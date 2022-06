Where to find all of Miami’s one and two-starred restaurants

Florida officially has its first-ever Michelin Guide, and with it comes a slew of new stars in the Magic City. Miami has the most starred restaurants in the state of Florida in 2022, clocking in with 11 one-star restaurants and one two-star restaurant (and the only one found in the state). This year there was no restaurants awarded three-stars.

Below are this year’s award winners, listed geographically from north to south.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.