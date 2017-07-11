38 Essential Dining Destinations in Miami, Winter 2022

The most frequently asked question Eater Miami receives is, “Can you recommend a restaurant?” The goal of the Eater 38 is to answer that question with a highly-curated list of Miami’s top restaurants, spanning the city’s best cuisines and neighborhoods.

The restaurants on this list, which are organized in geographical order, cover the entire city; span myriad cuisines, histories, and locations; and, collectively, satisfy any and all restaurant needs. It includes longtime Miami staples, newer restaurants with loyal followings, and those really stepping up to the challenges of serving during a health crisis.

Every couple of months the list is updated to add pertinent restaurants that were perhaps omitted or have newly become eligible (which means they’ve been open for more than six months, but usually closer to a year), or have made meaningful recent changes.

Added in October: Carbone, Cote, and Luca Osteria

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.