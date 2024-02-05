The 12 Most Romantic Restaurants in Palm Beach

When thinking of romantic cities, one will quickly say “Paris” or “Venice”. But, what about in the United States? Maybe no place comes instantly to mind for many, but South Floridians don’t pause a beat before saying, “Palm Beach”. It may be the luxury resorts, the palm trees swaying in the breeze, or the couples leisurely lingering over the remains of dinner, but it’s easy to see why Palm Beach is a romantic place.

What makes a romantic dining experience in Palm Beach usually has a couple of similar elements; the cuisine is predominantly French or Italian, the ambiance is almost as important as the food, and the service must be exceptional. Here are our top 12 places in and near Palm Beach for a romantic meal with a loved one, friends, family, or even with a good book. Bon Appetite!