15 Miami Hotel Bars Worth Checking Into

by Amber Love Bond
by Amber Love Bond
Whether on vacation, staycation, or just playing hooky from a day of work, there’s something nice about sitting at a hotel bar sipping a cocktail. Miami’s got plenty of hotel options, but not all are created equally. Skipping Ocean Drive is usually the best bet, as there’s plenty other beach options worthwhile. From swanky resort style hotels to some of the city’s best hidden gem lobby bars, it’s a safe bet that no one will ever go thirsty when looking for a great cocktail.

Here’s a list of 15 Miami hotel bars that are worth checking into — at least for a few hours.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Soff’s

Soff’s is a stunning result of JW Turnberry’s recent renovation. The elegant high-ceiled bar features a selection of dark spirits, local beers, and cocktails including batched drinks on tap like a margarita and watermelon mule.

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 932-6200
(305) 932-6200

Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

One step inside the Four Seasons Surf Club and guests are instantly transported to somewhere far far away, maybe even Italy, with its Champagne Bar serving as one of Miami’s most luxurious places to grab a drink. From the long list (Miami’s largest) of available bubbles to a well-executed cocktail menu, there’s something to inspire even the pickiest drinker.

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154
(786) 482-2280
(786) 482-2280

Bleau Bar

The aptly named lobby bar at Miami Beach’s iconic Fontainebleau is the ultimate place to people watch. Both locals and visitors flock to this bar, which was once a local hangout spot for The Rat Pack, and is still one of the most consistently busy bars in the city.

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4760
(305) 674-4760

The Living Room

This swanky hotel bar inside Faena does indeed feel like someone’s very classy living room, and is the place to go when looking for a dark romantic vibe on South Beach. The beverage list features an array of signature cocktails like the Faena Whisper made with Absolut Elyx, Red Bull Yellow Edition, passion fruit, and Abricot Du Roussillon.

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 534-8800
(305) 534-8800

Matador Room

Stepping into Matador Bar is a stark transition from the all white walls of the Edition hotel it’s located in. The massive black walnut bar is the room’s center piece, where the menu is an ode to old Miami.

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 257-4600
(786) 257-4600

Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami

One of the bars that is credited for putting Miami on the international bar scene, the Broken Shaker is also the most laidback bar on the list. Located inside the hip Freehand Hostel, the bar features an ever-changing menu with drinks created using in-house mixers and juices, as well as herbs grown in the garden outside. Grab a drink and hang in its outdoor oasis or lay by the pool.

2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-2727
(305) 531-2727

Watr at the 1 Rooftop

Sushi, cocktails, and stunning views of everything Miami Beach has to offer is what you’re going to find at Watr, the 1hotel’s rooftop bar. Don’t miss out on the Watr Roll made with shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, crab salad, tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and sesame.

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6580
(305) 604-6580

El Salón at Esme Hotel

With a menu that’s broken down into three categories: traditional, versatile, and extraordinary — there’s a cocktail for every palate on this menu. Located at the new Esme Hotel, this intimate bar breathes new life for locals when it comes to the traditionally tourist-filled Espanola Way.

1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 805-8050
(305) 805-8050

Serena Rooftop

On the rooftop of South Beach’s Moxy hotel you’ll find Serena, a rooftop bar serving refreshing cocktails and Mexican bites by the same team behind COYO Taco. This picture perfect rooftop is great for drinks with friends or even a Sunday funday brunch. A fan favorite on the cocktail menu is The Rubio made with Union Mezcal, hibiscus rosemary, and lime.

915 Collins Ct, Miami, FL 33139
(305) 306-0776
(305) 306-0776

Minibar

As the name implies, Minibar is rather small in size, but within the palm tree adorned walls there’s plenty of personality. Perfect for locals looking for a casual nightcap, it boasts nine cocktails, each one inspired by a different neighborhood in Miami.

418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8934
(305) 763-8934

Terras

If there’s one thing about Miamians, we love a rooftop and Lifehouse Hotel’s Terras took Little Havana by storm as the neighborhood’s first rooftop bar. Except tropical cocktails in a lush setting with DJs and great views of Brickell and Downtown’s skyline.

528 SW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33130
(305) 204-1793
(305) 204-1793

Rosa Sky

Breathtaking views of Brickell, Instagrammable cocktails, and fun Cuban-inspired bites are waiting at Rosa Sky Rooftop. Order their namesake cocktail, The Rosa Sky, made with Grey Goose Essenses Strawberry & Lemongrass and citrus for a fun rose-shaped ice moment.

115 SW 8th St 22nd Floor, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 628-1515
(786) 628-1515

Sugar

Sugar is home to Asian-themed cocktails and a 360 degree view of Miami from 40 floors high. Those looking for something light will enjoy the Lychee Blossom, a take on a martini made with vodka, sake, and lychee. Looking for something with more of a kick? Try the Herbal Dose made with rosemary infused gin, Green Chartreuse, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters. Arrive to watch the sunset over Miami, and stay for the romantic views.

788 Brickell Plaza #40, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 805-4655
(786) 805-4655

MO Bar & Lounge

Tucked away on Brickell Key, MO Bar inside of Mandarin Oriental, is one of the best hidden gem hotel bars in the city. The cocktail menu rotates often, but always features a mix of conservative classic cocktails and fun innovative drinks to test one’s palette. Stop in for Social Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. daily for $9 cocktails and wine, and $5 beers — a steal by Miami standards. There’s even live music every Thursday through Saturday.

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
(305) 913-8358

Mamey Miami

Hotel bars are few and far between once you go west of I-95, but Thesis just across the street from University of Miami is definitely an exception. Be sure to check out Mamey on 3rd, the rooftop bar that’s an extension of chef Nevin Patel’s Mamey restaurant. Here guests will find happy hour deals, live music, and some great sunset views.

1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 266-2639
(305) 266-2639

