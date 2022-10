While the rest of the country cools down, Downtown Miami heats up with a flurry of activity. From music performances to basketball games, the newly renamed FTX Arena (aka formerly known as the American Airlines Arena) is the place to be when it comes to nighttime happenings.

While the venue concessions are nothing to sneer at, for those wanting something a bit more substantial, here are a few restaurants and watering holes within a 20-minute walk of the arena.