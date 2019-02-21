Share All sharing options for: The 28 Best Restaurants in Orlando

The Eater 28 presents a curated list of Orlando’s most essential restaurants spanning diverse cuisines and neighborhoods. More importantly, it answers the oft-heard question “Where should I eat in Orlando?” The following restaurants (organized in geographical order) are reflective of all Orlando has to offer – legacy establishments with loyal followings, chef-run boîtes and bistros, and restaurants that lend the city’s dining landscape some distinction.

Every year, this list is re-evaluated by adding and dropping restaurants to ensure the map is current (Eater 28 venues have to be open for at least one year before they merit inclusion). Removal from the Eater 28 doesn’t mean a restaurant isn’t worthy and won’t return in the future.

Added in July 2022: Deli Desires, Camille, The Monroe, and Soseki Modern Omakse. To make room, we say goodbye (for now) to Sushipop, Orlando Meats, Seito Sushi, and Morimoto Asia.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.