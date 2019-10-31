15 Miami Hotel Bars Worth Checking Into

Whether on vacation, staycation, or just playing hooky from a day of work, there’s something nice about sitting at a hotel bar sipping a cocktail. Miami’s got plenty of hotel options, but not all are created equally. Skipping Ocean Drive is usually the best bet, as there’s plenty other beach options worthwhile. From swanky resort style hotels to some of the city’s best hidden gem lobby bars, it’s a safe bet that no one will ever go thirsty when looking for a great cocktail.

Here’s a list of 15 Miami hotel bars that are worth checking into — at least for a few hours.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.