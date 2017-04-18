20 Stellar Places to Eat in Pinecrest

The Village of Pinecrest spans a total of a very minimal 7.6 miles. Yet the number and variety of tried and true established eateries — some have been in the same location for more than three decades—and newer trendier spots that will surprise you.

With an abundance of local and international cuisine available, Pinecrest has something you're bound to be craving. Fine dining? Check. Home-style cooking? Yep. Fast-yet-healthy? That too. Organic, gluten free, or vegan? Of course. Down 'n dirty? Oh yeah. Below are the 20 restaurants that are worthy of a visit in the neighborhood.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.