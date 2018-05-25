Order the Sundreams cocktail for the ultimate frosé. Made with Smirnoff pink lemonade and Whispering Angel rosé and infused with peach and strawberry flavors, then topped with a rosé popsicle, it is hard to stop at one. The sexy spot on Jungle Island is ideal for taking in the sunset. Watch the changing sky hues of purple, pink, and orange—or all the beautiful patrons, which can be equally distracting.