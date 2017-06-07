As its name implies, key lime pie—the tart yet sweet signature dessert that defines Florida— shines bright in the Florida Keys, with restaurants from Key Largo to Key West boasting of serving the best slice. Luckily, these Miami spots happily do the trick for those without the time to drive when the craving hits.Read More
Miami’s 9 Best Key Lime Pies
As Florida as it gets
Cindy Lou's Cookies
Don’t be fooled by the name— while Cindy Kruse’s claim to fame is her wide range of decadent cookies, she makes a mean key lime pie served with a torched meringue top.
Fireman Derek's
Former firefighter Derek Kaplan has captured South Florida’s sweet tooth with his growing pie empire. His key lime pie, made from fresh, hand-squeezed key limes, was first concocted when Kaplan was a teenager tinkering with his newly discovered passion for baking pies.
dbakers Sweet Studio
Key lime pie lovers belonging to the meringue topping camp (as opposed to whipped cream) will want to head to this favorite spot for a towering slice. Offering door-to-door delivery makes it all the more tempting.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
What better way to wrap up a meal at this Southern food staple than with a slice of creamy key lime pie? The candy lime zest topping adds an extra amount of zing, and the bonus serving of Chantilly cream enriches every bite.
Julia & Henry's
Fans of Florida’s famous dessert can find a key lime pie vending machine on the mezzanine level of this popular Downtown food hall. Filled daily with pies from Joshua Abril’s touted Fookem’s Fabulous, options include the classic rendition and guava, coconut, and pineapple variations.
Publix
Like the beloved grocery store’s subs and fried chicken, the key lime pie in Publix bakeries has a loyal following. Leaning more toward the sweet side, it still has a pleasant tart kick and a nice crunch to its crust, possibly attributed to adding crushed toasted almonds.
Joe's Stone Crab
Perhaps Miami’s most famous long-standing establishment (opened in 1913), folks from near and far flock here for a handful of iconic dishes, among them, the key lime pie. Considered by many to be the benchmark for which all other key lime pies should be compared, each slice arrives perfectly chilled and provides the coveted balance of a zesty tart lime filling with a crumbly, crunchy crust. Joe’s sells whole pies as well.
Sweet Delights
Take a drive to Florida City (it will be well worth it) to this unassuming pie shop and sample Debra Allen’s key lime pie, which regularly gets national recognition. Unlike others that are dense, this rendition offers a custard-like filling paired with a buttery, crunchy graham cracker crust. It is topped with a beyond-fluffy meringue, which explains why diners often refer to Allen as the pie queen.
Delilah Miami
With its opulent setting and tuxedoed waiters, this newcomer, an outpost to the iconic LA hotspot, looks and feels like a scene from “The Great Gatsby.” Be sure to wrap it up with the key lime pie, which is creamy and tart and served with a generous amount of whipped cream. For those used to capturing dishes for social media, take note this restaurant has a strict no-photos policy.
