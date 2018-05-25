There’s nothing dainty about summer in South Florida. The heat index swells, inhumane humidity levels wreak havoc on once-perfect hair, and people are still expected to hold a job instead of lounging on the beach all day. Thank goodness someone invented a wine slushy to make everything okay. Here are ten spots where one will find the top contenders.Read More
Best South Florida Spots to Chill with Frosé
Keep cool with this boozy slushy
American Social
This high-energy American venue is a fun spot to end a long day with friends in the heart of trendy Las Olas Boulevard. Order the frosé for a refreshing blend of Proverb Rosé and Three Olives Rosé vodka: an ideal way to improve even the most challenging days.
Le Zoo
With its upscale shops and restaurants, Bal Harbor Shops is a no-brainer for those seeking a chic destination to match this chic drink. Stephen Starr’s French-Mediterranean spot welcomes the hot summer under lush palm trees with a classic French frosé. After drinking a few of these, the sticker shock on that coveted blouse won’t hurt so much.
Aba Miami - Bal Harbour
Nestled inside upscale Bal Harbour Shops, this pretty Mediterranean known for dishes like avocado. Hummus with lobster, shwarma prime skirt steak frites, and Aleppo-roasted halibut offer a fun take on frosé called the ‘Go Freezy on Me’ cocktail, made with lo-fi amaro, passion fruit liqueur, grapefruit, and lime.
Lido Bayside
Take in the sea breeze on the deck and cool off with a round of frosés as the sun sets over Miami’s skyline. It’s the perfect gathering spot for friends to end the day with. What’s more, the expansive menu offers a variety of cuisines so everyone can find something they like.
Joia Beach
Order the Sundreams cocktail for the ultimate frosé. Made with Smirnoff pink lemonade and Whispering Angel rosé and infused with peach and strawberry flavors, then topped with a rosé popsicle, it is hard to stop at one. The sexy spot on Jungle Island is ideal for taking in the sunset. Watch the changing sky hues of purple, pink, and orange—or all the beautiful patrons, which can be equally distracting.
Pink Taco
This joint is unapologetically proud of its street-style tacos, and while they are great to wash down with a beer, a frosé on a hot day truly hits the spot. Luckily, the Frozen Guava Sangria, a blend of guava nectar and sparkling rosé, hits all the right notes.
Baia Beach Club Miami
Take in Miami’s gorgeous cityscape at this popular destination in the Mondrian South Beach. The waterfront hotspot offers two ways to cool off with rose this summer: the Frozé, a blend of vodka, rosé, and rosé puree, and the Mondrian Vice, a blend of frosé and piña colada.
Kiki on the River
Fans flocking here for the river views and no-fuss Greek cuisine can add frosé to their happy summer mix. Featuring a blend of strawberry and lemongrass-infused vodka, watermelon Red Bull, and rosé, this cocktail packs a powerful punch to enjoy while lounging on vintage lounge chairs indoors or heading to the lush tropical terrace.
Tap42 Gables
Known for its more than 40 varieties of beer on tap, this Ft. Lauderdale gastro-pub has expanded throughout Broward and Dade County. And yes, even though beer is this spot’s boozy forte, it offers a frosé with juices, Meiomi Rose, and Aviation gin worthy of putting the Pilsen on pause.
Monty's Coconut Grove
Stay refreshed all summer long at one of Miami’s oldest restaurants. The casual waterfront landmark with a perpetual vacation vibe (and an endless list of fantastic frozen cocktails) offers a new frosé made with Rose All Day wine and strawberry rose syrup.