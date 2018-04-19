16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

Share All sharing options for: 16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

Share All sharing options for: 16 Sheltered Spots for Dining Outdoors in Miami When It Rains

Miami’s weather is one of the most enviable traits the city has — making patio dining possible all year long. But, it also makes diners subject to the never predictable South Florida weather including torrential downpours that occur almost daily in the Magic City.

Below are 16 spots that will shield diners from the unpredictable South Florida weather year round.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.