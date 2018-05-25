 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cool off this summer with a frosé.
1 Hotel WATR

Best South Florida Spots to Chill with Frosé

Keep cool with this boozy slushy

by Alona Martinez Updated
Cool off this summer with a frosé.
| 1 Hotel WATR
by Alona Martinez Updated

There’s nothing dainty about summer in South Florida. The heat index swells, inhumane humidity levels wreak havoc on once-perfect hair, and people are still expected to hold a job instead of lounging on the beach all day. Thank goodness someone invented a wine slushy to make everything okay. Here are ten spots where one will find the top contenders.

American Social

This high-energy American venue is a fun spot to end a long day with friends in the heart of trendy Las Olas Boulevard. Order the frosé for a refreshing blend of Proverb Rosé and Three Olives Rosé vodka: an ideal way to improve even the most challenging days.

721 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 764-7005
(954) 764-7005

Le Zoo

With its upscale shops and restaurants, Bal Harbor Shops is a no-brainer for those seeking a chic destination to match this chic drink.  Stephen Starr’s French-Mediterranean spot welcomes the hot summer under lush palm trees with a classic French frosé. After drinking a few of these, the sticker shock on that coveted blouse won’t hurt so much.

9700 Collins Ave #135, Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
(305) 602-9663

Aba Miami - Bal Harbour

Nestled inside upscale Bal Harbour Shops, this pretty Mediterranean known for dishes like avocado. Hummus with lobster, shwarma prime skirt steak frites, and Aleppo-roasted halibut offer a fun take on frosé called the ‘Go Freezy on Me’ cocktail, made with lo-fi amaro, passion fruit liqueur, grapefruit, and lime.

9700 Collins Ave # 101, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 677-2840
(305) 677-2840

Lido Bayside

Take in the sea breeze on the deck and cool off with a round of frosés as the sun sets over Miami’s skyline. It’s the perfect gathering spot for friends to end the day with. What’s more, the expansive menu offers a variety of cuisines so everyone can find something they like.

40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 245-0880
(786) 245-0880

Joia Beach

Order the Sundreams cocktail for the ultimate frosé. Made with Smirnoff pink lemonade and Whispering Angel rosé and infused with peach and strawberry flavors, then topped with a rosé popsicle, it is hard to stop at one. The sexy spot on Jungle Island is ideal for taking in the sunset. Watch the changing sky hues of purple, pink, and orange—or all the beautiful patrons, which can be equally distracting.

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
(305) 400-7280
(305) 400-7280

Pink Taco

This joint is unapologetically proud of its street-style tacos, and while they are great to wash down with a beer, a frosé on a hot day truly hits the spot. Luckily, the Frozen Guava Sangria, a blend of guava nectar and sparkling rosé, hits all the right notes.

1200 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 507-8980
(305) 507-8980

Baia Beach Club Miami

Take in Miami’s gorgeous cityscape at this popular destination in the Mondrian South Beach. The waterfront hotspot offers two ways to cool off with rose this summer: the Frozé, a blend of vodka, rosé, and rosé puree, and the Mondrian Vice, a blend of frosé and piña colada.

1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 514-1949
(305) 514-1949

Kiki on the River

Fans flocking here for the river views and no-fuss Greek cuisine can add frosé to their happy summer mix.  Featuring a blend of strawberry and lemongrass-infused vodka, watermelon Red Bull, and rosé, this cocktail packs a powerful punch to enjoy while lounging on vintage lounge chairs indoors or heading to the lush tropical terrace.

450 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
(786) 502-3243
(786) 502-3243

Tap42 Gables

Known for its more than 40 varieties of beer on tap, this Ft. Lauderdale gastro-pub has expanded throughout Broward and Dade County.  And yes, even though beer is this spot’s boozy forte, it offers a frosé with juices, Meiomi Rose, and Aviation gin worthy of putting the Pilsen on pause.

301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 391-1566
(786) 391-1566

Monty's Coconut Grove

 Stay refreshed all summer long at one of Miami’s oldest restaurants. The casual waterfront landmark with a perpetual vacation vibe (and an endless list of fantastic frozen cocktails) offers a new frosé made with Rose All Day wine and strawberry rose syrup.

2550 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
(305) 856-3992

