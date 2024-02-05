 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
This is a picture of tables with wicker chairs around them in the foreground. In the background are beach umbrellas and a swimming pool.
Swifty’s in the Colony Hotel, Palm Beach
Brantley Photo/The Colony Hotel

The 12 Most Romantic Restaurants in Palm Beach

Palm Beach radiates romance, and these spots promise an enchanting evening

by J. Miller
Swifty’s in the Colony Hotel, Palm Beach
| Brantley Photo/The Colony Hotel
by J. Miller

When thinking of romantic cities, one will quickly say “Paris” or “Venice”. But, what about in the United States? Maybe no place comes instantly to mind for many, but South Floridians don’t pause a beat before saying, “Palm Beach”. It may be the luxury resorts, the palm trees swaying in the breeze, or the couples leisurely lingering over the remains of dinner, but it’s easy to see why Palm Beach is a romantic place.

What makes a romantic dining experience in Palm Beach usually has a couple of similar elements; the cuisine is predominantly French or Italian, the ambiance is almost as important as the food, and the service must be exceptional. Here are our top 12 places in and near Palm Beach for a romantic meal with a loved one, friends, family, or even with a good book. Bon Appetite!

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Swifty’s

Open since 1947, the Colony Hotel has long been a favorite spot of locals and celebrities alike. Building on that glamorous history, Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall, owners since 2016, have refreshed and updated the interior and exterior spaces. Swifty’s, the primary restaurant at the Colony, has a modern Palm Beach look with tables outside around the pool and under bright, cheerful umbrellas. Open all day, enjoy the lobster salad made with tarragon, asparagus, and avocado for lunch or the risotto with butternut squash, wild mushrooms, and sage for dinner.

155 Hammon Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-5430
(561) 655-5430

La Goulue Palm Beach

Since opening in Palm Beach in 2020, Jean Denoyer’s French restaurant has charmed diners with its location in the historic Palm Way building. Hailing from New York City, where it’s had a home since 1972, it offers indoor and outdoor seating and a menu with dishes like cheese soufflé with Gruyère, Parmesan, and white truffle oil, a seafood tower including tuna tartare and whole lobster, and desserts like crepes Suzette and crème brûlée.

288 South County Road, FL 33480
(561) 284-6292
(561) 284-6292

This New York transplant has been a favorite on the Upper East Side since 1986. When Bilbo, as regulars call Le Bilboquet, arrived in Palm Beach, it brought the scent of the South of France to an Art Deco courtyard off of Worth Avenue. Walk through a narrow, covered walkway to a courtyard filled with tables and umbrellas that fill with diners looking for Bilbo favorites like foie gras, persimmon salad, and its signature dish, Cajun chicken. Leave room for the chocolate mousse for dessert.

245 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 812-2363
(561) 812-2363

Cafe Boulud

Legendary chef Daniel Boulud launched Cafe Boulud in 2003, housed within the Brazilian Court Hotel. Following a renovation, the cafe reopened in 2015, offering a blend of French-American cuisine. Signature dishes include Daniel’s “Bass en Paupiette,” a potato-crusted seabass with meurette sauce. Guests can dine for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner in the hotel’s courtyard or the refreshed dining room.

301 Australian Ave (at Hibiscus Ave.), Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 655-6060
(561) 655-6060

Bice Ristorante

Bice, an outdoor dining gem located in its namesake Via in Palm Beach, offers a romantic setting for enjoying traditional Italian dishes. Whether seated under umbrellas for lunch or beneath the night sky for dinner, it provides a charming ambiance. Be sure to order the steak sandwich, which consists of Philly prime beef steak, caramelized onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

313 1/2 Worth Ave (at Hibiscus Ave), Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 835-1600
(561) 835-1600

Renato's

Already on Eater’s list for one of the must-try restaurants in Palm Beach County, Renato’s is generally considered to be one of the most romantic dining spots in Palm Beach. Outside at the flower-rimmed courtyard or inside at an intimate table for two, enjoy Italian dishes like veal scaloppine with a gorgonzola cream sauce and desserts such as the famous semifreddo cake made with frozen espresso mousse, crumbled Heath bar crust, and chocolate sauce.

87 Via Mizner, FL 33480
(561) 655-9752
(561) 655-9752

Sant Ambroeus, named after Milan’s patron saint, debuted in Milan in 1936 and expanded to New York City in 1982. Since its 2016 opening in Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Plaza, the restaurant has attracted New Yorkers with its sleek, contemporary Italian-designed interiors, offering a stylish dining experience. While the prices are on the higher side, the quality justifies a special meal out. A standout is the hot chocolate, where melted chocolate and warm milk are served separately, allowing diners to craft their drink.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480
(561) 285-7990
(561) 285-7990

Flagler Railcar 91 Tea Room

Experience Gilded Age-style tea service beside Henry Flagler’s railcar number 91, available from late November to Easter, aligning with the area’s peak tourist season. This unique event at Whitehall, Flagler’s mansion, transports guests to its historical period with two daily seatings, except on Mondays. The prix fixe menu includes tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, specialty tea blends, and lemonade, with the cost of tickets covering museum admission. Reservations are recommended. For visits outside this period, the museum store offers a picnic lunch featuring items such as chicken club and vegetarian eggplant sandwiches. These are available throughout the year for dining outdoors amidst the serene backdrop of coconut palms.

Whitehall Way, Palm Beach, Florida 33480
(561) 655-2833
(561) 655-2833

Elisabetta's Ristorante

Elisabetta’s, a gem from the Big Time Restaurant Group and helmed by chef and part-owner Lisabet Summa, serves traditional Italian fare that complements its romantic setting. Favorites include radiator pasta in tomato-vodka sauce and rigatoni with bolognese sauce, which can be served in a semi-private dining area beneath an outdoor gazebo. Be sure to cap off your meal with the cookie plate for dessert.

185 Banyan Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 342-6699
(561) 342-6699

Pistache French Bistro

Opened in 2008 on Clematis Street by Bordeaux native Thierry Beaud, this classic French bistro offers a taste of France with favorites such as French onion soup and steak frites, featuring a char-grilled 10-ounce New York strip served with fries. To complement the meal, the drinks menu includes the French beer Kronenbourg 1664, a pale lager that rounds out the authentic French dining experience.

101 N Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 833-5090
(561) 833-5090

Sourbon, located on Clematis Street, offers an intimate dining experience reminiscent of an upside-down garden, thanks to its hanging greenery and thoughtfully designed separate dining areas. The menu features a mix of American and European-inspired dishes. Owner Natalia Vorobyeva has curated a “Perfect Date Package,” which is available when booking online. This prix fixe menu includes two glasses of Prosecco, a bottle of wine, fresh flowers for the table, and a three-course meal, making it an ideal option for a memorable meal out.

215 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 247-7101
(561) 247-7101

Hive Bakery & Cafe

Open only for breakfast and lunch, this eatery features an interior designed by owner Sara McCann’s McCann Design Group, offering a romantic and feminine ambiance. Transforming from a once dark Italian restaurant, its exterior now boasts a beehive-inspired facade. Guests can din on savory dishes and house-made pastries via table service inside or on the umbrella-shaded patio. Additionally, diners can enjoy to-go cappuccinos while exploring the surrounding retail spaces, also owned by Sara McCann.

1603 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 360-2196
(561) 360-2196

