Miami’s 15 Top Cuban Restaurants

This Miami staple has been serving Cuban food since 1977, and is best known for its croquetas — but it offers up much more. Start the meal with mariquitas (fried plantain strips) served with garlic mojo or malanga fritters and continue on to mains such as the vaca frita (shredded and flash-fried flank steak) or bistec empanizado (breaded beef steak) served with choice of two sides. Make sure to leave room for the bunuelos (rolled, twisted and deep fried root mash). For those with limited time, the neighboring sister cafe and bakery will have guests in and out in less than an hour.