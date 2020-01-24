 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
16 Special Occasion Restaurants That Are Worth the Splurge

Worth breaking the bank for

by Amber Love Bond and Olee Fowler Updated
by Amber Love Bond and Olee Fowler Updated

Miami loves to be wined and dined, but in a sea of restaurants throughout the city, finding the ones worth the hefty bill can be a challenge. Just because a restaurant is expensive, doesn’t mean it’s worth a visit on a special occasion. When it comes time to celebrate something special, there’s a lot to take into consideration from the food to the service to the atmosphere and attention to detail. Not all restaurants are created equally, and sometimes a night out calls for some serious spoiling at one of the city’s finest establishments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
The Surf Club Restaurant

Thomas Keller’s the Surf Club Restaurant features a menu of classic continental cuisine that’s been reinterpreted by the legendary chef. Located inside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, the ambiance transports diners to a romantic setting that feels as straight out of the 50s with dark blue and wood tones and cozy dining tables. Guests can dine on popular dishes including an avocado Louie, New York strip steak, and a table-side prepared Caesar salad, with every detail calculated with extreme detail right down to the interactive butter service. 

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

One of the best known fine-dining experiences in the world — and the only restaurant to receive two stars by the Michelin Guide upon its arrival in Florida — the Miami Design District outpost of chef Joel Robuchon’s L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon is led by several longtime proteges of the famed chef. Guests dine at counter seating akin to sushi counters, dining on a meal filled with plenty of tapas-style dishes. There are tasting menus, along with plenty of a la carte dishes like the La Caille made with caramelized quail, foie gras, potato puree and the Le Boeuf created with with prime ribeye, butternut squash tartlet with caramelized onion.

151 NE 41st St suite 235, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9070
(305) 402-9070

COTE Miami

Earning Michelin stars at both the Miami and NYC locations, Cote is a Korean steakhouse that’s where the visit is a special occasion all in itself. Each table is equipped with a grill where your various parts of your meal and cooked to your liking right in front of you. At $64 per person the Butcher’s Feast is quite the deal — featuring four cuts of meat and several (unlimited) sides. Also, all wines by the glass are served out of magnum bottles.

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Located inside of SLS South Beach, this high-end restaurant features an elevated menu that blends James Beach award-winning chef Jose Andres’ Spanish heritage with influences from the local Latin culinary community. Guests can dine on dishes designed for sharing like empanadillas de bacalao, bone marrow and jamon de toro, while sipping on uniquely crafted cocktails and high-end wines.

1701 Collins Ave suite 100, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 455-2999
(305) 455-2999

Klaw Miami

Housed inside the historic Miami Women’s Club, this surf n’ turf spot took nearly five years to open and it seems to be worth the wait. While this is definitely a splurge, the Norwegian King crab claws are served tableside and covered in a melted garlic butter sauce. Protip: arrive early and grab a drink on the sixth floor for stunning views of Biscayne Bay and South Beach from Edgewater’s only rooftop bar.

1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 239-2523
(305) 239-2523

MILA Restaurant

The swanky and massive 13,000-square-foot space boasts a serenely stylish indoor dining area, an outdoor terrace complete with an intimate omakase-style bar, and bites like shawarma-spiced wagyu dumplings, Alaskan king crab tempura, and an assortment of nigiri and sashimis.

1636 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 706-0744
(786) 706-0744

Forte dei Marmi

In the swanky South of Fifth neighborhood, diners craving high-end Italian food should head to chef Antonio Mellino’s Forte dei Marni. Candles light the dimly lit space that’s somehow both inviting and full of privacy. The menu includes sharing options like the Florentine-style T-bone steaks; tagliolini with red prawns; whole Mediterranean fish; and fettuccine with mushrooms and black truffle.

150 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 276-3095
(786) 276-3095

Zuma Miami

This mainstay in Miami’s food scene, features modern Japanese food, inspired by traditional izakaya-style dining, boasting a non-stop crowd of sleek, chic, celebrities, scene-chasers, and food lovers.

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
(305) 577-0277

Stubborn Seed

Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford is executing high-end meals at Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed with dishes like a seared foie gras with pumpkin, crispy duck with creamy grits, and poached Maine lobster. The menu rotates constantly with plenty of seasonal a la carte options as well as eight-course tasting menus.

101 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 322-5211
(786) 322-5211

Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis

A swanky establishment in the heart of South Beach, Milos doles out Mediterranean food with a whole lot of ambiance. Sharing menu space with other notable plates from the region, Greek dishes earn their keep with grilled vegetables, yogurt, octopus, and fried potatoes. 

730 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6800
(305) 604-6800

Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant

This 100-year old restaurant is an institution and thought to have started the stone crab craze that captures Miami to this day — and still exudes a classic elegance not found in many restaurants nowadays. Ordering the namesake stone crabs is a must, which are served with a mustard sauce that is a legend in its own right, but stone crabs aren’t the only notable item on the menu. From an assortment of seafood dishes to steaks, to its popular fried chicken, there is something for all tastes.

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365

La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Located in Brickell at Mandarin Oriental, La Mar by Gaston Acurio offers a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes. Think classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options.

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
(305) 913-8358

Sexy Fish Miami

While the overwhelming opulence of Brickell’s Sexy Fish might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s definitely worthy of a special occasion visit for those looking for an over-the-top night out. The Asian fusion menu features sushi, sashimi, miso-glazed cod, and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Opt for the omakase menu to be served 10 of the restaurant’s signature dishes and don’t skip out on the cocktails — it’s one of the prettiest menus around.

1001 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 889-7888
(305) 889-7888

Dirty French Steakhouse

Easily the sexiest steakhouse in Miami, Dirty French by Major Food Group serves up vibes just as delicious as its steaks. Celebrate special occasions here over martinis, steaks, and classic side dishes.

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707

LPM Restaurant and Bar

LPM Restaurant and Bar is Brickell’s answer to high-end French Mediterranean cuisine. Seasonal Mediterranean produce shines through in dishes using artichokes, courgettes, lemons, olives and tomatoes, paired with pristine seafood, meat, and pasta. Menu highlights include a whole roast baby chicken, gnocchi with tomatoes, and branzino, all complemented by a substantial French wine list that includes an extensive selection from Provence.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133

Fiola Miami

A D.C. transplant, Fiola is an updated take on traditional Italian cuisine in an elegant setting. Guests can select from la carte menus featuring twists on Italian classics during from lunch into happy hour and dinner. Signature dishes like the lobster ravioli with ginger and chives; cacio e pepe; charred octopus; and grilled Australian lamb are favorites among those who often frequent the restaurant.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

