co, in Miami with the goal of providing exceptional handcrafted beer along with a community-oriented vibe. It’s no surprise that the beers don whimsical animal names (Hippo Hooray, Giraffe Party). There are pool tables and an “Animal’s Roots and Rock Garden” – a large patio where patrons’ pets are welcomed to roam and enjoy.

2685 NW 105th Ave, Miami, FL 33172
(305) 646-1339
(305) 646-1339

EST.33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

One thing beer pairs very well with is spicy curry dishes, so guests will find the combination of this Thai brewery and restaurant to work like magic. On the 4th floor of sleek Brickell City Centre, settle in for a pint of Legend Lager or an IPA with tempting names like One Night In Bangkok. Indecisive folk will be well served with a beer flight, perfect for pairing with lobster jungle curry or Thai spice-rubbed beef brisket.

701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 425-9266
(305) 425-9266

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

Serving beers with head-scratching (or beard-scratching) names like IPAs Lawyers Don’t Surf and P. Swayze, this taproom off of Bird road knows how to have some fun while going big on flavor.

7360 SW 41st St, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 912-7390
(305) 912-7390

Miami Brewing Company

Grab a few friends and make a day out of heading to this Homestead favorite. With a 10,000-square-foot taproom, this brewery prides itself in using local fruits and herbs to create flavors like Lychee Habanero and Big Rod Coconut Ale. Get the beer flight to sample more than one.

30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 242-1224
(305) 242-1224

