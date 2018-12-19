If it seems like everyone and their mom is avoiding the dreaded “g-word,” it’s because gluten sensitivity is real. Approximately 18 million Americans have it, while nearly three million have celiac disease. And restaurants are falling in line; adding gluten-free items to their menus zoodle by zoodle. Here are Miami’s best bets for gluten-sensitive dining.Read More
Where to Go for Gluten-Free Food in Miami
Nobody said guilt-free
Aba Miami - Bal Harbour
This elegant Mediterranean inside Bal Harbour offers gluten-free brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Dishes include spicy lamb ragu hummus with gluten-free crackers, whole grilled branzino with olive and anchovy tapenade, and grilled cauliflower kebabs.
Also featured in:
Le Jardinier
Go ahead, indulge in that bread basket at Le Jardinier. This swanky outpost by a Joël Robuchon protege offers a bread basket that is completely sans gluten, along with a plethora of veggie-forward dishes that are full of flavor and free of gluten.
Harry's Pizzeria
Pizza lovers can get their fix at chef Michael Schwartz’s neighborhood joint, Harry’s Pizzeria. With two Miami locations, Harry’s Pizzeria serves up gluten-free classics like cheese and margarita pies among more inventive varieties like short rib and pesto.
Pura Vida (Multiple locations)
This casual all-day cafe with multiple locations focuses on nutritious dishes ranging from organic acai bowls, juices, superfood smoothies, salads, wraps, and more. With health and well-being at the forefront of its philosophy, diners will find many gluten-free options across the menu.
Minty Z Midtown (Multiple locations)
Serving vegan Pan Asian cuisine, this spot known for its dim sum recently opened this second location, offering diners seeking gluten-free cooking further reach to wok-seared mushrooms, cauliflower kimchi, buckwheat scallion pancakes, and truffle fried rice.
Fresh Kitchen Miami Midtown
With multiple locations, this build-your-own-bowl quick-service concept has found success for its fast, healthy, and varied selections. Everything on the menu is gluten-free and made from scratch, and fresh to order. Diners can choose from seasonal ingredients, including fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, roasted veggies, grilled meats, salmon, homemade sauces, and add-ons.
Love Life Cafe
Love Life Cafe offers a range of gluten-sensitive dishes, including sushi like the Green Dragon and Truffle N’ Shrooms Rolls, comfort food like gluten-free Mac N Cheese, and Latin-inspired options like La Arepa Toast and Mushroom Carnitas Tacos. Don’t forget to try its desserts, which include cheesecakes, chocolate cake, and tiramisu.
The Salty Donut
If colleagues bringing doughnuts to the office causes Fomo (fear of missing out), the Salty Donut’s pb&j gluten-free doughnut option — featuring baked peanut butter cake “filled” with strawberry jam, strawberry glaze and topped with candied peanuts — will make gluten feel like nothing but a buzzword.
Also featured in:
Taquiza (Multiple locations)
Taco cravings don’t have to be a thing of the past for those living a gluten-free life. All but three of the 12 taco offerings are gluten-free at this popular taqueria (with multiple locations throughout Miami), including the al pastor, chorizo, and asada options. Must-order sides like totopos and grilled elote are gluten-free, and the churros are as well.
Lilikoi Organic Living
Lilikoi Organic Living serves gluten-free breakfast favorites like avocado toast, quinoa waffles, and a yogurt and granola parfait for the most important meal of the day.
CraveClean Protein Bake Shop
Self-described as a “protein bakery,” CraveClean churns out healthier baked goods that look and taste like the real deal. With gluten-free cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and other guilt-free twists on tried and true desserts, a trip to the bakery is nothing to hide.
Carrot Express (Multiple locations)
At this popular, counter-service, health-conscious spot, gluten-free choices abound. For starters, all the wraps can be prepared gluten-free. Heartier fare like the chicken or salmon platter topped with pesto sauce and paired with cilantro brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo are popular. The vegan picadillo bowl tossed in crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and baked sweet plantain is another favorite: the chicken or tuna salad stuffed with sweet potato.
Fiola Miami
For fine dining fans, Fiola brings upscale Italian food to Coral Gables. With an elegant raw bar, wood oven-baked octopus, gluten-free pasta, and a whole salt-crusted branzino, skipping the gluten at Fiola hardly feels like a sacrifice.
Grown
This counter-service restaurant is a favorite among clean and healthy on-the-run diners. Gluten-free soups, wraps, and sandwiches grace the menu, while most dishes can be modified to accommodate even the strictest of regimens.