bowl of sweet and sour chicken in a white bowl on a wooden table Photography by Hanxiao/Unsplah

Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Miami

The cuisine of choice for delivery.

by Dara Smith and Olee Fowler Updated
Photography by Hanxiao/Unsplah

There used to be a time when ordering Chinese food in America meant slurping noodles out of paper cartons in sweatpants, but the Chinese food in Miami offers so much more than that. From high-end Chinese fare to delivery-only options, here are 12 Chinese food-serving restaurants worth a try.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sang's Chinese Food and Dim Sum

1925 NE 163rd St
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-7076
Tucked away inside a strip mall in North Miami, this no-frills restaurant has been a fixture in the neighborhood for more than two decades. Its daily dim sum service is always busy offering up dishes like shrimp balls, roasted barbecue pork, fried rice, egg foo young, and more.

2. Hakkasan

Fontainebleau Resort, 4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(877) 326-7412
With an aesthetic that feels more like a spa than a restaurant, Hakkasan delivers as much atmosphere as it does Cantonese cuisine. Chilean sea bass, crispy duck salad, and the dim sum lunch top the requisites list along with the Kowloon Cooler mocktail that is prepared with berries, juice, lychee, and lemon-lime soda. 

3. Blackbrick

3451 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-8886
A casual Chinese bistro with a modern edge, Blackbrick serves up punk rock energy and inventive plates like fried chicken dumplings, sweet soy wings, and loaded fried rice that is far too flavorful to be confused for a side. 

4. Palmar

180 NW 29th St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 573-5682
As cool as its Wynwood locale Palmar offers contemporary Chinese food with unruffled style. Guests enjoy a hefty selection of wine, beer, and dishes such as lamb dumplings, dan dan noodles, and seafood fried rice underneath the red glow of modish rattan lanterns. 

5. Yip (Multiple locations)

143 NW 23rd St Suite 3
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 399-7370
This Miami-bred restaurant is a dumpling haven. Served steamed or fried, the simple dim sum menu features generous stacks of rolls, buns, and dumplings for endless combinations. 

6. Mr. Chow

2201 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-1695
A mix of old-school elegance and traditional recipes sets Mr. Chow apart as one of Miami’s chicest Chinese spots. Diners can feel fancy under a swank lighting fixture while dining on scallion pancakes, Mr. Chow Noodles, and a Peking duck that justifies the splurge. 

7. Jia

808 1st St #3
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 206-1063
This self-described “Chinese Dinner Club” in the South of Fifth neighborhood serves a long list of Cantonese dishes like honey-roasted pork, spicy and sour seafood soup, black truffle sticky rice, tea-smoked beef tenderloin, and more. The space fuses Chinese, Art Deco, and tropical decor, with everything from Chiang Mai dragon veiled walls, rustic wood accents. bamboo chandeliers, and a 12-person seated wrap-around marble bar in the center of the room.

8. Hutong Miami

600 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 388-0805
High-end, Hong Kong-based restaurant Hutong has brought a splashy, colorful outpost in the Magic City. The vibe-y restaurant offers classics like the Peking duck, which is created using a recipe said to have been developed over one hundred years ago for the emperor, or more unique dishes like dumplings filled with everything from rose champagne, to prawn and black truffle, alongside strong cocktails and plenty of people watching.

9. Komodo Restaurant

801 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 534-2211
While David Grutman’s Komodo might best be know around town for its beautiful crowds and celebrity clientele, this Asian restaurant also happens to serve up some of the best Peking duck in the Magic City along with a plethora of other dishes like sushi, sashimi, dumplings, are more.

10. Zitz Sum

396 Alhambra Cir Suite 155
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-6920
After becoming a runaway favorite during the COVID-19 shutdown through social media, “Asian-ish” eatery Zitz Sum has opened its permanent outpost in Coral Gables. Offering a much larger menu than its original creative dumpling creations, diners can feast on dishes like cucumber salad, charred cabbage, grilled pork chops, and hanger steak — but don’t worry, the dumplings also make the menu. To wash the dishes back, guests can sip on a large selection of natural wines, sake, and beer.

11. Tropical Chinese Restaurant

7991 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 262-1552
A Miami institution since 1984, Tropical Chinese has been doling out dim sum since the local food scene was not much more than a croqueta. In true pushcart fashion diners settle in with a warm cup of tea and watch the pork buns pass by. Can’t-miss bites include dumplings on dumplings, shrimp rolls, and roasted duck. 

12. The Dumpling Lady at Munch Virtual Food Hall

2801-A Florida Ave
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(305) 469-2788
These ready-to-cook dumpling become a favorite during quarantine, and now sells its dumplings out of virtual food hall Munch. Offering a concise menu of five different dumplings with four different dipping sauces (plus a can’t miss Miso Oreo brownie for dessert), guests are encouraged to order by the dozen and try a few flavors.

