rooftop bar overlooking miami skyline.
The rooftop view at Rosa Sky.
Rosa Sky

15 Miami Rooftop Restaurants and Bars to Soak Up City Views

A world above sea level 

by Dara Smith and Olee Fowler Updated
The rooftop view at Rosa Sky.
| Rosa Sky
by Dara Smith and Olee Fowler Updated

The rise of the rooftop restaurant and bar has been swift and mighty, and has become the go-to spot for many looking to take in a panoramic view of the Magic City. Here are the city’s can’t miss rooftop spots.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 908-3849
(305) 908-3849
Little River’s souped-up version of the food hall concept — The Citadel — delivers more than tasty eats. A rooftop bar, makers’ market, and creative roster of workshops round out the community hangout, along with representation from local hot spots like Ash Pizza and USBS.

2. Vista Restaurant

5020 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 405-7547
(305) 405-7547
From the team behind Fratelli Milano, Vista is Upper Buena Vista’s main watering hole. With a special menu, the restaurant’s rooftop dishes out everything from oysters to charcuterie plus creative cocktails.

3. La Côte

4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4710
(305) 674-4710
An upper-level oceanside eatery, Fontainebleau’s La Côte conjures South of France feels. With light beach-appropriate bites (like vegetable flatbread and avocado toast), two kinds of margaritas, and rosé sangria, a lazy Saturday is inevitable.

Fontainebleau Hotel/Official Press Imagery

4. No. 3 Social

50 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 395-5811
(305) 395-5811
Three has taken over its sister bar No. 3 Social to offer up a full menu in its artsy outdoor rooftop. Guests can dine on dishes like charred eggplant with blue cheese dip, grilled mango and cucumber salad, fried chicken, veggie burgers, and wash them down with a variety of creative libations. 

5. Watr At The 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6580
(305) 604-6580
Eighteen stories above 1 Hotel South Beach’s private beach, Watr At The 1 Rooftop serves up Peruvian and Japanese seafood with a heavy dose of atmosphere with waterfront views and city views from its chic rooftop.

6. Astra

2121 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
Astra, a chic outdoor lounge dishes out Mediterranean plates like kebab and psari (fish) alongside inventive cocktails — like tropical ouzo — and city views to an eager Wynwood crowd. 

7. Juvia

1111 Lincoln Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8272
(305) 763-8272
A contemporary restaurant buzzing atop the 1111 Lincoln Road mixed-use building and parking garage, Juvia is a welcome breather from one of Miami’s most popular tourist destinations. Diners take a separate elevator up to a lush terrace for French, Japanese, and Peruvian plates, along with specialty cocktails and South Beach sights. 

8. MILA Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge & Mixology Bar

1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 706-0744
(786) 706-0744
This self described “MediterrAsian” eatery is known just as much for its show-stopping scenery as it is for its cuisine. Grab a drink on its expansive rooftop patio and soak in the gorgeous views and the gorgeous people.

9. Serena Rooftop

915 Collins Ct
Miami, FL 33139
(305) 306-0776
(305) 306-0776
Led by chef Scott Linquist, alongside the teams that brought us Coyo Taco and 1-800-LUCKY, this colorful rooftop eatery and bar housed on top the Moxy Hotel on South Beach boasts a Mexican-inspired menu with dishes like uni and crab tostadas, squash blossom quesadillas, and chorizo huaraches, alongside classics like Caesar salad, steak tartare, and ceviches, burgers, and sandwiches.

10. Area 31

270 Biscayne Blvd Way
Miami, FL 33131

On the 16th floor of the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, Area 31’s outdoor veranda is still a go-to spot for happy hour cocktails or a seafood-focused meal, boasting some of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay views to boot.

11. Terras

528 SW 9th Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 204-1793
(305) 204-1793
Little Havana’s first and only rooftop bar is back after a long hiatus. First debuting just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut all restaurants and bars down nationwide, the lush tropical bar and restaurant is back with a brand new drink and all-day food menu. Sip on cocktails like the herb-filled gin and tonic or the rum-based old fashioned while dining on bar bites like black bean dip and chicken tacos.

12. Rosa Sky Rooftop

115 SW 8th St 22nd Floor
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 628-1515
(786) 628-1515
Brickell is the home of some of the city’s most impressive skyscrapers, so it’s only fitting that one of the hottest new rooftop bars also resides in the area. From nightlife gurus Alan Roth and Tim Petrillo comes Rosa Sky bar and lounge, perched on the 22nd floor of AC Hotel & Element Brickell. Guests go to soak up the panoramic views of the Miami skyline, and stay for the colorful cocktails, tapas-style bites, and a top-notch music lineup.

13. Sugar

788 Brickell Plaza #40
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 805-4655
(786) 805-4655
More of a Balinese garden than a bar, Sugar takes rooftop aesthetics to a whole new level. With 40th-floor views (from the EAST, Miami hotel), soothing decor, and dangerously strong lychee martinis, and tasty tapas, making an evening at Sugar is an exotic departure from the Miami norm.

14. Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 409-2287
(786) 409-2287
Rooftop dining and Coral Gables doesn’t typically go hand-in-hand, but Cebada Rooftop is looking to change that with its breezy rooftop dining options. Sip on cheekily named cocktails while dining on a wide selection of raw bar dishes, including $2 oysters at happy hour, and shareable dishes like lobster rolls, bone marrow, crispy corn ribs, and sausage rolls housed in medianoche buns and topped with caviar.

15. Bellini

2988 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 800-7672
(305) 800-7672
Part of Mr. C Hotels — which got it start with Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy, that famously created the Bellini cocktail — Coconut Grove’s Bellini restaurant sits high above the neighborhood serving luxe Italian eats and drinks with enviable views. 

