13 Breweries in South Florida for Crisp, Cold Beer

There used to be a time when opting for a beer over a cocktail in nightclub-buzzing Miami was akin to an act of treason, but thankfully, those times have changed. The Magic City’s appreciation of handcrafted beer and all its nuances is booming, with breweries — and their faithful revelers — popping up all over town. And since every day here is a hot one, nothing goes better than a nice, cold beer. Whether sticking to one spot or making a day out of it, here are the breweries that have helped turn Miami into a proud beer town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.