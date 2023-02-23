 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

19 Delicious New Brunches to Check Out in South Florida

The 14 Breakfast Restaurants in Miami to Jumpstart the Day

Where to Catch the Best Fish and Chips in Miami

More in Miami See more maps
a variety of pizzas on a white table.
Italic pizza spread
Photo courtesy of Italica

11 Not-So-Traditional Pizzas to Try in Miami

Move over, margherita pizza

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
Italic pizza spread
| Photo courtesy of Italica
by Alona Martinez

It’s safe to assume pizza is one of America’s favorite foods. Miami is no exception: between the plethora of old-time pizza spots and the upsurge of handcrafted pie restaurants (some paired with long waits for a slice) — the ‘za is all the rage in the Magic City.

And while margherita and pepperoni pizza can be found just about anywhere, some not-so-usual flavors are finding their way into South Floridian bellies and hearts. Here’s a sampling of the pizzas Miamians may soon call their favorite.

Read More

Polo Norte (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

While diners will find croquetas, vaca frita, and other expected Cuban fare at this family-run Cuban American restaurant with multiple locations, the ample selection of pizza is what’s most buzzworthy. The most famous—guava and cheese— along with plantain pizza, take Cuban food to a whole new level.

540 W 29th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
(305) 884-0880
(305) 884-0880

Old Greg's Pizza

Copy Link

One of the few (and best) gifts to come out of the pandemic, this go-to pizza destination (known for its almost-religious dedication to local, fresh flavors, serves a Proper Sausage pizza featuring, as the name implies, sausage from the celebrated North Miami butcher shop along with tahini mornay, onion, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette pepper, lemon zest, and pecorino. Available in original square or round pie.

3620 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(866) 653-4734
(866) 653-4734

Also featured in:

Italica

Copy Link

Grab a veggie pizza that surpasses the typical broccoli and bell pepper pie with the Giardino pizza, featuring mozzarella, beets, carrots, kale, goat cheese, and pistachio honey. Wrap up the meal at this casual restaurant known for its Aperol spritz with the Pizza Dolce, its take on the popular Nutella pie takes it up a notch with the addition of ricotta, berries, and cocoa powder.

3201 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 850-2600
(786) 850-2600
Taking pies up a notch at Italica
Photo courtesy of Italica

Also featured in:

Firangi FooD with Masala

Copy Link

Indian food and pizza are a beautiful combo, and this North Miami food truck hits the right notes by creating unique pies using naan as the base. There are two offerings: paneer tikka masala naan pizza (the Indian version of a Margherita) and chicken tikka naan pizza for that craving for protein.

3195 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 778-3567
(305) 778-3567

Love Life Cafe

Copy Link

Beyond smoothies and acai bowls, this laid-back vegan spot offers a selection of pizzas, including the flavor-packed Pizza Verde made with cashew cream, spinach, basil pesto, and parmesan crumble. What’s more, diners can enjoy this with minimal guilt.

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 456-4148
(305) 456-4148

Also featured in:

Doya

Copy Link

This self-described Aegan hotspot in Wynwood encourages sharing with multiple meze dishes. Grab a table at the charming patio and order the pide, made with truffle and kasseri cheese, for a night to remember.

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 501-2848
(305) 501-2848

Also featured in:

Pubbelly Sushi (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Before filling up on sushi rolls and nigiri, sample the tuna pizza of this multiple-location success story helmed by chef Jose Mendin. Think thin slices of tuna served with garlic aioli and truffle oil atop a crispy tortilla.

1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-9282
(305) 531-9282

Also featured in:

Casa Bufala

Copy Link

This newcomer on Sunset Harbour (from the folks of longtime staple Fratelli La Bufala) delights diners with Nona-style Italian fare. The Bolognese pizza, made with meat sauce and smoked provolone cheese, offers a happy medium for those who cannot decide between pasta and pizza.

1874 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8264
(305) 397-8264
Pasta and pizza as one with the bolognese pie
Photo courtesy of Casa Bufala

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

Copy Link

This tidy, reliable restaurant has garnered a steadfast, loyal following with its on-point Italian dishes, and pizza is no exception. For an elevated pie, try the Foie Gras Pizza. The thin-crust pizza has pan-seared foie gras, fig marmalade, and a five-year, barrel-aged balsamic vinegar drizzle.

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-2742
(786) 773-2742
Foie gras pizza with fig marmalade
Photo courtesy of Alloy Bistro Gourmet

Also featured in:

Tur Kitchen

Copy Link

For those tired of the same old pepperoni pie, stop by this elegant-yet-approachable Coral Gables Mediterranean for Happy Hour when chef Christian Chirino serves an array of Turkish pide (an oval-shaped flatbread) topped with flavors like braised lamb, with mushrooms, tomatoes, goat cheese, and curry oil; eggplant with sun-dried tomato, ricotta, cashews, arugula, and chili, and shrimp with salsa verde, mascarpone, and lemon zest. Pair with a cocktail, glass of wine, or IPA for the perfect night out. 

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 483-8014
(786) 483-8014

Also featured in:

Harry's Pizzeria

Copy Link

Because short rib should not be limited to a plate, this favorite pizza spot from renowned chef Michael Schwartz offers it on a pie paired with Gruyere, caramelized onions, and arugula.

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(786) 655-0121
(786) 655-0121

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Polo Norte (Multiple locations)

540 W 29th St, Hialeah, FL 33012

While diners will find croquetas, vaca frita, and other expected Cuban fare at this family-run Cuban American restaurant with multiple locations, the ample selection of pizza is what’s most buzzworthy. The most famous—guava and cheese— along with plantain pizza, take Cuban food to a whole new level.

540 W 29th St, Hialeah, FL 33012
(305) 884-0880
(305) 884-0880

Old Greg's Pizza

3620 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

One of the few (and best) gifts to come out of the pandemic, this go-to pizza destination (known for its almost-religious dedication to local, fresh flavors, serves a Proper Sausage pizza featuring, as the name implies, sausage from the celebrated North Miami butcher shop along with tahini mornay, onion, parsley, mint, garlicky yogurt, espelette pepper, lemon zest, and pecorino. Available in original square or round pie.

3620 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(866) 653-4734
(866) 653-4734

Italica

3201 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Grab a veggie pizza that surpasses the typical broccoli and bell pepper pie with the Giardino pizza, featuring mozzarella, beets, carrots, kale, goat cheese, and pistachio honey. Wrap up the meal at this casual restaurant known for its Aperol spritz with the Pizza Dolce, its take on the popular Nutella pie takes it up a notch with the addition of ricotta, berries, and cocoa powder.

3201 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 850-2600
(786) 850-2600
Taking pies up a notch at Italica
Photo courtesy of Italica

Firangi FooD with Masala

3195 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Indian food and pizza are a beautiful combo, and this North Miami food truck hits the right notes by creating unique pies using naan as the base. There are two offerings: paneer tikka masala naan pizza (the Indian version of a Margherita) and chicken tikka naan pizza for that craving for protein.

3195 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 778-3567
(305) 778-3567

Love Life Cafe

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

Beyond smoothies and acai bowls, this laid-back vegan spot offers a selection of pizzas, including the flavor-packed Pizza Verde made with cashew cream, spinach, basil pesto, and parmesan crumble. What’s more, diners can enjoy this with minimal guilt.

545 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 456-4148
(305) 456-4148

Doya

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

This self-described Aegan hotspot in Wynwood encourages sharing with multiple meze dishes. Grab a table at the charming patio and order the pide, made with truffle and kasseri cheese, for a night to remember.

347 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 501-2848
(305) 501-2848

Pubbelly Sushi (Multiple locations)

1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Before filling up on sushi rolls and nigiri, sample the tuna pizza of this multiple-location success story helmed by chef Jose Mendin. Think thin slices of tuna served with garlic aioli and truffle oil atop a crispy tortilla.

1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-9282
(305) 531-9282

Casa Bufala

1874 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

This newcomer on Sunset Harbour (from the folks of longtime staple Fratelli La Bufala) delights diners with Nona-style Italian fare. The Bolognese pizza, made with meat sauce and smoked provolone cheese, offers a happy medium for those who cannot decide between pasta and pizza.

1874 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8264
(305) 397-8264
Pasta and pizza as one with the bolognese pie
Photo courtesy of Casa Bufala

Alloy Bistro Gourmet

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131

This tidy, reliable restaurant has garnered a steadfast, loyal following with its on-point Italian dishes, and pizza is no exception. For an elevated pie, try the Foie Gras Pizza. The thin-crust pizza has pan-seared foie gras, fig marmalade, and a five-year, barrel-aged balsamic vinegar drizzle.

154 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 773-2742
(786) 773-2742
Foie gras pizza with fig marmalade
Photo courtesy of Alloy Bistro Gourmet

Tur Kitchen

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

For those tired of the same old pepperoni pie, stop by this elegant-yet-approachable Coral Gables Mediterranean for Happy Hour when chef Christian Chirino serves an array of Turkish pide (an oval-shaped flatbread) topped with flavors like braised lamb, with mushrooms, tomatoes, goat cheese, and curry oil; eggplant with sun-dried tomato, ricotta, cashews, arugula, and chili, and shrimp with salsa verde, mascarpone, and lemon zest. Pair with a cocktail, glass of wine, or IPA for the perfect night out. 

259 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 483-8014
(786) 483-8014

Harry's Pizzeria

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Because short rib should not be limited to a plate, this favorite pizza spot from renowned chef Michael Schwartz offers it on a pie paired with Gruyere, caramelized onions, and arugula.

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133
(786) 655-0121
(786) 655-0121

Related Maps