plate of tacos. Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Miami Worth Seeking Out

The best off-the-radar places

by Stacy A. Moya
Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash

With so many restaurants in South Florida, how does one decide where to eat? While Instagram provides some mouth-watering photos, there is no guarantee the food is actually good — and not all restaurants have social media. Welcome to 2022’s list of some off the radar and hidden gems that may not have a huge social media presence or PR teams behind them but should not be passed up.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Etzel Itzik Deli

18757 Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33180
(305) 937-1546
Dine on Israeli cuisine at this Aventura deli, which serves strictly kosher only meats. The extensive menu caters to an array of cravings offerings items like hummus, fried eggplant, and spicy matbucha, to soups, salads, sandwiches plus entrees such as kebabs, Moroccan fish, and margez, served with choice of sides. Breakfast is also available, as well as fruit and vegetable juices, and desserts. 

2. George's Restaurant & Lounge

300 72nd St
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 864-5586
North Beach’s resident Italian restaurant has kept patrons bellies full for over twenty years. Menu highlights include the filet mignon, salmon carpaccio, and salads to start followed by pastas such as carbonara and puttanesca. Mains consist of steak, chicken, and fish served with choices of sides and dessert options are simple; cheesecake or tiramisu. George’s has an impressive wine list and a full bar to complement all meals.

3. Rancho Luna Restaurant

45 NW 22nd Ave
Miami, FL 33125
(305) 642-7295
The Little Havana staple has been serving Cuban food for decades. Find traditional dishes such as arroz con pollo, picadillo, ropa vieja, and bistec empanizado with all the standard fixings like arroz con frijoles negros, moros, maduros, tostones, and mariquitas. Plus, the menu features daily breakfast specials, Cuban sandwiches, and desserts.

4. Tinta Y Cafe (Multiple locations)

1315 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 285-0101
Not all coffee shops are created equal and Tinta y Cafe is proof. Aside from the assorted coffee drinks available, patrons can also munch on Cuban breakfast and lunch staples such as croquetas, tostadas, pastelitos, and a Cuban sandwich that is a serious competitor in the best Cuban sandwich in Miami.

5. A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion + Ice Cream

9700 SW 24th St D
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 603-9134
This small restaurant packs a big punch with its Mexican fusion dishes in South Miami. Enjoy a mix of Mexican and Cuban fare with dishes such as ropa vieja tostones (shredded beef on crispy green plantains), tacos, burritos, fajitas, and quesadillas. Wash the meal down with a margarita or any other of the beverages available and make sure to try the fried cheesecake topped with a choice of guava, dulce de leche, or caramel.

6. Osteria Vecchio Piemonte

10480 SW 72nd St
Miami, FL 33173
(786) 542-5178
This unassuming Italian gem can easily be missed as it is housed in a strip of shops on Sunset Drive. The cozy trattoria serves up items like antipasti, pastas, secondi, and desserts, which can be paired with a selection of new and old world wines. Insider tip: if there’s a particular dish that isn’t on the menu, don’t worry because the chef will make it. So go ahead, ask for the carbonara. 

7. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

8461 SW 132nd St
Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 242-4444
A Pinecrest staple serving Mexican cuisine for more than 20 years, Guadalajara features a variety of favorites such as fajitas, burritos, tacos, ceviche, soups, salads, and many vegetarian options. Owner Cesar Berrones is almost always around to make sure that patrons are well taken care of and enjoying their meal, and will not hesitate to ensure that all are happy even if it means bringing in a pinata. 

8. El Floridita Seafood Restaurant (Multiple locations)

13501 SW 136th St
Miami, FL 33186
(305) 233-7575
With three locations in South Florida, seafood lovers can enjoy a reasonable three-course meal for $12 any time and any day of the week. Begin with the traditional fish soup or opt for the lobster bisque, cheese bisque, or red pepper and tomato soup for an additional $4. Continue on to mains such as fish filet, shrimp “your way,” or lobster and crab ravioli, with most entrees including two sides. Finish off the meal with choices of flan, Catalan custard, bread pudding, or espresso.

9. Shiver's BBQ

28001 S Dixie Hwy
Homestead, FL 33033
(305) 248-2272
In business since 1950, Shiver’s has stood the test of time. The barbeque joint features ribs, brisket, pork, chicken, and combination platters along with sides such as hush puppies, coleslaw, black eyed peas, and cheesy hashbrown casserole to name a few. Dessert options include key lime pie and peach cobbler with ice cream, and beverages include sodas and draught beer.

10. Chefs on the Run Assorted Cuisine

10 E Mowry Dr
Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 245-0085
Puerto rican chef Jodrick Ujaque wanted to bring his native cuisine and flair for signature burgers to Homestead after working for several restaurants in Miami. At Chef’s On The Run, patrons can savor dishes reminiscent of La Isla Del Encanto such as surullitos, alcapurrias, and a selection of mofongos curated for carnivores, pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans alike. For the burger lovers, there’s a variety of eighteen impressively loaded options also suited for all diets. Local beers, wine, and sangrias are also available to wash down the meal. 

