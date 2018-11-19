Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Miami

There used to be a time when ordering Chinese food in America meant slurping noodles out of paper cartons in sweatpants, but the Chinese food in Miami offers so much more than that. From high-end Chinese fare to delivery-only options, here are 12 Chinese food-serving restaurants worth a try.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.