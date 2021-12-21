 clock menu more-arrow no yes
tray of champagne on a silver platter

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

Say goodbye to 2021 in style.

by Juliana Accioly
by Juliana Accioly
There’s no better way to kick off a new year than surrounded by loved ones over food and drinks. To mark the date, South Florida restaurants are holding special festivities and offering great holiday menu options so guests don’t have to worry about anything besides having a great time.

Read on for the 12 best restaurants to ring in 2022 and wish for wonderful things to come. Prices do not include tax and gratuity. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Marky's Caviar Lounge

1 Seminole Way #102
Davie, FL 33314
(954) 314-7226
Created by chef Buddha Lo, Marky’s prix-fixe menu will offer appetizers of king crab with caviar and avocado, chilled oysters, and black truffle arancini. Starters include porcini Parisienne, followed by entree options of lobster tail, wagyu New York strip, and dessert of coffee and chocolate. Cost is $125 per person. 

2. Swan

90 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
For those craving a French-inflected evening, Swan will host a “Midnight in Paris” New Year’s Eve three-course meal with dishes like hamachi tartare, mushroom agnolotti, and slow-braised short ribs. Cost ranges from $125 to $20 per person depending on the seating time.

3. Via Emilia Garden

3500 N Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 359-4990
Via Emilia will be offering two menu options for New Year’s Eve. The seafood-centric choice will showcase items like tuna steak with lemon juice, paccheri with lobster, and octopus for $110. The meat-filled menu comes with charcuterie board, porcini mushroom pie, beef tagliata with gravy, and beef tagliata with gravy and potatoes with black truffle for $90. Dessert will be tiramisu with panetone. Available at Midtown and Miami Beach locations. 

4. Mau Miami

3252 NE 1st Ave #109
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 698-8628
In Midtown Miami Mau will offer a family-style pre-fixe dinner this New Year’s Eve. The Mediterranean holiday meal will include items like ceviche de coco, bone-in ribeye, roasted chicken, and branzino filet. Cost ranges from $150 to $200 depending on time of seating. 

5. KYU

251 NW 25th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 577-0150
KYU Miami’s prix-fixe menu will be served with items like hamachi with fermented goji berries, burnt myoga; uni French toast with ground cherries; and roasted Maitake mushroom with pumpkin miso, marinated herbs and more. Cost ranges between $135 to $190 per person. 

6. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

237 20th St suite b
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8217
Miami Beach’s neighborhood bar will be hosting a vibrant New Year’s Eve party with a multi-course dinner. Served family-style the feast includes items like oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster salad to start, followed by a hearty surf and turf board filled with lobster, steak, chicken, shrimp skewers, kielbasa, plus sides like couscous, garlic herb potatoes, grilled corn, and rotisserie carrots. To finish the meal desserts like Basque cheesecake and a chocolate malt shake with warm brownie and vanilla ice cream. Seating starts at 8:30 p.m. and is priced at $225 per person. Tickets can be purchased here and include a champagne toast and open bar till midnight. 

7. Chotto Matte Miami

1666 Lenox Ave #1664
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 690-0743
New Year’s Eve at Chotto Matte is inspired by Japanese winter lights festivals and the country’s festive food menus. Guests will dine on Nikkei dishes such as shishito peppers, yellowtail “nikkei sashimi,” wagyu sirloin, and lychee ceviche. To toast the standout cocktail is House of Suntory’s Fuji Blossom cocktail, a concoction with Haku Vodka, peach liqueur, pearl jasmine, and lemon. Dinner packages range from $145 to $245 depending on the seating time.  

8. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar

1020 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-4006
The Clevelander will host a a Night in Tokyo party with specialty cocktails, entertainment, open bar, and plenty of sushi. Tickets start at $100 and VIP packages include private seating and bottle selections.

9. La Canita

Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd 2nd floor
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 392-0811
Chef Michelle Bernstein’s new restaurant at Bayside will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a live band and a four-course prix fixe menu featuring calabaza soup, crab cakes, bacalao tartlet, seafood risotto,prime rib, and pescado a la cartucho. Sweet endings will be a bread pudding, flan de la flake, and tiramisu. Cost is $85 per person

10. Meet Dalia

640 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 206-3881
This Mediterranean restaurant by the team behind Byblos is featuring three- and four-course New Year’s Eve meals. Highlights include raw bar, jumbo shrimp, mezze sampler, and New York strip. To end the meal opt between lemon yogurt mousse and chocolate baklava pistachio. Cost ranges between $110- to $300 and includes half-bottle of Prosecco per person. 

11. Orilla Bar & Grill

426 Euclid Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8806
At this stylish Argentine restaurant guests can enjoy an array of starters such as empanadas, Spanish croquetas, and Swiss chard fritters served alongside leeks and salsa verde. For a main course choose between Chilean seabass, bucatini pasta with shrimp, New York steak, or chicken. A homemade flan or Pavlova will round out the indulgent meal. The feast costs $120-$175 per person and a children’s menu is available for $50.

12. Azabu Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 276-0520
Welcome the new year at Azabu Miami Beach with a six-course menu. Start with oysters, then move on to stuffed branzino or wagyu ribeye, and end with a passion fruit-white chocolate tart. The a la carte menu will also be available. The menu is offered at $125 and special drink menu will be provided to patrons.

Related Maps