Miami’s 15 Best Spots for Pastelitos

From traditional to modern versions and everything in between

Cuban bakeries are as popular as the beaches in Miami. It’s difficult not to come across a Cuban bakery loaded with pastelitos in Miami — especially in the southern part.

The baked puff pastries — similar to a turnover — are filled with a vast assortment of sweet and savory fillings such as guava, cream cheese, coconut, ham, and ground beef, including unique combinations and some modern, unexpected creations. Whether it’s for breakfast with a cafecito in the mornings, a midday snack, or a weekend treat for family and friends, pastelitos are always a mainstay in the South Florida diet.

Here’s a list of some of Miami’s top contenders to score pastelitos in geographical order from north to south.