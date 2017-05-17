 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MARIO’S FAVORITE CHICKEN BOWL
Mario’s Favorite Chicken Bowl from Carrot Express
Carrot Express

19 Fast-Casual Miami Restaurants Worth The Hype

For those hungry and on-the-go.

by Amber Love Bond
Mario’s Favorite Chicken Bowl from Carrot Express
| Carrot Express
by Amber Love Bond

There’s not always time to sit and spend a full hour or more in a restaurant setting for a meal, and these days many people are opting for delicious grab-and-go options. The popularity of counter service dining has made it easy to grab a satisfying meal while on the go.

Thankfully Miami is full of counter service restaurants that get the job done and allow for a full spectrum of foods — from salads and sandwiches to tacos and ceviche. No matter the craving there is bound to be great spot nearby for a fast lunch fix. Here’s where to get the goods quickly from north to south.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Ms. Cheezious

7418 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 989-4019
(305) 989-4019
What started out as a popular food truck has turned into a brick-and-mortar location in MiMo that’s become a staple in the neighborhood. The menu features plenty of grilled cheese options to pick from the classic to the “not-so-classic” menu like the Croqueta Monsieur made with ham croquetas, ham, Swiss cheese, and bechamel on sourdough bread.

2. Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 705-6090
(305) 705-6090
A long time Miami favorite, this counter service Mediterranean spot offers a build-your-own bowl options with a bevy of options, but the real ones know the lunch specials (served all day and night) are the way to go. The Chicken Joojeh platter come with a skewer of chicken, hummus, a massive salad, basmati rice, and pita, but make sure to order extra sumac sauce to complete the meal.

3. The Taco Stand

313 NW 25th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 580-4948
(786) 580-4948
Who doesn’t love a quick made-to-order Mexican meal? At the Taco Stand in Wynwood there’s more than just the long list of tacos on the menu. Opt for a burrito filled with all the fixings and a side of Mar y Tierra fries topped with a generous portion of carne asada, shrimp, queso, crema, and guacamole.

4. Avo Miami

1834 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
This Sunset Harbour spot serves a long menu of healthy dishes that don’t skimp on the flavor. From power bowls filled with salmon and lentils, to crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside falafels, to avocado toast drizzled in truffle oil, Avo is a counter service spot that’s got something for everyone.

5. Delicious Raw

1828 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 452-7575
(786) 452-7575
For a quick meal that also works with a vegan or vegetarian diet, head to Delicious Raw in Sunset Harbour. Highlights include the vegan sweet potato pasta topped with corn salad and portobello mushrooms. Craving toast with veggies piled high? Order the LeSmash aka an over-the-top avocado toast.

6. Taula Fresh Cut Mediterranean

1657 N Miami Ave E
Miami, FL 33136
(786) 536-4846
(786) 536-4846
Build a counter service Mediterranean feast in five steps at Taula Fresh. Start with either a box or bread, pick a base, a protein, vegetables, and then get saucy with options like beet cilantro, turmeric garlic, or spicy harissa,

7. Poke OG (Multiple Locations)

161 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(239) 980-2912
(239) 980-2912
Nosh on hearty yet healthy poke bowls at Poke OG’s Downtown Miami outpost. The menu here features build-your-own poke options as well as restaurant favorites, while a selection of sushi boxes make it possible to enjoy omakase style dining on the go. Not into fish? There’s a vegan section of the menu featuring fruit and vegetable filled bowls.

8. Sanguich De Miami

2057 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 539-0969
(305) 539-0969
At Sanguich De Miami guests are getting more than a quickly made sandwich. Everything is made in-house from the ham to the pork, right down to the mustard and the pickles. Order a classic Cuban sandwich or add croquettas to enjoy the Miami classic croquetta preparada (Cuban sandwich filled with croquetas).

9. Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen (Multiple locations)

1250 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL
From the same people behind Miami mainstay, My Ceviche, Zuuk features an assembly line set up where diner’s can create their own Mediterranean bowl in seconds. Mix and matching toppings is encouraged, but the spicy beef piled high with veggies and covered tzatziki sauce is a crowd favorite.

10. My Ceviche (Multiple locations)

1250 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 960-7825
(305) 960-7825
During the course of nearly a decade My Ceviche has expanded to multiple locations and much more than just ceviche. The counter service restaurant serves ceviche bowls, burritos, and toasts piled high with choice of fish, shrimp, chicken, and newly added filet mignon.

11. Tinta y Café (Multiple locations)

1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables, FL

This quaint cafe is serving soups, salads, and sandwiches pressed to order. Seats are limited but the service is quick, parking is free, and the coffee will keep just anyone awake. Try the El Callejero sandwich made with chicken, prosciutto, cantimpalo, manchego, caramelized onions, and cilantro mayo, which pair perfectly with a cortadito. 

12. Pincho (Multiple locations)

30-32 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL
(305) 446-5666
(305) 446-5666
The team behind Pincho has come a long way from its original restaurant on Bird Road. Now it has locations all over town, from Pinecrest to Hialeah, serving up items like burgers with tostones in place of regular buns, cheese fries, salads, and pinchos (meat on a stick). (Find all the locations here.)

13. Doggi's Arepa Bar (Multiple Locations)

1246 SW 22nd St
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 854-6869
(305) 854-6869
The Venezuelan hotspot features a menu of counter service dishes from arepas to patacons (sandwiches using crispy fried plantains as bread) to burgers, salads and more. The namesake arepas are most popular and stuffed to the brim with white cheese and a variety of toppings. (Find more locations here.

14. Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

259 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 471-4985
(786) 471-4985
This hometown favorite that has been serving up healthy cuisine throughout the Magic City for more than 20 years, offering an extensive menu that is perfect for guests on the go. From hearty power bowls, to healthy burgers, nutrient-dense juices, and even an assortment of avocado toasts, Carrot Express has something for every healthy craving. (Find all locations here.)

15. Chicken Kitchen

400 S Dixie Hwy
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 669-2099
(305) 669-2099
Perhaps the original chicken bowl, Chicken Kitchen is known for its rice and chicken bowls most often covered in the restaurants coveted curry mustard sauce. Not in the mood for a bowl or rice? Skip a Chop Chop and opt for a salad, wrap, or quesadilla.

16. Mr. & Mrs. Bun

15572 Sunset Dr
Miami, FL 33193
(786) 717-6244
(786) 717-6244
Mr. & Mrs. Bun is a West Kendall haven for massive sandwiches filled with flavor on fluffy buns. Complement them with with one of the equally tasty appetizers or save room for dessert as there’s always a sweet daily-made special.

17. Diced (Mulitple locations)

9050 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL 33156
(305) 531-0766
(305) 531-0766
Another build-your-own bowl spot, but with a little Miami flair as bowls are often topped with a sweet guava sauce. Pro tip: order a mix of all the sauces. With locations all over Miami, Diced is never too far away. See all locations here.

18. Big Tomato (Multiple locations)

8825 SW 107th Ave
Miami, FL
(305) 598-4454
(305) 598-4454

This old-school spot started with pizza and now has expanded to chicken wings, paninis, and salads served in massive homemade bread bowls. Quick and affordable, it’s a definitely go to when looking for something casual and filling. (Find all locations here.)

19. Maxwell Bros Clothing Store

17395 S Dixie Hwy
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
(305) 741-2722
(305) 741-2722
Not actually a clothing store, but a pizzeria and brewpub by the same people who behind Lincoln’s Beard Brewing and Strange Beast. Small bites, charcuterie, and Neapolitan-style pizza are what’s on the menu here. Pop in on a Monday or Tuesday for BOGO pizzas, and save room for dessert as sister restaurant CryBaby Creamery is right next door with ice cream and cookies galore.

