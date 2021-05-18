 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Photo by Sol Ingrao on Unsplash

South Florida’s 14 Best Burgers, 2022

The burgers that need to be devoured asap

by Juliana Accioly and Olee Fowler Updated
What goes into the perfect burger, and what goes with it? There are as many variations of America’s comfort food staple as there are people who enjoy eating them.

For some, it is that the soft, juiciness of the patty within; for others, the right bun and sauce seal the deal. One’s choice of toppings bring texture and depth, which lock all the goodness that makes the burger a go-to meal any time of the day.

From Cuban fritas to sweet and savory options, Miami has plenty of headliners. Here are the 14 options that are worthy of a try.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Le Tub Saloon

1100 N Ocean Dr
Hollywood, FL 33019
(954) 921-9425
With its funky decor of bric-a-brac and old toilets and waterfront views, Le Tub is one of the most quaint and iconic of South Florida dive bars. The reward for the trip to Hollywood Beach is a poppy seed bun cradling a thirteen-ounce sirloin patty, a supersized flavor bomb that has gotten nods from the likes of GQ and Oprah. Patrons have been consuming it for more than three decades and it is plainly served with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and seasonings. 

2. Proper Sausages

9722 NE 2nd Ave
Miami Shores, FL 33138
(786) 334-5734
This unassuming Miami Shores butcher shop might have made its name in South Florida through its creative sausage offerings, but its burger should definitely not be passed over. Its wagyu burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, and a tangy Proper Sauce served on a Sullivan Street Bakery focaccia bun.

3. Silverlake Bistro

1211 71st St
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 803-8113
This cozy neighborhood spot features American fare with French accents, but its regulars that are in-the-know come for its decadent burger. Made with two burger patties, cheddar, bacon, porcini mayonnaise, and steak sauce, it is perfect to be split with a friend or indulge in all by yourself.

4. United States Burger Service

8300 NE 2nd Ave Suite 102
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 537-6624
Bigger isn’t always better in a burger, but the double 2-Day option at USBS Burger is definitely worth thinking about. It comes oozing with melted “Government Cheese,” a mix of cheddar and fontina, and a mayonnaise-based “Priority Sauce” with mustard and onion that takes it to the next level. Order with a side of “Caribbean tariff,” a side of fries tossed in jerk spice with spicy mustard. 

5. Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 756-0366
Big fan of NY strip? The prime, juicy patty in Blue Collar’s dry-aged cheeseburger is accompanied by melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It’s served on a semi-sweet Portuguese muffin, a satisfying combination with every bite. 

6. Ted’s Burgers

120 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127

Thus burger pop-up, operating out of Wynwood’s J. Wakefield Brewing, has quickly become a Miami go-to for burgers every weekend. Its simple but well executed cheeseburger feature thin patties, smashed on the grilled, and charred to perfection before being topped with melty cheese.

7. Kush (Multiple locations)

2003 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-4500
Guava jelly and Swiss cheese melt into one dreamy savory and sweet bite in Kush’s Frita creation. The potato sticks adds crunch, the bacon fat and moisture, and the Lokal sauce does the rest.

8. Over Under

151 E Flagler St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 247-9851
After a far too long hiatus, Over Under is finally back in our lives and so is its cravable burger. Its cheeseburger is an elevated play on the forever nostalgic Big Mac, topped with Thousand Island dressing, pickles, shredded lettuce, onions, and cheese. Pair the burger with a side of salty fries that come with crunchy bits of fried parsley and a frozen paloma to completely the meal.

9. El Rey De Las Fritas

1821 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 644-6054
Miami is where Cuban hamburgers are at, and they are damn fine to eat. For over 40 years people have been flocking to this Little Havana spot for the original frita cubana, packing all the Cuban style beef, sauteed and crispy shoe string fries you can fit inside a fluffy Cuban Roll.

10. Pincho (Multiple Locations)

30 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 446-5666
Pincho’s Latin-influencerd burgers are unlike any other in town. Go for the Bacon and Blue option, where buns hug the beef patty together with a sweet and savory mix of gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, and applewood-smoked bacon. Best of all: a generous dollop of rich Buffalo sauce. 

11. LoKal

3190 Commodore Plaza
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 442-3377
Matthew Kuscher knows a thing or two about burgers and his Coconut Grove spot features a Royale With Cheese that is simple and exactly what a combination of Jack cheese, Canadian bacon, white onions, and barbecue sauce should be. 

12. Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21
Miami, FL 33133
(786) 353-2940
A this Coconut Grove diner-style restaurant, executive chef and owner Michael Beltran proves that less is more with a juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside Chug burger. It is packed with a supremely satisfying mix of American cheese, bread and butter pickles, and Chug’s secret sauce, on a housemate sesame bun.

13. Keg South

10417 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33156
(305) 284-9296
Ask any Miamian who was raised in South Dade county where their favorite burger is located and they will almost immediately answer: Keg South. While it may only have a handful of seats, have an entrance only accessible through a back alleyway and no signage, it has built a reputation for itself for serving one of the best burgers in town. The secret? The bar’s grill that’s been around since the 1960s cooking up perfectly charred and simply topped burgers.

14. Babe's Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St
Miami, FL 33157
(786) 429-1315
This South Dade butcher shop has people seeking it out not only for its meat selections but also for its burgers. Its lunchtime Babe’s Burger is always a popular choice made with a Prime and Wagyu beef blend topped with American cheese, sriracha mayo, and house made pickles on potato bun.

