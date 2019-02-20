Share All sharing options for: 15 Miami Rooftop Restaurants and Bars to Soak Up City Views

The rise of the rooftop restaurant and bar has been swift and mighty, and has become the go-to spot for many looking to take in a panoramic view of the Magic City. Here are the city’s can’t miss rooftop spots.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.