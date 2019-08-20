 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cuban orders at Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar &amp; Eatery

Miami’s 15 Best Spots for Pastelitos

From traditional to modern versions and everything in between

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
by Stacy A. Moya Updated

Cuban bakeries are as popular as the beaches in Miami. It’s difficult not to come across a Cuban bakery loaded with pastelitos in Miami — especially in the southern part.

The baked puff pastries — similar to a turnover — are filled with a vast assortment of sweet and savory fillings such as guava, cream cheese, coconut, ham, and ground beef, including unique combinations and some modern, unexpected creations. Whether it’s for breakfast with a cafecito in the mornings, a midday snack, or a weekend treat for family and friends, pastelitos are always a mainstay in the South Florida diet.

Here’s a list of some of Miami’s top contenders to score pastelitos in geographical order from north to south.

El Indio Bakery

When in Hialeah, try El Indio to satisfy those pastelito cravings. Enjoy a quick snack or create a box of all varieties, including ground beef, cheese, guava, coconut, and chorizo, to eat later, or treat family, friends, and co-workers.

4160 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013
(305) 557-0811
(305) 557-0811

Bakery Pastelmania

Pick up a box of these Cuban pastries in traditional flavors, as well as pineapple, spinach, and coconut with cheese, chicken, ham, and pizza pastel — ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce sandwiched in puff pastry. Priced under two dollars each (except for the pizza pastel), patrons can easily afford to try all flavors and determine a favorite. 

2015 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 541-3675
(305) 541-3675

La Rosa Bakery

This bakery has been around since 1968 and has not changed its winning recipe since its inception, which speaks volumes. Patrons can order individual pastelitos or get a party box for 25, 50, 100, or more people—orders over 100 will require ample notice.

4259 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 443-2113
(305) 443-2113

Versailles Cuban Bakery

Make a quick stop at Versailles’ popular ventanita for pastelitos and cafecito. Or, step inside the bakery for a look at the varieties available and pack a box of Cuban goodies, including the popular, triangle shaped guayaba y queso (guava and cheese) combo.

3501 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
(305) 441-2500
(305) 441-2500

Breadman Miami

While traditional flavors are available, Breadman stepped it up with its namesake, not-so-traditional pastelito flavors. Savor the carne y maduro with beef and sweet plantain, the coco choco with coconut and chocolate, or the Nutella with cream cheese.

8100 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144
(305) 265-1348
(305) 265-1348

La Suiza Bakery

Open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sundays when it closes at 3 p.m., La Suiza has your early morning and afternoon pastelito cravings covered. Grab a couple of different varieties, along with a cafecito or Materva to wash them down.

8566 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144
(305) 262-7376
(305) 262-7376

El Brazo Fuerte Bakery

If traffic is backed up on Southwest 32nd Avenue, it may be this family-owned bakery’s fault for its knack for baking pastelitos for over 40 years. Find the expected flavors, including the sweet and creamy cheese pastelito de queso, coconut, guava, guava and cheese, and carne.

1697 SW 32nd Ave, Miami, FL 33145
(305) 444-7720
(305) 444-7720

Ricky Bakery #2 Coral Way

With four locations in Southwest Miami and one in Doral, Ricky tempts pastelito lovers’ palates everyday. Enjoy the typical flavors along with the unexpected yet surprisingly tasty tuna pastry or the complete pastelito preparado with ham and Swiss cheese.

3115 SW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33145
(786) 552-9494
(786) 552-9494

Lucerne Bakery

In business since 1983, Lucerne welcomes generations with the passed-down tradition of eating pastelitos. Priced at $1.25, patrons can easily assemble a box of their favorite flavors including meat, guava, cheese, guava and cheese, and coconut.

7415 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 261-7791
(305) 261-7791

Vicky Bakery

Guava lovers swear by Vicky’s pastelito de guayaba and while all others are readily available for picking, this is the popular bakery’s best seller. Second place goes to its cheese pastry with a generous coating of sugar, and third to the twofer Dutch pastelito de carne made with beef plus sliced ham and Swiss cheese. 

245 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 441-0611
(305) 441-0611

Gilbert's Bakery on Bird

With roots in the baking business dating back to 1928 in Camagüey, Cuba, family-owned and operated Gilbert’s has its recipes down pat. A few years ago, it developed a vegan recipe for pastelitos de ‘carne’ to cater to those following a plant-based diet. Also available are the traditional flavors plus exotic flavors like Spanish sausage and seasonal mango.

 

5777 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 668-0366
(305) 668-0366

Karla Bakery

Years of family baking tradition passed on to generations is why Karla Bakery maintains its popularity. Take a number and gaze at the selections available but make sure to pick the fan favorite pastelito de carne packed with a hearty serving of its marinated ground beef. 

8754 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165
(305) 549-8198
(305) 549-8198

Islas Canarias Cafe Restaurant & Bakery

For those living out in West Miami-Dade, Islas Canarias is the destination for Cuban pastries. The old-school, no-nonsense bakery caters to those searching for traditional pastelito flavors such as meat, coconut, guava, cheese, and a combination of the latter two. 

3804 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 559-0111
(305) 559-0111

Pinecrest Bakery

Satisfy that pastelito craving any time of the day at Pinecrest Bakery, with twelve locations spanning from North Miami to Key Largo open 24 hours a day. Stop by any location and enjoy a variety of flavors, including savory chorizo, sweet guava, and cream cheese. For those with an adventurous appetite, splurge on the black angus burger stuffed with cream cheese and sandwiched between two guava pastries. 

12101 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 732-2269
(786) 732-2269

Party Cake Bakery

With thirteen locations throughout South Florida, Party Cake’s pastelitos are never too far away. The carne, guava, and coconut pastries are fan favorites, along with the cangrejito, which is sometimes mistaken as a crab pastry because of its name but is actually made with chorizo here.

13798 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177
(305) 254-0906
(305) 254-0906

