South Florida’s 14 Best Burgers, 2022

The burgers that need to be devoured asap

What goes into the perfect burger, and what goes with it? There are as many variations of America’s comfort food staple as there are people who enjoy eating them.

For some, it is that the soft, juiciness of the patty within; for others, the right bun and sauce seal the deal. One’s choice of toppings bring texture and depth, which lock all the goodness that makes the burger a go-to meal any time of the day.

From Cuban fritas to sweet and savory options, Miami has plenty of headliners. Here are the 14 options that are worthy of a try.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.