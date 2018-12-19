 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 13 Hottest Restaurants in Orlando Right Now

Where to Find Miami’s Best Cheesecake

The 19 Restaurants Worth Seeking Out in Little Havana

More in Miami See more maps
fruit sandwich on a blue ceramic plate Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Where to Go for Gluten-Free Food in Miami

Nobody said guilt-free 

by Dara Smith and Alona Martinez Updated
View as Map
by Dara Smith and Alona Martinez Updated
Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

If it seems like everyone and their mom is avoiding the dreaded “g-word,” it’s because gluten sensitivity is real. Approximately 18 million Americans have it, while nearly three million have celiac disease. And restaurants are falling in line; adding gluten-free items to their menus zoodle by zoodle. Here are Miami’s best bets for gluten-sensitive dining.

Read More

Aba Miami - Bal Harbour

Copy Link

This elegant Mediterranean inside Bal Harbour offers gluten-free brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Dishes include spicy lamb ragu hummus with gluten-free crackers, whole grilled branzino with olive and anchovy tapenade, and grilled cauliflower kebabs.

9700 Collins Ave # 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 677-2840
(305) 677-2840

Also featured in:

Le Jardinier

Copy Link

Go ahead, indulge in that bread basket at Le Jardinier. This swanky outpost by a Joël Robuchon protege offers a bread basket that is completely sans gluten, along with a plethora of veggie-forward dishes that are full of flavor and free of gluten. 

151 NE 41st St suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Also featured in:

Harry's Pizzeria

Copy Link

Pizza lovers can get their fix at chef Michael Schwartz’s neighborhood joint, Harry’s Pizzeria. With two Miami locations, Harry’s Pizzeria serves up gluten-free classics like cheese and margarita pies among more inventive varieties like short rib and pesto. 

3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 275-4963
(786) 275-4963

Also featured in:

Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

This casual all-day cafe with multiple locations focuses on nutritious dishes ranging from organic acai bowls, juices, superfood smoothies, salads, wraps, and more. With health and well-being at the forefront of its philosophy, diners will find many gluten-free options across the menu.

3818 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 535-4142
(305) 535-4142

Also featured in:

Minty Z Midtown (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Serving vegan Pan Asian cuisine, this spot known for its dim sum recently opened this second location, offering diners seeking gluten-free cooking further reach to wok-seared mushrooms, cauliflower kimchi, buckwheat scallion pancakes, and truffle fried rice.

3451 NE 1st Ave #103, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 623-5904
(786) 623-5904

Fresh Kitchen Miami Midtown

Copy Link

With multiple locations, this build-your-own-bowl quick-service concept has found success for its fast, healthy, and varied selections. Everything on the menu is gluten-free and made from scratch, and fresh to order. Diners can choose from seasonal ingredients, including fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, roasted veggies, grilled meats, salmon, homemade sauces, and add-ons.

3201 N Miami Ave #103, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 239-6005
(305) 239-6005

Love Life Cafe

Copy Link

Love Life Cafe offers a range of gluten-sensitive dishes, including sushi like the Green Dragon and Truffle N’ Shrooms Rolls, comfort food like gluten-free Mac N Cheese, and Latin-inspired options like La Arepa Toast and Mushroom Carnitas Tacos. Don’t forget to try its desserts, which include cheesecakes, chocolate cake, and tiramisu.

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 456-4148
(305) 456-4148

Also featured in:

The Salty Donut

Copy Link

If colleagues bringing doughnuts to the office causes Fomo (fear of missing out), the Salty Donut’s pb&j gluten-free doughnut option — featuring baked peanut butter cake “filled” with strawberry jam, strawberry glaze and topped with candied peanuts — will make gluten feel like nothing but a buzzword.

50 NW 23rd St #112, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 925-8126
(305) 925-8126

Also featured in:

Taquiza (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Taco cravings don’t have to be a thing of the past for those living a gluten-free life. All but three of the 12 taco offerings are gluten-free at this popular taqueria (with multiple locations throughout Miami), including the al pastor, chorizo, and asada options. Must-order sides like totopos and grilled elote are gluten-free, and the churros are as well.  

1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 203-2197
(305) 203-2197

Also featured in:

Lilikoi Organic Living

Copy Link

Lilikoi Organic Living serves gluten-free breakfast favorites like avocado toast, quinoa waffles, and a yogurt and granola parfait for the most important meal of the day. 

500 South Pointe Dr #180, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8692
(305) 763-8692

CraveClean Protein Bake Shop

Copy Link

Self-described as a “protein bakery,” CraveClean churns out healthier baked goods that look and taste like the real deal. With gluten-free cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and other guilt-free twists on tried and true desserts, a trip to the bakery is nothing to hide. 

Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 534-2144
(786) 534-2144

Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

At this popular, counter-service, health-conscious spot, gluten-free choices abound. For starters, all the wraps can be prepared gluten-free. Heartier fare like the chicken or salmon platter topped with pesto sauce and paired with cilantro brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo are popular. The vegan picadillo bowl tossed in crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and baked sweet plantain is another favorite: the chicken or tuna salad stuffed with sweet potato.

1111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 762-2607
(786) 762-2607

Also featured in:

Fiola Miami

Copy Link

For fine dining fans, Fiola brings upscale Italian food to Coral Gables. With an elegant raw bar, wood oven-baked octopus, gluten-free pasta, and a whole salt-crusted branzino, skipping the gluten at Fiola hardly feels like a sacrifice. 

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Also featured in:

Grown

Copy Link

This counter-service restaurant is a favorite among clean and healthy on-the-run diners. Gluten-free soups, wraps, and sandwiches grace the menu, while most dishes can be modified to accommodate even the strictest of regimens. 

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-4769
(305) 663-4769

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Aba Miami - Bal Harbour

9700 Collins Ave # 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

This elegant Mediterranean inside Bal Harbour offers gluten-free brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Dishes include spicy lamb ragu hummus with gluten-free crackers, whole grilled branzino with olive and anchovy tapenade, and grilled cauliflower kebabs.

9700 Collins Ave # 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 677-2840
(305) 677-2840

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St suite 135, Miami, FL 33137

Go ahead, indulge in that bread basket at Le Jardinier. This swanky outpost by a Joël Robuchon protege offers a bread basket that is completely sans gluten, along with a plethora of veggie-forward dishes that are full of flavor and free of gluten. 

151 NE 41st St suite 135, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060

Harry's Pizzeria

3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Pizza lovers can get their fix at chef Michael Schwartz’s neighborhood joint, Harry’s Pizzeria. With two Miami locations, Harry’s Pizzeria serves up gluten-free classics like cheese and margarita pies among more inventive varieties like short rib and pesto. 

3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 275-4963
(786) 275-4963

Pura Vida (Multiple locations)

3818 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

This casual all-day cafe with multiple locations focuses on nutritious dishes ranging from organic acai bowls, juices, superfood smoothies, salads, wraps, and more. With health and well-being at the forefront of its philosophy, diners will find many gluten-free options across the menu.

3818 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 535-4142
(305) 535-4142

Minty Z Midtown (Multiple locations)

3451 NE 1st Ave #103, Miami, FL 33137

Serving vegan Pan Asian cuisine, this spot known for its dim sum recently opened this second location, offering diners seeking gluten-free cooking further reach to wok-seared mushrooms, cauliflower kimchi, buckwheat scallion pancakes, and truffle fried rice.

3451 NE 1st Ave #103, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 623-5904
(786) 623-5904

Fresh Kitchen Miami Midtown

3201 N Miami Ave #103, Miami, FL 33127

With multiple locations, this build-your-own-bowl quick-service concept has found success for its fast, healthy, and varied selections. Everything on the menu is gluten-free and made from scratch, and fresh to order. Diners can choose from seasonal ingredients, including fresh greens, sweet potato noodles, roasted veggies, grilled meats, salmon, homemade sauces, and add-ons.

3201 N Miami Ave #103, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 239-6005
(305) 239-6005

Love Life Cafe

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

Love Life Cafe offers a range of gluten-sensitive dishes, including sushi like the Green Dragon and Truffle N’ Shrooms Rolls, comfort food like gluten-free Mac N Cheese, and Latin-inspired options like La Arepa Toast and Mushroom Carnitas Tacos. Don’t forget to try its desserts, which include cheesecakes, chocolate cake, and tiramisu.

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 456-4148
(305) 456-4148

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St #112, Miami, FL 33127

If colleagues bringing doughnuts to the office causes Fomo (fear of missing out), the Salty Donut’s pb&j gluten-free doughnut option — featuring baked peanut butter cake “filled” with strawberry jam, strawberry glaze and topped with candied peanuts — will make gluten feel like nothing but a buzzword.

50 NW 23rd St #112, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 925-8126
(305) 925-8126

Taquiza (Multiple locations)

1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Taco cravings don’t have to be a thing of the past for those living a gluten-free life. All but three of the 12 taco offerings are gluten-free at this popular taqueria (with multiple locations throughout Miami), including the al pastor, chorizo, and asada options. Must-order sides like totopos and grilled elote are gluten-free, and the churros are as well.  

1351 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 203-2197
(305) 203-2197

Lilikoi Organic Living

500 South Pointe Dr #180, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Lilikoi Organic Living serves gluten-free breakfast favorites like avocado toast, quinoa waffles, and a yogurt and granola parfait for the most important meal of the day. 

500 South Pointe Dr #180, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8692
(305) 763-8692

CraveClean Protein Bake Shop

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Self-described as a “protein bakery,” CraveClean churns out healthier baked goods that look and taste like the real deal. With gluten-free cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and other guilt-free twists on tried and true desserts, a trip to the bakery is nothing to hide. 

Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 534-2144
(786) 534-2144

Carrot Express (Multiple locations)

1111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

At this popular, counter-service, health-conscious spot, gluten-free choices abound. For starters, all the wraps can be prepared gluten-free. Heartier fare like the chicken or salmon platter topped with pesto sauce and paired with cilantro brown rice, avocado, and pico de gallo are popular. The vegan picadillo bowl tossed in crumbled beyond-meat picadillo over brown rice, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and baked sweet plantain is another favorite: the chicken or tuna salad stuffed with sweet potato.

1111 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 762-2607
(786) 762-2607

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

For fine dining fans, Fiola brings upscale Italian food to Coral Gables. With an elegant raw bar, wood oven-baked octopus, gluten-free pasta, and a whole salt-crusted branzino, skipping the gluten at Fiola hardly feels like a sacrifice. 

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639

Grown

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143

This counter-service restaurant is a favorite among clean and healthy on-the-run diners. Gluten-free soups, wraps, and sandwiches grace the menu, while most dishes can be modified to accommodate even the strictest of regimens. 

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-4769
(305) 663-4769

Related Maps