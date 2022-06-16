Orlando’s 2022 Michelin-Starred and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

The Michelin Guide has officially arrived in the Sunshine State, and Orlando’s culinary scene received four one-stars and seven Bib Gourmands in the inaugural guide. This year, no restaurant in Orlando received a two- or three-star rating.

For those who might need a refresher on how the stars work: The Michelin Guide reviews feature a three-star rating system with one-star considered “very good restaurant in its category,” two-star considered “worthy of a detour,” and three-star deemed a “special journey.” There is also the Bib Gourmand status, which is an unstarred category given to high-caliber restaurants that serve a two-course meal for around $50 a person.

Below, find the city’s 11 Michelin award winners in 2022, organized from north to south. Looking for more Orlando restaurant top picks? Head to the Orlando 28 to see a comprehensive list of all the city’s best restaurants.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.