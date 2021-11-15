Miami’s 12 Most Iconic Restaurant Dishes

Miami’s most iconic dishes are part of the memory of many people. Multiculturalism is woven into many aspects of the Magic City’s life and culinary destinations reflect this in their menus of offerings.

Some of these eclectic food items have evolved to become the most beloved among the locals and helped create the identity of Miami’s unique scene. From simple snacks to dishes that capture the hearts, souls, and stomachs across the city can be found in almost every neighborhood, be it at corner snack restaurants as well as in fancy establishments. This is bucket list of Miami’s 12 most essential dishes to enjoy now and again.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.