Colorful patio with white and pink pillow, tan chairs, greenery in background
Vista’s covered rooftop
Vista/Facebook

16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

Rain, rain, go away

by Olee Fowler Updated
Vista’s covered rooftop
| Vista/Facebook
by Olee Fowler Updated

Miami’s weather is one of the most enviable traits the city has — making patio dining possible all year long. But, it also makes diners subject to the never predictable South Florida weather including torrential downpours that occur almost daily in the Magic City.

Below are 16 spots that will shield diners from the unpredictable South Florida weather year round.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

1819 79th Street Causeway
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(305) 866-1570
Shuckers is where locals get together with friends to enjoy casual seafood, endless rounds of draft beer, strong drinks, and shareable orders of Caribbean cracked conch, black Chilean mussels, grilled cheese, fish tacos, and dolphin fingers. Plenty of covered outdoor seating is available, which overlooks beautiful water views. Parking is ample and the dress code is nonexistent. 

2. Ironside Pizza

7580 NE 4th Ct
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 203-3218
This longstanding Italian favorite, nestled inside the up-and-coming Ironside complex, has long been a favorite for classic, perfectly-charred Neapolitan style pizzas that boast the right combination of crunch and chew. Its newly revamped digs adds even more covered outdoor seating, while the restaurant keeps with its BYOB roots encouraging guests to bring their favorite bottle of vino to pair with its large assortment of pizza pies.

3. Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 762-5751
Housed inside a former tire shop, this neighborhood pizza staple boasts plenty of covered outdoor seating to protect guests from even the most brutal of Miami elements. For all the pizza junkies hankering for more than the ordinary cheese, pepper and mushroom toppings, opt for the make-your-own pizza and choose from an assortment of daily-delivered toppings, like pancetta, prosciutto, eggplant and broccoli rabe, just to name a few. 

4. Vista Restaurant

5020 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 405-7547
Grab a seat at Vista’s colorful and charming patio — where somehow no matter the temperature or the weather it always feels cool and breezy — and dine on dishes with Italian with Miami influences like calamari with sesame salt, crudo with mango salad, Maltagliati pasta with brisket, poblano pesto gnocchi, and snapper a la plancha.

5. Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 702-5528
Michael Schwartz’s restaurant sits directly on Biscayne Bay and showcases stunning views that can be seen from the expansive patio area. But even when the weather turns sour, most of the seats are covered and the menu is still worth checking out filled with items like its short rib empanadas, yucca cheese puffs, grilled red snapper, and its surf-and-turf parradilla.

6. Bakan

2801 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 396-7080
This Mexican-inspired outpost in the heart of Wynwood, features a variety of regional Mexican dishes and a large assortment of mezcal and tequila offerings all in its well-covered outdoor patio that prevents guests from too much heat or rain.

7. Le Chick Miami

310 NW 24th St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 216-7086
A little rain won’t stop Le Chick. The Amsterdam implant serves up fried chicken and decadent burgers no matter how bad the weather is thanks to its retractable roof positioned over the patio. Get the Royale with cheese if a burger is on the brain or have a little bit of everything and order the ‘Why Not’ platter that comes with pork ribs, fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, a mountain of onion rings, and special sauces for each.

8. The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

165 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 846-9120
Since its opening in 2013, Butcher Shop has successfully served as a butcher shop, beer garden, and popular eatery with most of its seating in the outdoor patio that is fully covered to spare guests from the elements. The menu features hearty comfort food like burgers where the bacon and cheese are mixed directly into the patty and hot German pretzels served with cheese sauce.

9. Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 345-5697
Grab a seat at Verde’s expansive covered patio overlooking Biscayne Bay and dine on dishes like prosciutto pizza, its popular chicken under a brick, and grilled salmon. Of course leave room for dessert as its chef Hedy Goldsmith brings back her popular pastries to the restaurant.

10. Macchialina

820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
Dine on well-executed Italian classics like braised short-rib lasagna, branzino, veal Milanese, in Macchialina’s ample outdoor dining area dubbed “il Giardino” offering plenty of fully covered dining that holds up to Miami’s not-so-predictable weather.

11. Garcias

501-599 NW 5th St
Miami, FL 33128
This classic Miami spot that overlooks the Miami River has been serving up freshly caught — right off the boat in some cases — seafood for more than 50 years. And diners can grab a bite on its first or second floor patios that both boast cover from the rain.

12. Orilla Bar & Grill

426 Euclid Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8806
This South American fusion outpost on Miami Beach serves up favorites like spicy beef empanadas, crispy arancini, bucatini pasta, and a variety of steaks seared on the charcoal grill, all in a sexy tropical outdoor space that is fully covered for those occasional sudden showers.

13. Il Gabbiano

335 S Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 373-0063
This swanky spot located in Downtown Miami sits right on the water in the back of the unsuspecting One Miami condo building that boasts a fully covered patio area. It’s one of those places with impressive white glove service that keeps guests coming back. Expect a large bread basket, chunks of Parmesan cheese, bruschetta, and fried zucchini to appear before menus are even opened or any ordering has taken place.

14. Monty's Raw Bar

2550 S Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 856-3992
Monty’s is a place to eat cracked conch, sip an inexpensive cocktail on a dock open to the sea breeze, and watch the boats glide by. The fact that is offers ample covered patio seating is just a plus.

15. Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
Uber-chic Coral Gables eatery Fiola is still bringing its top notch service and Italian fair to diners thanks to its well covered outside seating. From caviar to white truffles to a wagyu ribeye, the high-end dishes are worth the splurge.

16. Latin House

8695 SW 124th Ave
Miami, FL 33183
(786) 953-6331
Diners can grab a seat a Latin House’s new outdoor patio cheekily named “El Patio,” which is fully covered from the elements. While dining, opt from options like a hearty plate of tacos, pig “wings,” chicken tenders, elote, and even keto-friendly dishes, all without having to worry about the rain.

