South Florida’s 14 Best Burgers, 2022

roast chicken on a white plate.
Roast chicken from the Ravenous Pig, a Bib Gourmand restaurant.
Ravenous Pig/Facebook

Orlando’s 2022 Michelin-Starred and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find all of Orlando’s Michelin-awarded restaurants

by Olee Fowler
Roast chicken from the Ravenous Pig, a Bib Gourmand restaurant.
| Ravenous Pig/Facebook
by Olee Fowler

The Michelin Guide has officially arrived in the Sunshine State, and Orlando’s culinary scene received four one-stars and seven Bib Gourmands in the inaugural guide. This year, no restaurant in Orlando received a two- or three-star rating.

For those who might need a refresher on how the stars work: The Michelin Guide reviews feature a three-star rating system with one-star considered “very good restaurant in its category,” two-star considered “worthy of a detour,” and three-star deemed a “special journey.” There is also the Bib Gourmand status, which is an unstarred category given to high-caliber restaurants that serve a two-course meal for around $50 a person.

Below, find the city’s 11 Michelin award winners in 2022, organized from north to south. Looking for more Orlando restaurant top picks? Head to the Orlando 28 to see a comprehensive list of all the city’s best restaurants.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Ravenous Pig

565 W Fairbanks Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 628-2333
(407) 628-2333
Bib Gourmand. American fare with a Southern slant in Winter Park. A la carte menu available.

2. Soseki Modern Omakase

955 W Fairbanks Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
One star. Omakase sushi highlighting Florida fish and produce in Winter Park. Tasting menu begins at $225 per person.

3. Swine & Sons

669 N Orange Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 636-7601
(407) 636-7601
Bib Gourmand. Gourmet sandwich shop with extensive charcuterie and platter offerings. Takeout menu available.

4. Kadence

1809 Winter Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
One star. Serving an omakase menu and a top-tier sake selection in Winter Park. Tasting menus begin at $145 for lunch and $225 for dinner.

5. Domu

East End Market, 3201 Corrine Dr Suite 100
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 960-1228
(407) 960-1228
Bib Gourmand. Japanese izakaya fare and ramen inside East End Market in Winter Park. A la carte menu available.

6. The Strand

807 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 920-7744
(407) 920-7744
Bib Gourmand. Seasonal American cuisine in a neighborhood setting in Mills 50. A la carte menu available.

7. Z Asian

1830 E Colonial Dr Ste B
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 601-6024
(407) 601-6024
Bib Gourmand. Vietnamese restaurant serving elevated street food and pho on Colonial Drive. A la carte menu available.

8. Papa Llama

2840 Curry Ford Rd
Orlando, FL 32806
Bib Gourmand. Peruvian cuisine and natural wine bar. A la carte menu available. (Temporarily closed until June 28.)

9. Bombay Street Kitchen

6215 S Orange Blossom Trl
Orlando, FL 32809
(407) 240-5151
(407) 240-5151
Bib Gourmand. Vegetarian Indian street food. A la carte menu available.

10. Knife & Spoon

4012 Central Florida Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 393-4333
(407) 393-4333
One star. Chef John Tesar’s steakhouse inside the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. A la carte menu available.

11. Capa Steakhouse & Bar

10100 Dream Tree Blvd
Lake Buena Vista, FL 32836
(407) 313-7777
(407) 313-7777
One star. Steakhouse with Spanish influences inside the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. A la carte menu available.

