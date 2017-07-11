 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The 20 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants in Miami

10 Delicious New Brunches to Check Out in South Florida

11 Top Spots in South Florida for an Espresso Martini

a variety of plates on a black tables with hands around it
Dinner spread at Cote Miami.
Cote Miami/World Red Eye

38 Essential Dining Destinations in Miami, Winter 2022

The essential Miami spots

by Olee Fowler Updated
View as Map
Dinner spread at Cote Miami.
| Cote Miami/World Red Eye
by Olee Fowler Updated

The most frequently asked question Eater Miami receives is, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” The goal of the Eater 38 is to answer that question with a highly-curated list of Miami’s top restaurants, spanning the city’s best cuisines and neighborhoods.

The restaurants on this list, which are organized in geographical order, cover the entire city; span myriad cuisines, histories, and locations; and, collectively, satisfy any and all restaurant needs. It includes longtime Miami staples, newer restaurants with loyal followings, and those really stepping up to the challenges of serving during a health crisis.

Every couple of months the list is updated to add pertinent restaurants that were perhaps omitted or have newly become eligible (which means they’ve been open for more than six months, but usually closer to a year), or have made meaningful recent changes.

Added in October: Carbone, Cote, and Luca Osteria

Have a suggestion for somewhere we might have missed?? You can nominate the restaurant by dropping us a note at miami@eater.com.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Makoto

Copy Link
9700 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL
(305) 864-8600
(305) 864-8600
Visit Website

Located inside the ritzy Bal Harbour Shops where what’s on the plate is more important than who’s sitting in front of it sounds almost as implausible as a half-off sale at Gucci, but thanks to chef Makoto Okuwa it’s the real deal. In addition to the pristine sushi and nigiri, Makoto’s modern Japanese dishes and bincho charcoal robata have hungry shoppers coming back for more.

Also Featured in:

2. The Surf Club Restaurant

Copy Link
9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
(305) 768-9440
Visit Website

Oozing with 1950s glamour, the Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller boasts nostalgic American cuisine with the world-renowned Keller touch. Start the night with a stiff martini or a well-chosen wine from the restaurant’s impressive selection of vintages. The throwback cuisine goes with the old-school feel of the space, with items like beef Wellington, Caesar salad, roast chicken, and a can’t-miss ice cream sundae.

Also Featured in:

3. Taquiza

Copy Link
7450 Ocean Terrace
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 588-4755
(786) 588-4755
Visit Website

This North Beach waterfront restaurant features a variety of traditional tacos like pastor, chicken, and lengua served on handmade blue-masa corn tortillas so good that it now supplies them for half of the restaurants in town. But a trip to Taquiza isn’t complete without an order of the totopos — homemade tortilla chips, which come out warm, “fluffy,” and perfectly fried and are worth the visit by themselves. (There’s a second location at 1351 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL.)

Also Featured in:

4. Phuc Yea

Copy Link
7100 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 602-3710
(305) 602-3710
Visit Website

As one of the restaurants credited with helping the resurgence of the historic MiMo district (and before that, it served as Miami’s OG pop-up restaurant), Phuc Yea offers a mix of Vietnamese food with Cajun influence — a reflection of the owner’s roots. The colorful and industrial setting serves as a perfect backdrop for dishes like caramel chicken wings, seafood curry, Viet-Cajun style fried chicken, and the simple but forever craveable PY noodles made with plenty of garlic and parmesan cheese. Another plus:its lively bar serves as a top spot for a post-meal drink or happy hour location.

Also Featured in:

5. El Bagel

Copy Link
6910 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(786) 536-7365
(786) 536-7365
Visit Website

What started as an incredibly popular weekend bagel pop-up has turned into a full blown brick-and-mortar outpost with just as strong of a following. The counter-service restaurant offers a variety of creative hand rolled bagels, schmears, and bagel sandwiches filled with everything from thick cut bacon and eggs to a nod to the Miami favorite, pastelito, made with guava marmalade, cream cheese, and potato sticks. Orders are strictly made online.

Also Featured in:

6. Boia De

Copy Link
5205 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
(305) 967-8866
Visit Website

This small, charming restaurant tucked away in a strip mall lets its owners and culinary duo Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer show off their extensive fine dining backgrounds. The menu features some of the most creative dishes in the Magic City like crispy potato skins topped with stracciatella, caviar, and a hard boiled egg; baked clams with ‘nduja; or lamb ribs. Whatever your order, it’s all paired with hard-to-find vintages and natural wines, which have made this a gem that everyone seems to be seeking out.

Also Featured in:

7. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Copy Link
4312 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL
(305) 576-6066
(305) 576-6066
Visit Website

The best Greek and Turkish food in Miami is tucked away in the intimate, understated courtyard at Mandolin. Transport to the Greek isles with a menu of elegant small plates — no oven fried falafel here — entrees like lamb and beef meatballs, and an exceptional grilled octopus. Any meal here should be rounded out with one of the refreshing Greek wines on the menu. 

Also Featured in:

8. Le Jardinier

Copy Link
151 NE 41st St Suite 135
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
(305) 402-9060
Visit Website

Housed in the ultra-swanky Design District, this bright, Art Deco-inspired restaurant boasts a vegetable-filled menu from executive chef Alain Verzeroli, a longtime protege of Joel Robuchon, one of the world’s most Michelin-starred chefs and restaurateurs. The dishes are just as beautiful and colorful as their surroundings and always showcasing classic French technique using seasonal produce.

Also Featured in:

9. Cote Miami

Copy Link
3900 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668
Visit Website

This Michelin-starred New York City import has won over the Magic City with its 45-day, dry-aged beef, presented in a Korean barbecue format that is prepared at the table on smokeless grills. The dimly lit, date-night perfect restaurant features high-end steaks, stiff martinis, and one of the most robust wine selections in town, but the most popular order at Cote is the butcher’s feast boasting a chef’s choice of cuts along with different vegetables and kimchi, egg souffle, two stews, rice, and soft serve for $64 per person. But for those who want to go more high-brow, a 10-course steak omakase is available for $185 per person. 

Also Featured in:

10. Itamae

Copy Link
140 NE 39th St #136
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 631-2664
(305) 631-2664
Visit Website

From its days inside the former St. Roch Market, this Japanese-Peruvian restaurant has grown into a larger space all its own in the Design District’s Palm Court. Led by a brother, sister, and father team lovingly referred to as the “Chang Gang,” Itamae is an ode to combining their Peruvian heritage with Japanese classics. Think a curated selection of specialty maki and rolls, sashimi, and rice bowls served alongside tiraditos and ceviches.

Also Featured in:

11. Amara at Paraiso

Copy Link
3101 NE 7th Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
(305) 702-5528
Visit Website

Part of the culinary empire of James Beard winner Michael Schwartz, Amara at Paraiso not only boasts some of Miami’s best waterfront views but has solid Latin-influenced dishes to boot. Using Schwartz’s farm-to-table ethos that gained him national notoriety at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, the menu is filled with items like crispy octopus, short-rib-filled empanadas, and fresh out of the oven yucca balls. Perfect for large groups, make sure to grab a patio drink before or after the meal to soak in all those enviable water views.

Also Featured in:

12. 27 Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link
2727 Indian Creek Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 476-7020
(786) 476-7020
Visit Website

The first full-service restaurant and bar from the guys that brought us one of Miami’s most essential bars, the Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant pays homage to Miami’s diversity with an eclectic menu filled with dishes from South America, the Caribbean, and even the Middle East with items like smoked pomegranate barbecue short ribs, a daily catch topped with a Caribbean curry sauce, and a halva brownie. Located in a historic two-story house adjacent to the Broken Shaker, it features the same laid-back spirit and inventive drinks its neighbor does in a hip (and air-conditioned) setting.

Also Featured in:

13. Zak the Baker

Copy Link
295 NW 26th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 294-0876
(786) 294-0876
Visit Website

That bread offered at nearly every restaurant in town? Odds are Zak baked it. In addition to a successful wholesale business, the popular kosher baker also boasts his own successful standalone shop. Expect his signature breads in addition to an assortment of soups, bagels, sandwiches, and pastries.

Also Featured in:

14. Leku

Copy Link
1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615
Visit Website

Get a taste of Spain’s Basque country at Leku, the chic on-site restaurant at the Rubbell Museum. The Allapattah restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu of dishes that are as eye-pleasing as the art inside the museum like creamy croquetas, whole branzino, beet tartare with olive oil caviar, and the must-order Iberico ham that sits on a puffed cracker. Pair the meal with one of its many gin and tonics on the restaurant’s always perfectly breezy garden to round out the meal.

15. Lucali

Copy Link
1930 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 695-4441
(305) 695-4441
Visit Website

One of the first New York City Imports, Lucali has been a hit in Miami since the day it opened nearly a decade ago. The pizzas and calzones are made with handmade dough, wheeled into thin sheets by empty wine bottles before they enter the wooden oven. Simplicity is key at this Sunset Harbour restaurant, but the devil is in the details, as the restaurant uses some of the freshest ingredients around. As for the toppings, pile up and enjoy.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Mignonette

Copy Link
210 NE 18th St
Miami, FL
(305) 374-4635
(305) 374-4635
Visit Website

A modern take on the classic seafood restaurant by Blue Collar chef Danny Serfer and partner Ryan Roman. This Edgewater restaurant, described by critics and guests as a “plain and fancy” oyster heaven, it also features plenty of other seafood items, as well as non-sea dwelling options like prime rib, chicken, and its famous veggie board.

17. Byblos Miami

Copy Link
1545 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
(786) 864-2990
Visit Website

Style is what sets Byblos apart from its South Beach neighbors. From the decor to the menu, every detail conveys Eastern Mediterranean sophistication at Byblos. Eats range from small to large plates and feature inspired dishes like Middle Eastern fried chicken and seared cauliflower prepared with duck fat and tahini sauce. The show stopping spirit-infused cold tea service is a must, and perfect for a group, offering creative cocktails theatrically poured out of beautiful tea pots.

Also Featured in:

18. Macchialina

Copy Link
820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124
Visit Website

Macchialina, which comes from the words “macchia,” meaning mark or spot, and “maialina,” meaning piglets, aims to be reminiscent of a “small rustic eatery in the heart of any Italian town.” Under chef and owner Michael Pirolo’s lead, it serves up well-executed Italian classics like veal parm, branzino, cacio pepe, alongside with some interesting twists, like broccolini Caesar salad.

19. Jaguar Sun

Copy Link
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Visit Website

After almost a year-long hiatus from its Downtown Miami location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaguar Sun has returned to its original outpost with a refreshed menu merging its staples with favorites from its pop-up Sunny’s Steakhouse. A well-thought out beverage menu is still at the core of Jaguar Sun, but its small but mighty kitchen is still putting out some of the best upscale comfort food in town. The pastas are a must order, but don’t skip out on the Parker house rolls topped with honey butter, the wagyu beef tartare, or the kouign amann housed ice cream sandwich for dessert.

Also Featured in:

20. NIU Kitchen x Arson

Copy Link
104 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 717-6711
(786) 717-6711
Visit Website

NIU Kitchen has teamed up with its sister restaurant, Arson — conveniently located next door. They’ve combined the best of both menus including the eclectic Catalan cuisine of NIU, including its famous clams and gazpacho, with the best of Arson’s menu like many of its Josper-grill prepared dishes. An extensive wine list, featuring natural wines from around the world completes the menu.

Also Featured in:

21. Zuma Miami

Copy Link
270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
(305) 577-0277
Visit Website

Chic, minimalist hotspot and local favorite that overlooks the Miami River, Zuma offers an internationally acclaimed style of modern Japanese cuisine in the heart of Downtown. The Miami location of this chain was the first U.S. location and has been open for more than 10 years, but it’s still going stronger than ever — complete with a new look in honor of its decade in business. Whether you are looking to casually scope out the celeb scene at the lounge, hang out at the bar, taste a little bit of everything during its weekend brunch, or dine dockside, this restaurant is still the place that Miami’s chic-set still flocks to.

Also Featured in:

22. Stubborn Seed

Copy Link
101 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 322-5211
(786) 322-5211
Visit Website

The solo debut of Miami’s own Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed is a cozy-yet-hip South of Fifth spot turning out some of the city’s most exciting cuisine. While there is an a la carte menu with dishes like ricotta gnudi, Caribbean-spiced foie gras, and pan-roasted Asian seabass, the real highlight here is the eight-course tasting menu where guests can try a bevy of classics and seasonal creations.

Also Featured in:

23. Carbone

Copy Link
49 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

The South Beach location of Carbone serves up the same high-end takes on classic Italian-American dishes that has made its New York City counterpart such a hit since 2012. Yes, that famous spicy rigatoni is a must-order, but other highlights that shouldn’t be missed are the Caesar salad “alla ZZ” that is prepared tableside, baked clams, and lobster ravioli, paired with strong yet balanced cocktails and old-school vibes. Reservations are a very hot commodity and are usually booked a month or more in advance, but the superb people watching make the wait worth it.

Also Featured in:

24. Joe's Stone Crab

Copy Link
11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 673-0365
(305) 673-0365
Visit Website

The Miami institution prides itself in discovering the tasty crustacean some 100+ years ago and is still serving them every season in its iconic South Beach location. This season, Joe’s has added a 1,400-square-foot outdoor area for those wanting to dine outside on its claws and classic sides like hash-browns and creamed spinach or dishes like fried chicken and key lime pie. Joe’s has even offered a few nightly reservations on Resy, a first for the famously no-reservation restaurant. Don’t want to spend time waiting? Then head next door to Joe’s Takeway and eat the same caliber claws at home.

Also Featured in:

25. Hutong Miami

Copy Link
600 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 388-0805
(786) 388-0805
Visit Website

High-end, Hong Kong-based restaurant Hutong boasts a colorful outpost in the Magic City. The filled with vibes restaurant offers classics like Peking duck, which uses a recipe said to have been developed over one hundred years ago for the Emperor, and unique dishes like dumplings filled with everything from rose Champagne to prawn and black truffle. It’s also an excellent place for strong cocktails and top-notch of people watching.

Also Featured in:

26. The River Oyster Bar

Copy Link
33 SE 7th St Suite 100
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
(305) 530-1915
Visit Website

Beloved Brickell institution the River Oyster Bar has returned to the neighborhood in a much larger and airier space just a block away from its original location. Expect the same seafood-centric fare that made it a neighborhood favorite for so many years like its gnocchi tossed with crab and truffle, simply grilled fish, spicy tuna tartare, and of course, plenty of its namesake oysters.

Also Featured in:

27. NAOE

Copy Link
661 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 947-6263
(305) 947-6263
Visit Website

After shutting down his spot on Sunny Isles sushi chef Kevin Cory relocated his acclaimed NAOE to Brickell Key, and he hasn’t missed a beat. While not an inexpensive meal by any means, the tiny, eight-seat NAOE offers one of the best sushi experiences in Miami, always fresh and never disappointing.

28. El Rey De Las Fritas (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
1821 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 644-6054
(305) 644-6054
Visit Website

For more than 40 years people have been flocking to this Little Havana spot for the original frita Cubana packing all the Cuban style beef, sauteed onions, and crispy shoe string fries that can fit inside a fluffy Cuban Roll. The no frills diner style setup offers a feeling of years past, with most of the burgers and sandwiches ringing in under $5. Complete the meal with some corn or malanga fritters for a proper experience. 

Also Featured in:

29. Sanguich De Miami

Copy Link
2057 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 539-0969
(305) 539-0969
Visit Website

Sure, Cuban sandwiches aren’t exactly hard to come by in Miami. But ones that create lines out of the door? Well that’s another story. Sanguich quickly gained a following for its modern takes on classic Cuban sandwiches like the Cubano, pan con lechon (a Cuban version of a pulled pork sandwich), pan con croqueta (ham, Swiss, and croquetas housed inside Cuban bread), and pan con bistec (a thinly cut seasoned steak sandwich topped with onions and potato sticks) that appease even the most stringent of sandwich purists. Everything inside the sandwiches, from the pork to the ham to the mustard, is made in-house, which adds a special touch to the commonly found sandwiches. Pair the sandwiches with one of its five batidos (aka milkshakes) with flavors like trigo, mamey, and banana and enjoy a proper Miami meal.

Also Featured in:

30. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

Copy Link
1731 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 334-6262
(786) 334-6262
Visit Website

Good Thai cuisine can be found in Miami and it’s hard to find better proof than Lung Yai Thai Tapas. This small, unassuming indoor/outdoor Little Havana spot has been perpetually packed since its debut, featuring a menu filled with duck salad, curries, and some of the best fried chicken around, just be prepared to wait, since reservations aren’t accepted at this always busy spot.

Also Featured in:

31. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Copy Link
500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL
(305) 913-8288
(305) 913-8288
Visit Website

Located on Brickell Key inside the Mandarin Oriental, La Mar is Gaston Acurio’s temple offering a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes. You’ll find classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options. Make sure to grab a table on its expansive patio for some of the best views of the Miami skyline in town.

Also Featured in:

32. Caja Caliente

Copy Link
808 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 431-1947
(786) 431-1947
Visit Website

Chef Monica Leon’s beloved Cuban tacos found a permanent Coral Gables restaurant; though you can still visit the taco truck in Design District. Not only does the restaurant serve up its Cuban tacos filled with everything from chicken to gator, it also offers croquetas, bowls, quesadillas, and empanadas — all of which pair perfectly with its signature herby green sauce, so make sure to order extra.

Also Featured in:

33. LPM Miami

Copy Link
1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133
Visit Website

This chic Brickell restaurant boasts high-end French brasserie fare with Mediterranean touches. Guests can expect to dine among the socialite and business crowds, who are all in search of one thing: delicious food. Stars of the menu include the creamy burrata, fresh yellowtail carpaccio, and butter and herb soaked traditional escargot. Don’t forget to save room for light-as-air cheesecake.

Also Featured in:

34. Edge Steak & Bar

Copy Link
Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
(305) 381-3190
Visit Website

Bringing a sleek update to the traditional steakhouse, executive chef Aaron Brooks set his sights beyond the standard filet mignon at Edge Steak and Bar. His menu features a variety of dishes like Aussie lamb chops, foie gras and truffle bon bons, and chorizo and cheddar croquetas. And while it might be housed in the ritzy Four Seasons Miami, there’s no need for an expense account to enjoy it.

Also Featured in:

35. Luca Osteria

Copy Link
116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097
Visit Website

While the now-shuttered Eating House, which closed after a decade long run in 2021, put chef Giorgio Rapicavoli on the culinary map — Luca Osteria is what solidified his place in Miami’s food scene for years to come. While the restaurant offers a considerably more refined dishes from Rapicavoli highlighting his Italian roots, guests can still find the irreverence and humor that made Eating House such a hit sprinkled throughout the menu. Located on pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue, it features Italian classics updated with modern techniques and flavors. Think items like pappardelle with beef short rib bolognese, wagyu beef carpaccio, bluefin tuna caprese, alongside spruced up versions of Italian-influenced cocktails. 

Also Featured in:

36. Ariete

Copy Link
3540 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL
(305) 640-5862
(305) 640-5862
Visit Website

Led by chef Michael Beltran, this Coconut Grove mainstay features a menu of inventive yet hearty comfort-food dishes with a Cuban flair that reflects Beltran’s upbringing. Highlights include the grilled oysters drenched in bone marrow butter, on-the-bone pastrami-style short rib, and a duck press meant for two. It’s an ideal option for a hungry group.

Also Featured in:

37. Fiola Miami

Copy Link
1500 San Ignacio Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639
Visit Website

Possibly one of the most glamorous restaurants in Miami this Michelin-starred, D.C. import has been wowing crowds since its debut. It boasts a menu filled with pristine seafood and house-made pastas (which are all offered in gluten-free varieties) such as short rib agnolotti. Guests will also find heartier dishes like lamb rack, branzino, and perfectly cooked steak paired with an extensive wine selection. For those looking to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion, Fiola is guaranteed to make the night memorable.

Also Featured in:

38. Ghee Indian Kitchen

Copy Link
8965 SW 72nd Pl
Kendall, FL 33156
(305) 968-1850
(305) 968-1850

This Indian restaurant from Niven Patel features dishes made mainly from ingredients from Patel’s farm in Homestead like smoked lamb neck, green millet, ghost pepper cheddar naan, and more. Plus there’s a $55 tasting menu available that is a feast of the restaurant’s best items.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Makoto

9700 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL

Located inside the ritzy Bal Harbour Shops where what’s on the plate is more important than who’s sitting in front of it sounds almost as implausible as a half-off sale at Gucci, but thanks to chef Makoto Okuwa it’s the real deal. In addition to the pristine sushi and nigiri, Makoto’s modern Japanese dishes and bincho charcoal robata have hungry shoppers coming back for more.

9700 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL
(305) 864-8600
Visit Website

2. The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

Oozing with 1950s glamour, the Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller boasts nostalgic American cuisine with the world-renowned Keller touch. Start the night with a stiff martini or a well-chosen wine from the restaurant’s impressive selection of vintages. The throwback cuisine goes with the old-school feel of the space, with items like beef Wellington, Caesar salad, roast chicken, and a can’t-miss ice cream sundae.

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
Visit Website

3. Taquiza

7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach, FL 33141

This North Beach waterfront restaurant features a variety of traditional tacos like pastor, chicken, and lengua served on handmade blue-masa corn tortillas so good that it now supplies them for half of the restaurants in town. But a trip to Taquiza isn’t complete without an order of the totopos — homemade tortilla chips, which come out warm, “fluffy,” and perfectly fried and are worth the visit by themselves. (There’s a second location at 1351 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL.)

7450 Ocean Terrace
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 588-4755
Visit Website

4. Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

As one of the restaurants credited with helping the resurgence of the historic MiMo district (and before that, it served as Miami’s OG pop-up restaurant), Phuc Yea offers a mix of Vietnamese food with Cajun influence — a reflection of the owner’s roots. The colorful and industrial setting serves as a perfect backdrop for dishes like caramel chicken wings, seafood curry, Viet-Cajun style fried chicken, and the simple but forever craveable PY noodles made with plenty of garlic and parmesan cheese. Another plus:its lively bar serves as a top spot for a post-meal drink or happy hour location.

7100 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 602-3710
Visit Website

5. El Bagel

6910 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

What started as an incredibly popular weekend bagel pop-up has turned into a full blown brick-and-mortar outpost with just as strong of a following. The counter-service restaurant offers a variety of creative hand rolled bagels, schmears, and bagel sandwiches filled with everything from thick cut bacon and eggs to a nod to the Miami favorite, pastelito, made with guava marmalade, cream cheese, and potato sticks. Orders are strictly made online.

6910 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33138
(786) 536-7365
Visit Website

6. Boia De

5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

This small, charming restaurant tucked away in a strip mall lets its owners and culinary duo Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer show off their extensive fine dining backgrounds. The menu features some of the most creative dishes in the Magic City like crispy potato skins topped with stracciatella, caviar, and a hard boiled egg; baked clams with ‘nduja; or lamb ribs. Whatever your order, it’s all paired with hard-to-find vintages and natural wines, which have made this a gem that everyone seems to be seeking out.

5205 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 967-8866
Visit Website

7. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

4312 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL

The best Greek and Turkish food in Miami is tucked away in the intimate, understated courtyard at Mandolin. Transport to the Greek isles with a menu of elegant small plates — no oven fried falafel here — entrees like lamb and beef meatballs, and an exceptional grilled octopus. Any meal here should be rounded out with one of the refreshing Greek wines on the menu. 

4312 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL
(305) 576-6066
Visit Website

8. Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL 33137

Housed in the ultra-swanky Design District, this bright, Art Deco-inspired restaurant boasts a vegetable-filled menu from executive chef Alain Verzeroli, a longtime protege of Joel Robuchon, one of the world’s most Michelin-starred chefs and restaurateurs. The dishes are just as beautiful and colorful as their surroundings and always showcasing classic French technique using seasonal produce.

151 NE 41st St Suite 135
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 402-9060
Visit Website

9. Cote Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

This Michelin-starred New York City import has won over the Magic City with its 45-day, dry-aged beef, presented in a Korean barbecue format that is prepared at the table on smokeless grills. The dimly lit, date-night perfect restaurant features high-end steaks, stiff martinis, and one of the most robust wine selections in town, but the most popular order at Cote is the butcher’s feast boasting a chef’s choice of cuts along with different vegetables and kimchi, egg souffle, two stews, rice, and soft serve for $64 per person. But for those who want to go more high-brow, a 10-course steak omakase is available for $185 per person. 

3900 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
Visit Website

10. Itamae

140 NE 39th St #136, Miami, FL 33137

From its days inside the former St. Roch Market, this Japanese-Peruvian restaurant has grown into a larger space all its own in the Design District’s Palm Court. Led by a brother, sister, and father team lovingly referred to as the “Chang Gang,” Itamae is an ode to combining their Peruvian heritage with Japanese classics. Think a curated selection of specialty maki and rolls, sashimi, and rice bowls served alongside tiraditos and ceviches.

140 NE 39th St #136
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 631-2664
Visit Website

11. Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Part of the culinary empire of James Beard winner Michael Schwartz, Amara at Paraiso not only boasts some of Miami’s best waterfront views but has solid Latin-influenced dishes to boot. Using Schwartz’s farm-to-table ethos that gained him national notoriety at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, the menu is filled with items like crispy octopus, short-rib-filled empanadas, and fresh out of the oven yucca balls. Perfect for large groups, make sure to grab a patio drink before or after the meal to soak in all those enviable water views.

3101 NE 7th Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
Visit Website

12. 27 Restaurant & Bar

2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The first full-service restaurant and bar from the guys that brought us one of Miami’s most essential bars, the Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant pays homage to Miami’s diversity with an eclectic menu filled with dishes from South America, the Caribbean, and even the Middle East with items like smoked pomegranate barbecue short ribs, a daily catch topped with a Caribbean curry sauce, and a halva brownie. Located in a historic two-story house adjacent to the Broken Shaker, it features the same laid-back spirit and inventive drinks its neighbor does in a hip (and air-conditioned) setting.

2727 Indian Creek Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 476-7020
Visit Website

13. Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

That bread offered at nearly every restaurant in town? Odds are Zak baked it. In addition to a successful wholesale business, the popular kosher baker also boasts his own successful standalone shop. Expect his signature breads in addition to an assortment of soups, bagels, sandwiches, and pastries.

295 NW 26th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 294-0876
Visit Website

14. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Get a taste of Spain’s Basque country at Leku, the chic on-site restaurant at the Rubbell Museum. The Allapattah restaurant offers a wide-ranging menu of dishes that are as eye-pleasing as the art inside the museum like creamy croquetas, whole branzino, beet tartare with olive oil caviar, and the must-order Iberico ham that sits on a puffed cracker. Pair the meal with one of its many gin and tonics on the restaurant’s always perfectly breezy garden to round out the meal.

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
Visit Website

15. Lucali

1930 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL

One of the first New York City Imports, Lucali has been a hit in Miami since the day it opened nearly a decade ago. The pizzas and calzones are made with handmade dough, wheeled into thin sheets by empty wine bottles before they enter the wooden oven. Simplicity is key at this Sunset Harbour restaurant, but the devil is in the details, as the restaurant uses some of the freshest ingredients around. As for the toppings, pile up and enjoy.

1930 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 695-4441
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Mignonette

210 NE 18th St, Miami, FL

A modern take on the classic seafood restaurant by Blue Collar chef Danny Serfer and partner Ryan Roman. This Edgewater restaurant, described by critics and guests as a “plain and fancy” oyster heaven, it also features plenty of other seafood items, as well as non-sea dwelling options like prime rib, chicken, and its famous veggie board.

210 NE 18th St
Miami, FL
(305) 374-4635
Visit Website

17. Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Style is what sets Byblos apart from its South Beach neighbors. From the decor to the menu, every detail conveys Eastern Mediterranean sophistication at Byblos. Eats range from small to large plates and feature inspired dishes like Middle Eastern fried chicken and seared cauliflower prepared with duck fat and tahini sauce. The show stopping spirit-infused cold tea service is a must, and perfect for a group, offering creative cocktails theatrically poured out of beautiful tea pots.

1545 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
Visit Website

18. Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL

Macchialina, which comes from the words “macchia,” meaning mark or spot, and “maialina,” meaning piglets, aims to be reminiscent of a “small rustic eatery in the heart of any Italian town.” Under chef and owner Michael Pirolo’s lead, it serves up well-executed Italian classics like veal parm, branzino, cacio pepe, alongside with some interesting twists, like broccolini Caesar salad.

820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 534-2124
Visit Website

19. Jaguar Sun

230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

After almost a year-long hiatus from its Downtown Miami location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaguar Sun has returned to its original outpost with a refreshed menu merging its staples with favorites from its pop-up Sunny’s Steakhouse. A well-thought out beverage menu is still at the core of Jaguar Sun, but its small but mighty kitchen is still putting out some of the best upscale comfort food in town. The pastas are a must order, but don’t skip out on the Parker house rolls topped with honey butter, the wagyu beef tartare, or the kouign amann housed ice cream sandwich for dessert.

230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Visit Website

20. NIU Kitchen x Arson

104 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132

NIU Kitchen has teamed up with its sister restaurant, Arson — conveniently located next door. They’ve combined the best of both menus including the eclectic Catalan cuisine of NIU, including its famous clams and gazpacho, with the best of Arson’s menu like many of its Josper-grill prepared dishes. An extensive wine list, featuring natural wines from around the world completes the menu.

104 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 717-6711
Visit Website

21. Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131

Chic, minimalist hotspot and local favorite that overlooks the Miami River, Zuma offers an internationally acclaimed style of modern Japanese cuisine in the heart of Downtown. The Miami location of this chain was the first U.S. location and has been open for more than 10 years, but it’s still going stronger than ever — complete with a new look in honor of its decade in business. Whether you are looking to casually scope out the celeb scene at the lounge, hang out at the bar, taste a little bit of everything during its weekend brunch, or dine dockside, this restaurant is still the place that Miami’s chic-set still flocks to.

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
Visit Website

22. Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The solo debut of Miami’s own Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford, Stubborn Seed is a cozy-yet-hip South of Fifth spot turning out some of the city’s most exciting cuisine. While there is an a la carte menu with dishes like ricotta gnudi, Caribbean-spiced foie gras, and pan-roasted Asian seabass, the real highlight here is the eight-course tasting menu where guests can try a bevy of classics and seasonal creations.

101 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 322-5211
Visit Website

23. Carbone

49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The South Beach location of Carbone serves up the same high-end takes on classic Italian-American dishes that has made its New York City counterpart such a hit since 2012. Yes, that famous spicy rigatoni is a must-order, but other highlights that shouldn’t be missed are the Caesar salad “alla ZZ” that is prepared tableside, baked clams, and lobster ravioli, paired with strong yet balanced cocktails and old-school vibes. Reservations are a very hot commodity and are usually booked a month or more in advance, but the superb people watching make the wait worth it.

49 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Visit Website

24. Joe's Stone Crab

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL

The Miami institution prides itself in discovering the tasty crustacean some 100+ years ago and is still serving them every season in its iconic South Beach location. This season, Joe’s has added a 1,400-square-foot outdoor area for those wanting to dine outside on its claws and classic sides like hash-browns and creamed spinach or dishes like fried chicken and key lime pie. Joe’s has even offered a few nightly reservations on Resy, a first for the famously no-reservation restaurant. Don’t want to spend time waiting? Then head next door to Joe’s Takeway and eat the same caliber claws at home.

11 Washington Ave
Miami Beach, FL
(305) 673-0365
Visit Website

25. Hutong Miami

600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

High-end, Hong Kong-based restaurant Hutong boasts a colorful outpost in the Magic City. The filled with vibes restaurant offers classics like Peking duck, which uses a recipe said to have been developed over one hundred years ago for the Emperor, and unique dishes like dumplings filled with everything from rose Champagne to prawn and black truffle. It’s also an excellent place for strong cocktails and top-notch of people watching.

600 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 388-0805
Visit Website

26. The River Oyster Bar

33 SE 7th St Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131

Beloved Brickell institution the River Oyster Bar has returned to the neighborhood in a much larger and airier space just a block away from its original location. Expect the same seafood-centric fare that made it a neighborhood favorite for so many years like its gnocchi tossed with crab and truffle, simply grilled fish, spicy tuna tartare, and of course, plenty of its namesake oysters.

33 SE 7th St Suite 100
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 530-1915
Visit Website

27. NAOE

661 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131

After shutting down his spot on Sunny Isles sushi chef Kevin Cory relocated his acclaimed NAOE to Brickell Key, and he hasn’t missed a beat. While not an inexpensive meal by any means, the tiny, eight-seat NAOE offers one of the best sushi experiences in Miami, always fresh and never disappointing.

661 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 947-6263
Visit Website

28. El Rey De Las Fritas (Multiple locations)

1821 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

For more than 40 years people have been flocking to this Little Havana spot for the original frita Cubana packing all the Cuban style beef, sauteed onions, and crispy shoe string fries that can fit inside a fluffy Cuban Roll. The no frills diner style setup offers a feeling of years past, with most of the burgers and sandwiches ringing in under $5. Complete the meal with some corn or malanga fritters for a proper experience. 

1821 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 644-6054
Visit Website

29. Sanguich De Miami

2057 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

Sure, Cuban sandwiches aren’t exactly hard to come by in Miami. But ones that create lines out of the door? Well that’s another story. Sanguich quickly gained a following for its modern takes on classic Cuban sandwiches like the Cubano, pan con lechon (a Cuban version of a pulled pork sandwich), pan con croqueta (ham, Swiss, and croquetas housed inside Cuban bread), and pan con bistec (a thinly cut seasoned steak sandwich topped with onions and potato sticks) that appease even the most stringent of sandwich purists. Everything inside the sandwiches, from the pork to the ham to the mustard, is made in-house, which adds a special touch to the commonly found sandwiches. Pair the sandwiches with one of its five batidos (aka milkshakes) with flavors like trigo, mamey, and banana and enjoy a proper Miami meal.

2057 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 539-0969
Visit Website

30. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

1731 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

Good Thai cuisine can be found in Miami and it’s hard to find better proof than Lung Yai Thai Tapas. This small, unassuming indoor/outdoor Little Havana spot has been perpetually packed since its debut, featuring a menu filled with duck salad, curries, and some of the best fried chicken around, just be prepared to wait, since reservations aren’t accepted at this always busy spot.

1731 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 334-6262
Visit Website

31. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL

Located on Brickell Key inside the Mandarin Oriental, La Mar is Gaston Acurio’s temple offering a combo of well-executed upscale novo-Andean fare and Asian-Peruvian fusion dishes. You’ll find classics like lomo saltado, local offerings like yellowtail snapper, and several ceviche options. Make sure to grab a table on its expansive patio for some of the best views of the Miami skyline in town.

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL
(305) 913-8288
Visit Website

32. Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Chef Monica Leon’s beloved Cuban tacos found a permanent Coral Gables restaurant; though you can still visit the taco truck in Design District. Not only does the restaurant serve up its Cuban tacos filled with everything from chicken to gator, it also offers croquetas, bowls, quesadillas, and empanadas — all of which pair perfectly with its signature herby green sauce, so make sure to order extra.

808 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 431-1947
Visit Website

33. LPM Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

This chic Brickell restaurant boasts high-end French brasserie fare with Mediterranean touches. Guests can expect to dine among the socialite and business crowds, who are all in search of one thing: delicious food. Stars of the menu include the creamy burrata, fresh yellowtail carpaccio, and butter and herb soaked traditional escargot. Don’t forget to save room for light-as-air cheesecake.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
Visit Website

34. Edge Steak & Bar

Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Bringing a sleek update to the traditional steakhouse, executive chef Aaron Brooks set his sights beyond the standard filet mignon at Edge Steak and Bar. His menu features a variety of dishes like Aussie lamb chops, foie gras and truffle bon bons, and chorizo and cheddar croquetas. And while it might be housed in the ritzy Four Seasons Miami, there’s no need for an expense account to enjoy it.

Four Seasons Hotel, 1435 Brickell Ave
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
Visit Website

35. Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

While the now-shuttered Eating House, which closed after a decade long run in 2021, put chef Giorgio Rapicavoli on the culinary map — Luca Osteria is what solidified his place in Miami’s food scene for years to come. While the restaurant offers a considerably more refined dishes from Rapicavoli highlighting his Italian roots, guests can still find the irreverence and humor that made Eating House such a hit sprinkled throughout the menu. Located on pedestrian friendly Giralda Avenue, it features Italian classics updated with modern techniques and flavors. Think items like pappardelle with beef short rib bolognese, wagyu beef carpaccio, bluefin tuna caprese, alongside spruced up versions of Italian-influenced cocktails. 

116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
Visit Website

36. Ariete

3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL

Led by chef Michael Beltran, this Coconut Grove mainstay features a menu of inventive yet hearty comfort-food dishes with a Cuban flair that reflects Beltran’s upbringing. Highlights include the grilled oysters drenched in bone marrow butter, on-the-bone pastrami-style short rib, and a duck press meant for two. It’s an ideal option for a hungry group.

3540 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL
(305) 640-5862
Visit Website

37. Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Possibly one of the most glamorous restaurants in Miami this Michelin-starred, D.C. import has been wowing crowds since its debut. It boasts a menu filled with pristine seafood and house-made pastas (which are all offered in gluten-free varieties) such as short rib agnolotti. Guests will also find heartier dishes like lamb rack, branzino, and perfectly cooked steak paired with an extensive wine selection. For those looking to impress a date or celebrate a special occasion, Fiola is guaranteed to make the night memorable.

1500 San Ignacio Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
Visit Website

38. Ghee Indian Kitchen

8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall, FL 33156

This Indian restaurant from Niven Patel features dishes made mainly from ingredients from Patel’s farm in Homestead like smoked lamb neck, green millet, ghost pepper cheddar naan, and more. Plus there’s a $55 tasting menu available that is a feast of the restaurant’s best items.

8965 SW 72nd Pl
Kendall, FL 33156
(305) 968-1850

Related Maps