There’s nothing dainty about summer in South Florida. The heat index swells, inhumane humidity levels wreak havoc on once-perfect hair, and people are still expected to hold a job instead of lounging on the beach all day. Thank goodness someone invented a wine slushy to make everything okay. Here are ten spots where one will find the top contenders.

