 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 Delicious New Brunches to Check Out in South Florida

10 of Jacksonville’s Best Affordable Meals

Where to Eat in South Miami: 14 Top Picks

More in Miami See more maps
@ericwareheim/Instagram

Miami’s 15 Top Cuban Restaurants

Where to find the best of the best

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
View as Map
by Stacy A. Moya Updated
@ericwareheim/Instagram

While abuela’s cooking will always be the comparison, Miami is the home to the best Cuban food available outside of Cuba. There’s no resisting the smell of fresh garlic, onions, peppers, and tomatoes sizzling — and that’s just the sofrito. Cuban food is readily available and affordable around here. Most restaurants offer daily specials and catering for all meals, including cantinas. Now, in quinceañera style, here are the top fifteen best bets for Cuban food listed in geographical order from north to south.

Read More

Molina's Ranch Restaurant

Copy Link

Molina’s Ranch has proudly served its customers for more than 30 years. Begin with appetizer selections of bacalao (codfish) fritters or shrimp stuffed tostones (fried plantains) and continue on to mains, including a whole fried snapper with fries or masitas de puerco (fried pork chunks) with moros and yuca. Don’t leave without trying a flan for dessert. 

4090 E 8th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013
(305) 693-4440
(305) 693-4440

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Copy Link

The modest restaurant has a fan following that rivals all other restaurants due to its no-nonsense menu offering big flavors and generous portions at small prices. While Cuban sandwiches are the popular choice here, those with heartier appetites can opt for house special bistec a caballo (steak, ham, two eggs, and choice of fries or salad) or one of the daily specials, which alternate with one or two dishes each day. (Enriqueta’s is open for breakfast and lunch daily but closed on Sundays.)

186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-4681
(305) 573-4681

Also featured in:

Puerto Sagua

Copy Link

South Beach’s resident Cuban restaurant since 1968, Puerto Saguafeatures a variety of well-priced dishes. Start with the house combo, which offers a tamale, two croquetas, two tostones, and plantain chips for a taste of its most popular starters. The house specialty is seafood, so make sure to try the paella, but all the traditional Cuban dishes are available along with daily specials and desserts.

700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-1115
(305) 673-1115

El Palacio de los Jugos

Copy Link

On any given day, those craving Cuban food will find whatever is desired at this Miami go-to with several locations throughout the Magic City. The unconventional restaurant is reminiscent of a buffet offering a vast selection of soups, rices, beans, mains, and side dishes sold by the pound — or portion thereof. Make sure to grab one of its freshly made fruit juices, such as mamey, papaya, or sugarcane, to wash down the meal.

5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144
(786) 313-3052
(786) 313-3052

Also featured in:

Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

Copy Link

A standout in a sea of Cuban restaurants on Calle Ocho, Miami’s main Cuban hub, start the meal with items to share, like yucca fries, pork tamales, and empanadas. Move on to the ropa vieja, which translates to “dirty clothes” but is actually braised and shredded flank steak stewed in a sofrito and tomato base served over white rice with plantains on the side. Compliment the meal with dessert or a cocktail from the full-service bar.

1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(786) 518-2196
(786) 518-2196

Also featured in:

Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine

Copy Link

A popular destination for tourists, politicians, and locals alike, Versailles is an institution of Cuban food. Since opening its doors in 1971, this landmark has served patrons Cuban dishes inside its restaurant and through its signature ventanita (walk-up coffee counter). The restaurant also houses its bakery serving Cuban bread, croquetas, pastelitos, empanadas, and desserts. 

3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 444-0240
(305) 444-0240

Also featured in:

La Casita Restaurant

Copy Link

Brought to you by the Vilariño family behind Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, La Casita is a Little Coral Gables favorite for Cuban food. Enjoy daily specials such as arroz imperial (think chicken and rice plus ham, mayo, and cheese) with maduros (sweet plantains), and fish fillet cooked to order with a choice of sides for under $10. Go ahead and splurge on a carafe of sangria or the popular Cuban sodas: Materva, Jupiña, and Ironbeer.

3805 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 448-8224
(305) 448-8224

Sergio's Restaurant

Copy Link

Combining traditional Cuban food with modern American touches, Sergio’s has created a niche for itself in the community. On the menu, patrons will find the expected breakfast dishes, sandwiches, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, including the La Flaca (skinny girl) menu for those who want to sacrifice calories but not flavor. Sergio’s currently has seven locations throughout South Florida from Pembroke Pines to West Kendall.

3252 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 529-0047
(305) 529-0047

Also featured in:

Islas Canarias Restaurant

Copy Link

This Miami staple has been serving Cuban food since 1977, and is best known for its croquetas — but it offers up much more. Start the meal with mariquitas (fried plantain strips) served with garlic mojo or malanga fritters and continue on to mains such as the vaca frita (shredded and flash-fried flank steak) or bistec empanizado (breaded beef steak) served with choice of two sides. Make sure to leave room for the bunuelos (rolled, twisted and deep fried root mash). For those with limited time, the neighboring sister cafe and bakery will have guests in and out in less than an hour.

13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 559-6666
(305) 559-6666

Also featured in:

Finka Table & Tap

Copy Link

Dine on modern Cuban dishes with Asian influences at chef Eileen Andrades’ Finka. The adventurous menu features dishes such as the arroz con pollo fritters, Cuban fried rice, Islas Canarias ham croqueta pizza, and the guajiro tray featuring pork chunks, rice, beans, and sweet plantains. Compliment the meal with one of its quirky named craft cocktails or a selection of local draft and bottled beers.

14690 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 227-8818
(305) 227-8818

Also featured in:

Rio Cristal

Copy Link

With roots from Guines, Cuba, the more than 40-year-old Cuban restaurant on Bird Road is probably best known for its palomilla steak (steak marinated in garlic, and lime juice, and then pan-fried) topped with a mountain of crispy fries and its black beans. Other highlights include grouper fingers, tasajo (jerked beef), roasted pork, and milanesas (breaded steak or chicken with tomato sauce and melted cheese). Dessert selections include traditional flans, dulces con queso (preserves with cream cheese), and guava shells.

9872 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-2357
(305) 223-2357

Also featured in:

Havana Harry's

Copy Link

Since opening in 1995, Havana Harry’s has offered Cuban food with a contemporary flair. Open for every meal of the day, from breakfast to dinner, with plenty of daily specials. Feast on various stuffed tostones, sandwiches, mains, and Harry’s combination entrees like the Havana trio featuring churrasco, lobster, and shrimp. If there’s still room, order one of its over-the-top desserts like the tres leches overload.  

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 661-2622
(305) 661-2622

Chug's

Copy Link

Coconut Grove’s destination for Cuban food features some old-school classics and updated favorites. Menu highlights include Chug’s breakfast with Cuban favorite white rice and fried eggs, the duck medianoche, the Big Phil frita (Cuban Burger) with bacon, barbecue sauce, and fried onions, and “abuela’s plates” served with white rice, black beans, bananas, and choice of protein like rabo encendido (oxtail).

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 534-8722
(786) 534-8722

Also featured in:

La Carreta Restaurant

Copy Link

This old-school restaurant is easily recognizable with its giant, wooden-wheel signature decor. With the original restaurant on Calle Ocho, La Carreta has expanded to nine locations throughout South Florida, including Miami International Airport, for those who need that Cuban food fix before leaving Miami. 

11740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 596-5973
(305) 596-5973

El Rinconcito Latino Cafe

Copy Link

A popular destination in West Kendall for Cuban food, Rinconito is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It has daily specials such as arroz con pollo, ajiaco, vaca frita, tamal en cazuela, and ropa vieja to name a few. It also serves a variety of Cuban sandwiches, including the Miami Sandwich with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on pressed Cuban bread.

9979 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 382-9008
(305) 382-9008

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Molina's Ranch Restaurant

4090 E 8th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013

Molina’s Ranch has proudly served its customers for more than 30 years. Begin with appetizer selections of bacalao (codfish) fritters or shrimp stuffed tostones (fried plantains) and continue on to mains, including a whole fried snapper with fries or masitas de puerco (fried pork chunks) with moros and yuca. Don’t leave without trying a flan for dessert. 

4090 E 8th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013
(305) 693-4440
(305) 693-4440

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137

The modest restaurant has a fan following that rivals all other restaurants due to its no-nonsense menu offering big flavors and generous portions at small prices. While Cuban sandwiches are the popular choice here, those with heartier appetites can opt for house special bistec a caballo (steak, ham, two eggs, and choice of fries or salad) or one of the daily specials, which alternate with one or two dishes each day. (Enriqueta’s is open for breakfast and lunch daily but closed on Sundays.)

186 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 573-4681
(305) 573-4681

Puerto Sagua

700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

South Beach’s resident Cuban restaurant since 1968, Puerto Saguafeatures a variety of well-priced dishes. Start with the house combo, which offers a tamale, two croquetas, two tostones, and plantain chips for a taste of its most popular starters. The house specialty is seafood, so make sure to try the paella, but all the traditional Cuban dishes are available along with daily specials and desserts.

700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-1115
(305) 673-1115

El Palacio de los Jugos

5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144

On any given day, those craving Cuban food will find whatever is desired at this Miami go-to with several locations throughout the Magic City. The unconventional restaurant is reminiscent of a buffet offering a vast selection of soups, rices, beans, mains, and side dishes sold by the pound — or portion thereof. Make sure to grab one of its freshly made fruit juices, such as mamey, papaya, or sugarcane, to wash down the meal.

5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144
(786) 313-3052
(786) 313-3052

Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina

1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

A standout in a sea of Cuban restaurants on Calle Ocho, Miami’s main Cuban hub, start the meal with items to share, like yucca fries, pork tamales, and empanadas. Move on to the ropa vieja, which translates to “dirty clothes” but is actually braised and shredded flank steak stewed in a sofrito and tomato base served over white rice with plantains on the side. Compliment the meal with dessert or a cocktail from the full-service bar.

1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(786) 518-2196
(786) 518-2196

Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine

3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

A popular destination for tourists, politicians, and locals alike, Versailles is an institution of Cuban food. Since opening its doors in 1971, this landmark has served patrons Cuban dishes inside its restaurant and through its signature ventanita (walk-up coffee counter). The restaurant also houses its bakery serving Cuban bread, croquetas, pastelitos, empanadas, and desserts. 

3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 444-0240
(305) 444-0240

La Casita Restaurant

3805 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Brought to you by the Vilariño family behind Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, La Casita is a Little Coral Gables favorite for Cuban food. Enjoy daily specials such as arroz imperial (think chicken and rice plus ham, mayo, and cheese) with maduros (sweet plantains), and fish fillet cooked to order with a choice of sides for under $10. Go ahead and splurge on a carafe of sangria or the popular Cuban sodas: Materva, Jupiña, and Ironbeer.

3805 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 448-8224
(305) 448-8224

Sergio's Restaurant

3252 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145

Combining traditional Cuban food with modern American touches, Sergio’s has created a niche for itself in the community. On the menu, patrons will find the expected breakfast dishes, sandwiches, appetizers, entrees, and desserts, including the La Flaca (skinny girl) menu for those who want to sacrifice calories but not flavor. Sergio’s currently has seven locations throughout South Florida from Pembroke Pines to West Kendall.

3252 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 529-0047
(305) 529-0047

Islas Canarias Restaurant

13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175

This Miami staple has been serving Cuban food since 1977, and is best known for its croquetas — but it offers up much more. Start the meal with mariquitas (fried plantain strips) served with garlic mojo or malanga fritters and continue on to mains such as the vaca frita (shredded and flash-fried flank steak) or bistec empanizado (breaded beef steak) served with choice of two sides. Make sure to leave room for the bunuelos (rolled, twisted and deep fried root mash). For those with limited time, the neighboring sister cafe and bakery will have guests in and out in less than an hour.

13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 559-6666
(305) 559-6666

Finka Table & Tap

14690 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175

Dine on modern Cuban dishes with Asian influences at chef Eileen Andrades’ Finka. The adventurous menu features dishes such as the arroz con pollo fritters, Cuban fried rice, Islas Canarias ham croqueta pizza, and the guajiro tray featuring pork chunks, rice, beans, and sweet plantains. Compliment the meal with one of its quirky named craft cocktails or a selection of local draft and bottled beers.

14690 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 227-8818
(305) 227-8818

Rio Cristal

9872 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165

With roots from Guines, Cuba, the more than 40-year-old Cuban restaurant on Bird Road is probably best known for its palomilla steak (steak marinated in garlic, and lime juice, and then pan-fried) topped with a mountain of crispy fries and its black beans. Other highlights include grouper fingers, tasajo (jerked beef), roasted pork, and milanesas (breaded steak or chicken with tomato sauce and melted cheese). Dessert selections include traditional flans, dulces con queso (preserves with cream cheese), and guava shells.

9872 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165
(305) 223-2357
(305) 223-2357

Havana Harry's

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Since opening in 1995, Havana Harry’s has offered Cuban food with a contemporary flair. Open for every meal of the day, from breakfast to dinner, with plenty of daily specials. Feast on various stuffed tostones, sandwiches, mains, and Harry’s combination entrees like the Havana trio featuring churrasco, lobster, and shrimp. If there’s still room, order one of its over-the-top desserts like the tres leches overload.  

4612 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 661-2622
(305) 661-2622

Chug's

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133

Coconut Grove’s destination for Cuban food features some old-school classics and updated favorites. Menu highlights include Chug’s breakfast with Cuban favorite white rice and fried eggs, the duck medianoche, the Big Phil frita (Cuban Burger) with bacon, barbecue sauce, and fried onions, and “abuela’s plates” served with white rice, black beans, bananas, and choice of protein like rabo encendido (oxtail).

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 534-8722
(786) 534-8722

La Carreta Restaurant

11740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186

This old-school restaurant is easily recognizable with its giant, wooden-wheel signature decor. With the original restaurant on Calle Ocho, La Carreta has expanded to nine locations throughout South Florida, including Miami International Airport, for those who need that Cuban food fix before leaving Miami. 

11740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 596-5973
(305) 596-5973

El Rinconcito Latino Cafe

9979 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186

A popular destination in West Kendall for Cuban food, Rinconito is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It has daily specials such as arroz con pollo, ajiaco, vaca frita, tamal en cazuela, and ropa vieja to name a few. It also serves a variety of Cuban sandwiches, including the Miami Sandwich with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on pressed Cuban bread.

9979 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186
(305) 382-9008
(305) 382-9008

Related Maps