Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

There’s no better way to kick off a new year than surrounded by loved ones over food and drinks. To mark the date, South Florida restaurants are holding special festivities and offering great holiday menu options so guests don’t have to worry about anything besides having a great time.

Read on for the 12 best restaurants to ring in 2022 and wish for wonderful things to come. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.