 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

12 Spots for Great Mac and Cheese in Miami

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Miami

10 Dog-Friendly Miami Bars and Restaurants

dining room inside with large arched windows
The dining room at Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club
Douglas Friedman

The 12 Best Restaurants Between North Beach and Bal Harbour

Where to dine in this ten-mile radius of food.

by Juliana Accioly
View as Map
The dining room at Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club
| Douglas Friedman
by Juliana Accioly

Miami’s North Beach area is known for its tranquil take on the city’s vibrant vibe, a neighborhood for outdoor sports and family days at the beach, followed by a visit to one of the many low-key restaurants that make its dining scene special. Next door to it is Surfside, a little town of eclectic food and drinks, followed by the charming Bay Harbor Islands dining scene and the ritzy Bal Harbour enclave.

This ten-mile radius is a foodie treasure trove, where a bevy of casual waterfront eateries coexist with innovative spots and upscale restaurants. Below, the 12 best to hit when visiting that side of town.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Artisan Beach House

Copy Link
10295 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 455-5460
(305) 455-5460
Visit Website

Artisan Beach House is a waterfront restaurant located inside the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbor. It offers an all-day dining menu filled with options from land and sea including jumbo wings, mojo chicken cobb salad, wild mushroom penne, and fennel pollen-crusted corvina. Decadent desserts of blueberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie taste better when paired with one of the restaurant’s refreshing cocktails. 

Also Featured in:

2. Atlantikos

Copy Link
9703 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 993-3300
(305) 993-3300
Visit Website

Nestled inside the St. Regis Bal Harbor, Atlantikos caters to all Mediterranean cravings. The dining room is washed in white and blues, the list of wines is long, and the menu features dishes of red sea bream in parchment, champagne salt crusted branzino, lamb chops, and vegetable moussaka. Keep an eye out for seafood platters to share and caviar options. 

Also Featured in:

3. Makoto

Copy Link
9700 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 864-8600
(305) 864-8600
Visit Website

Widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the city, this Bal Harbour Shops hotspot is best known for its sushi and sashimi but also features a menu filled with items like the wagyu filet, ribeye, sea bass, and lamb chops. But for lunch opt for the $20 bento box that offers chicken robata, a sushi roll, and ponzu salmon served with Brussels sprouts then grab a seat on its outdoor patio, which is strategically positioned at the center of the mall for fine people-watching. 

Also Featured in:

4. Le Zoo

Copy Link
9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
(305) 602-9663
Visit Website

This French brasserie from Stephen Starr not only offers a quaint interior seating salon but also al fresco seating in a palm tree-covered patio inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The menu is filled with selections of fruits de mer, fromages, salads, entrees, plats du jour, and desserts. Highlights include the steak tartare du parc, the duck confit, truffle pizza, and the bouillabaisse, all of which can be complimented by the extensive selection of wines.

Also Featured in:

5. O'Lima Signature Cuisine

Copy Link
1052 Kane Concourse
Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
(305) 864-4392
(305) 864-4392
Visit Website

Chef Herman Gonzalez adds new dishes almost daily to his Bay Harbor restaurant’s Peruvian menu, a meticulous melange of flavors he infuses with unexpected fun and whimsical touches. His list of ceviche options range from classic to grilled to vegetarian, and there are entrees of salmon tiradito in a passionfruit sauce, chupe de camarones, chifas, and seafood plates. Peruvian flavors also make their way into pasta, risotto, and Chinese dishes like kam-lu wantan, made with fried wonton, pear, chicken, shrimp, quail eggs, and tamarindo sweet sauce.

6. Lido Restaurant and Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

Copy Link
9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(786) 482-2280
(786) 482-2280
Visit Website

With daylight pouring in from wall-to-wall windows that overlook the beach, this hotel restaurant has all the qualities of a chic yet leisurely food spot. The daily menu at Lido is centered around Italian coastal cuisine, with dishes like lobster ravioli, sea bass served with broccoli rabe and bagna cauda (warm sauce of garlic, anchovies, and olive oil), grilled octopus, and raw bar options, alongside comforting Neapolitan-style pizza.

Also Featured in:

7. The Surf Club Restaurant

Copy Link
9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
(305) 768-9440
Visit Website

Consider what makes a great restaurant: charming decor, top-notch service, lovely views, and food one cannot stop raving about. The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller is just that, a spot to savor dishes like beef Wellington, veal chops, and eggplant parmesan surrounded by 1950s glamour and views of the tranquil Surfside seafront. An impressive wine list and dessert of ice cream sundae round out the experience.

Also Featured in:

8. Taquiza

Copy Link
7450 Ocean Terrace
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 588-4755
(786) 588-4755
Visit Website

This North Beach waterfront taco spot is known for its handmade blue-masa corn tortilla filled with all sorts of flavors including pork, brisket, tongue, and even grasshopper. The Mexican feast goes on with elote, carnitas, tostada, churros, and plenty of margarita flavors to keep the fun meal going for a little longer. 

Also Featured in:

9. 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

Copy Link
1130 Normandy Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 495-5181
(786) 495-5181
Visit Website

This Venezuelan restaurant and coffee bar in Normandy Isle is run by native chefs Abraham Herrera and Angel di Frisco, who dish out a casual all-day menu of traditional fare such as empanadas, chicharrones, mandocas, and cachapas. A variety of the country’s famed arepas are also on the menu from a simple cheese filling to a shrimp and avocado version. The staples are complemented by American pub grub such as burgers, pastas, a chicken wings. To wash it down, there’s iced and hot coffee, smoothies, and juices such as mango and papelon con limon (traditional Venezuelan lime juice).

10. Silverlake Bistro

Copy Link
1211 71st St
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 803-8113
(786) 803-8113
Visit Website

Run by Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat of La Fresa Francesa Petit Cafe in Hialeah, thirty-seat Silverlake is a charming neighborhood spot for happy hour or an atmospheric dinner for two. Candles burn in each and every table surrounded by greenery and memorabilia. The food pays homage to Californian with dishes like fish tacos and gnocchi mac and cheese, followed by a double patty burger, roasted cauliflower with labneh and lentils, or a seafood pasta dish. Wrap things up by indulging in mascarpone cheese pie topped with guava glaze. 

11. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

Copy Link
1819 79th Street Causeway
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(305) 866-1570
(305) 866-1570
Visit Website

Shuckers is where locals get together with friends on the 79th Street Causeway to celebrate Miami’s water views with simple seafood, endless rounds of draft beer, strong drinks, and shareable orders of Caribbean cracked conch, black Chilean mussels, grilled cheese, fish tacos, and dolphin fingers. Parking is ample and the dress code is nonexistent.  

Also Featured in:

12. Sushi Erika

Copy Link
1700 John F Kennedy Causeway #100
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(786) 216-7216
(786) 216-7216
Visit Website

At the helm of this North Bay Village restaurant is Erika Kushi, the daughter of beloved itamae Michio Kushi of Sushi Deli and Japanese Market. It is known for serving one of the best and most reasonably priced sushi menus in town with an assortment of vegetarian, classic, and specialty rolls to choose from along with appetizers like truffle tuna and octopus tiradito, seafood salad, and avocado fries. Arrive early to skip the lines. 

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Artisan Beach House

10295 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

Artisan Beach House is a waterfront restaurant located inside the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbor. It offers an all-day dining menu filled with options from land and sea including jumbo wings, mojo chicken cobb salad, wild mushroom penne, and fennel pollen-crusted corvina. Decadent desserts of blueberry cheesecake and chocolate brownie taste better when paired with one of the restaurant’s refreshing cocktails. 

10295 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 455-5460
Visit Website

2. Atlantikos

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL 33154

Nestled inside the St. Regis Bal Harbor, Atlantikos caters to all Mediterranean cravings. The dining room is washed in white and blues, the list of wines is long, and the menu features dishes of red sea bream in parchment, champagne salt crusted branzino, lamb chops, and vegetable moussaka. Keep an eye out for seafood platters to share and caviar options. 

9703 Collins Ave
Bal Harbour, FL 33154
(305) 993-3300
Visit Website

3. Makoto

9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154

Widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the city, this Bal Harbour Shops hotspot is best known for its sushi and sashimi but also features a menu filled with items like the wagyu filet, ribeye, sea bass, and lamb chops. But for lunch opt for the $20 bento box that offers chicken robata, a sushi roll, and ponzu salmon served with Brussels sprouts then grab a seat on its outdoor patio, which is strategically positioned at the center of the mall for fine people-watching. 

9700 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 864-8600
Visit Website

4. Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135, Miami Beach, FL 33154

This French brasserie from Stephen Starr not only offers a quaint interior seating salon but also al fresco seating in a palm tree-covered patio inside the Bal Harbour Shops. The menu is filled with selections of fruits de mer, fromages, salads, entrees, plats du jour, and desserts. Highlights include the steak tartare du parc, the duck confit, truffle pizza, and the bouillabaisse, all of which can be complimented by the extensive selection of wines.

9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
Visit Website

5. O'Lima Signature Cuisine

1052 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

Chef Herman Gonzalez adds new dishes almost daily to his Bay Harbor restaurant’s Peruvian menu, a meticulous melange of flavors he infuses with unexpected fun and whimsical touches. His list of ceviche options range from classic to grilled to vegetarian, and there are entrees of salmon tiradito in a passionfruit sauce, chupe de camarones, chifas, and seafood plates. Peruvian flavors also make their way into pasta, risotto, and Chinese dishes like kam-lu wantan, made with fried wonton, pear, chicken, shrimp, quail eggs, and tamarindo sweet sauce.

1052 Kane Concourse
Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
(305) 864-4392
Visit Website

6. Lido Restaurant and Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

With daylight pouring in from wall-to-wall windows that overlook the beach, this hotel restaurant has all the qualities of a chic yet leisurely food spot. The daily menu at Lido is centered around Italian coastal cuisine, with dishes like lobster ravioli, sea bass served with broccoli rabe and bagna cauda (warm sauce of garlic, anchovies, and olive oil), grilled octopus, and raw bar options, alongside comforting Neapolitan-style pizza.

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(786) 482-2280
Visit Website

7. The Surf Club Restaurant

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

Consider what makes a great restaurant: charming decor, top-notch service, lovely views, and food one cannot stop raving about. The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller is just that, a spot to savor dishes like beef Wellington, veal chops, and eggplant parmesan surrounded by 1950s glamour and views of the tranquil Surfside seafront. An impressive wine list and dessert of ice cream sundae round out the experience.

9011 Collins Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
(305) 768-9440
Visit Website

8. Taquiza

7450 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach, FL 33141

This North Beach waterfront taco spot is known for its handmade blue-masa corn tortilla filled with all sorts of flavors including pork, brisket, tongue, and even grasshopper. The Mexican feast goes on with elote, carnitas, tostada, churros, and plenty of margarita flavors to keep the fun meal going for a little longer. 

7450 Ocean Terrace
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 588-4755
Visit Website

9. 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar

1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141

This Venezuelan restaurant and coffee bar in Normandy Isle is run by native chefs Abraham Herrera and Angel di Frisco, who dish out a casual all-day menu of traditional fare such as empanadas, chicharrones, mandocas, and cachapas. A variety of the country’s famed arepas are also on the menu from a simple cheese filling to a shrimp and avocado version. The staples are complemented by American pub grub such as burgers, pastas, a chicken wings. To wash it down, there’s iced and hot coffee, smoothies, and juices such as mango and papelon con limon (traditional Venezuelan lime juice).

1130 Normandy Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 495-5181
Visit Website

10. Silverlake Bistro

1211 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Run by Sandy Sanchez and Benoit Rablat of La Fresa Francesa Petit Cafe in Hialeah, thirty-seat Silverlake is a charming neighborhood spot for happy hour or an atmospheric dinner for two. Candles burn in each and every table surrounded by greenery and memorabilia. The food pays homage to Californian with dishes like fish tacos and gnocchi mac and cheese, followed by a double patty burger, roasted cauliflower with labneh and lentils, or a seafood pasta dish. Wrap things up by indulging in mascarpone cheese pie topped with guava glaze. 

1211 71st St
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 803-8113
Visit Website

11. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

1819 79th Street Causeway, North Bay Village, FL 33141

Shuckers is where locals get together with friends on the 79th Street Causeway to celebrate Miami’s water views with simple seafood, endless rounds of draft beer, strong drinks, and shareable orders of Caribbean cracked conch, black Chilean mussels, grilled cheese, fish tacos, and dolphin fingers. Parking is ample and the dress code is nonexistent.  

1819 79th Street Causeway
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(305) 866-1570
Visit Website

12. Sushi Erika

1700 John F Kennedy Causeway #100, North Bay Village, FL 33141

At the helm of this North Bay Village restaurant is Erika Kushi, the daughter of beloved itamae Michio Kushi of Sushi Deli and Japanese Market. It is known for serving one of the best and most reasonably priced sushi menus in town with an assortment of vegetarian, classic, and specialty rolls to choose from along with appetizers like truffle tuna and octopus tiradito, seafood salad, and avocado fries. Arrive early to skip the lines. 

1700 John F Kennedy Causeway #100
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(786) 216-7216
Visit Website

Related Maps