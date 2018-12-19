Where to Go for Gluten-Free Food in Miami

At this popular, counter-service, health-conscious spot, gluten-free choices abound. For starters, all the wraps can be prepared gluten-free. Heartier fare like the chicken or salmon platter topped with pesto sauce and paired with cilantro brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo are popular. The vegan picadillo bowl tossed in crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and baked sweet plantain is another favorite: the chicken or tuna salad stuffed with sweet potato.