11 Not-So-Traditional Pizzas to Try in Miami

It’s safe to assume pizza is one of America’s favorite foods. Miami is no exception: between the plethora of old-time pizza spots and the upsurge of handcrafted pie restaurants (some paired with long waits for a slice) — the ‘za is all the rage in the Magic City.

And while margherita and pepperoni pizza can be found just about anywhere, some not-so-usual flavors are finding their way into South Floridian bellies and hearts. Here’s a sampling of the pizzas Miamians may soon call their favorite.