 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Ice Cream in Miami

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, June 2022

12 Essential Gay Bars and Restaurants in South Florida

plate with food on it. Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

20 Stellar Places to Eat in Pinecrest

Plenty of culinary finds, from high to low

by Stacy A. Moya Updated
View as Map
by Stacy A. Moya Updated
Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

The Village of Pinecrest spans a total of a very minimal 7.6 miles. Yet the number and variety of tried and true established eateries — some have been in the same location for more than three decades—and newer trendier spots that will surprise you.

With an abundance of local and international cuisine available, Pinecrest has something you're bound to be craving. Fine dining? Check. Home-style cooking? Yep. Fast-yet-healthy? That too. Organic, gluten free, or vegan? Of course. Down 'n dirty? Oh yeah. Below are the 20 restaurants that are worthy of a visit in the neighborhood.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Grown

Copy Link
8211 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056634769
3056634769
Visit Website

Grown's motto is that food should not be made or manufactured but rather grown. To that extent, Shannon Allen, a Miami local and wife of NBA Champion, Ray Allen, opened “farm-to-fork” Grown to provide a healthy alternative to fast food for patrons on the go as well as those with dietary restrictions and allergies. Plus, all items on the menu can be made vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Also Featured in:

2. Two Chefs

Copy Link
8287 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056632100
3056632100
Visit Website

French American nouveau cuisine is what founder and chef Jan Jorgensen has brought to Pinecrest. For more than two decades, patrons have been enjoying fine dining in a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere with Two Chefs’ menu of local and seasonal infused creations. But one thing does remain the same — Two Chefs famous towering soufflés can’t be missed, and also must be ordered 30 minutes ahead.

3. Roasters' N Toasters

Copy Link
9465 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052514848
3052514848
Visit Website

A Pinecrest staple since 1984, it offers guests the true taste of a New York deli and serves as the original location of Roasters & Toasters, which now has three additional eateries in South Florida. At Roasters & Toasters diners will find traditional New York style fare such as house-made bagels and schmears plus breakfast dishes including smoked fish platters, corned beef, pastrami and Reuben sandwiches, soups, wraps, and larger plates like stuffed cabbage and meatloaf. Make sure to check out the Specialty Sandwiches' Menu boasting bigger-than-your-mouth sandwiches like the West Side Story and Trifecta.

4. Trattoria Luna

Copy Link
9477 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056699448
3056699448
Visit Website

Trattoria Luna is a Tuscan style restaurant that has been in the neighborhood since 1997. Serving generous portions of traditional northern Italian cuisine, Trattoria Luna has been a favorite of Pinecrest locals due to its hearty lunch and dinner specials that change twice a day to include appetizers, pasta, meat, fish, desserts, special wines, and more.

5. Rincon Espanol

Copy Link
9511 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3057405858
3057405858

This cozy and modern Spanish restaurant serves up sharable tapas like croquetas, tortillas (Spanish omelet), gambas (garlic shrimp), and tablas (charcuterie) as well as larger plates like its generous paellas. Wine lovers will appreciate the extensive list of sublime wines, and domestic and imported beers to compliment the food or as a well-deserved end of the day treat.

6. APizza Brooklyn

Copy Link
9515 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056691761
3056691761
Visit Website

No need to leave the Sunshine State for Brooklyn style pizza and pasta when Apizza Brooklyn is right here in Pinecrest. Born and raised in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the owner has brought recipes to this local gem for Italian food similar to ones found in Brooklyn's Italian neighborhoods. With a large selection of pasta dishes, including whole grain and gluten-free options, plus salads, New York style and Neapolitan brick oven pizzas, which can be complemented by an impressive wine list.

7. Shaddai Fine Lebanese Cuisine

Copy Link
9519 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
7864017714
7864017714

One of the best things about Shaddai's food is that everyone can enjoy it. Whether they are a carnivore, vegetarian, pescetarian, or vegan, Shaddai has plenty of options for everyone. Its Mediterranean menu offers a wide selection daily specials from mezze selections, salads, and hummus, to entrees like marinated and grilled meats, seafood, and homemade desserts. Shaddai also offers a selection of Lebanese wines and coffees to compliment the meal.

Also Featured in:

8. Captain's Tavern

Copy Link
9621 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056665979
3056665979
Visit Website

Serving local seafood and house-made specialties for more than 40 years, this is the go-to place in Pinecrest for seafood lovers. This modest and comfy establishment with custom-built aquariums throughout strives to keep up with modern cuisine while staying true to its origins. Captain's Tavern also has an extensive, award-winning wine list to enhance your meal as well as a seafood market next door.

Also Featured in:

9. Keg South

Copy Link
10417 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL

This hidden hole-in-the-wall is one of Pinecrest's oldest established spots. For more than 50 years sports bar Keg South has been serving judgment free American fare including burgers, wings, hot dogs, fries, poppers, and cold beers. Patrons come to watch the local sports on the jumbo screens, shoot some pool, or to just hang out while enjoying their food despite the fact that it's actually a little difficult to find. Protip: entrance is through the ally.

10. Wagon’s West

Copy Link
11311 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052389942
3052389942
Visit Website

This family owned Wild West themed diner has been a Pinecrest local favorite since opening in 1981. Slide into any of the elevated booths or on a swivel chair along the L-shaped counter and get ready to eat. Wagon's West serves up large portions of comfort food in a casual, no nonsense setting suitable for couples, families, and anyone looking for good old-fashioned grub. On the menu diners will find many favorites like omelets and waffles, barbecue chicken and ribs, meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, desserts, and domestic beer and wine.

11. Daily Bread

Copy Link
12131 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052536115
3052536115
Visit Website

Family owned and operated Daily Bread is a Middle Eastern restaurant and marketplace offering many staples from Israel, Greece, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. A fixture and vegetarian favorite in Pinecrest since 1978, the entire menu is available for take-out, as well as catering or one can opt to enjoy a meal in its cozy dining area adorned with a colorful mural of eggplants and zucchinis.

12. Tani Thai

Copy Link
12269 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052533583
3052533583
Visit Website

Get Cocky! Seriously, order the Get Cocky; one of the many varieties of quirky named Thai dishes available at Tani Thai. Decorated with intricate wood carvings, stained glass panels, and orchids while subtle music plays in the background, Tani will make guests feel like they are in another place. The menu lists more than 100 items (plus a full vegetarian menu) full of unique ingredients to invoke all kinds of flavors and textures. 

13. ChillN Nitrogen Ice Cream

Copy Link
8271 SW 124th St
Miami, FL
Visit Website

Everyone screams for ice cream and even more so when it's nitrogen ice cream. This ice cream is created through a rapid freezing technique that provides for less fat and ice crystals resulting in a creamier consistency. Get that scientist groove on with an ice cream table of elements representing your base (Ic=ice cream and Y=yogurt), flavors (Vn=Vanilla, Cb=Cake, N=Nutella plus seasonal ones like Mg=Mango), and mixtures (Bn=Bananas, Pt=Pop Tarts, Re=Reese's) and experiment on developing a unique combination. 

Also Featured in:

14. La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Pinecrest

Copy Link
8283 SW 124th St
Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 701-2344
(786) 701-2344
Visit Website

Established in 1998, this French bakery with a Latin twist has expanded to several stores throughout South Florida including Pinecrest. On the menu, diners will find egg dishes including Benedicts and omelets, along with soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, pastas, and desserts. It also has sodas, mimosas, and a variety of coffees,

15. Malanga Cuban Café

Copy Link
12313 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052591550
3052591550
Visit Website

Deriving its name from an edible tropical root used in many Cuban homemade remedies, Malanga brings the flavors of Cuba to Pinecrest. While Malanga serves all types of traditional Cuban cuisine like arroz con pollo, vaca frita, and camarones al ajillo, the specialty is pig and Malanga serves it up well. Feast on split-roasted, stuffed, barbecued, marinated, or shredded hog while you listen to old-school Cuban music and admire the historic black and white photos family owned restaurant.

More in Maps

16. The Big Tomato

Copy Link
12447 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052333344
3052333344
Visit Website

Consider this deep dish style pizza perfection in Pinecrest. Since being founded in 1994, the Original Big Tomato has been a neighborhood favorite due to its own homemade recipe for its sauce, dough, and vegetables, plus meats and cheeses. Since then, the menu has expanded to include soup bread bowls, salads, healthy wraps, oven-roasted chicken wings, and panini sandwiches with multiple vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

17. Anacapri Italian Restaurant, Market and Wine Bar

Copy Link
12669 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052328001
3052328001
Visit Website

With a three-in-one Italian outpost dubbed "Italian Village" in Pinecrest, Anacapri has all Italian cravings covered. A familiar destination since 1990, Anacapri provides a traditional Italian culinary experience in its cozy dining area. Walk through the archway and enter the wine bar where one can sip on a variety of wines from the extensive wine list, select a bottle to have with the meal, or purchase for home. The Italian market is stocked with imported Italian goods like sauces, meats, cheeses, and pastas for sale to gift or take home and recreate an Italian meal for family and friends. 

18. 1111 Peruvian Bistro Pinecrest

Copy Link
12661 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33156
(786) 615-9633
(786) 615-9633
Visit Website

Those seeking Peruvian fare will embrace the menu here. Highlights include dumplings, huramakis (egg rolls), tiraditos, ceviches, sushi rolls, and the 1111 lomo saltado with beef tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, and French fries served over white rice and topped with a sunny side up egg. Make sure to leave room for the flourless chocolate cake.

Also Featured in:

19. Sea Siam

Copy Link
12735 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052335599
3052335599

With an assortment of Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine, just about any dish one might be wanting to dine on can be found at Sea Siam. Whether it's fresh sashimi or sushi, heartier Thai entrees with rice or noodles, or hot and savory pho, Sea Siam will satisfy that hunger with an menu full of the flavors.

20. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

Copy Link
8461 SW 132nd St
Miami, FL
7862424444
7862424444
Visit Website

A Pinecrest staple serving Mexican cuisine for more than 20 years, Guadalajara will delight with an array of dishes such as fajitas, burritos, tacos, ceviche, soups, salads, and many vegetarian options. Owner Cesar Berrones is almost always around to make sure that patrons are well taken care of and enjoying their meal, and will not hesitate to ensure that all are happy even if it means bringing in a pinata. 

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Grown

8211 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

Grown's motto is that food should not be made or manufactured but rather grown. To that extent, Shannon Allen, a Miami local and wife of NBA Champion, Ray Allen, opened “farm-to-fork” Grown to provide a healthy alternative to fast food for patrons on the go as well as those with dietary restrictions and allergies. Plus, all items on the menu can be made vegetarian and vegan friendly.

8211 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056634769
Visit Website

2. Two Chefs

8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

French American nouveau cuisine is what founder and chef Jan Jorgensen has brought to Pinecrest. For more than two decades, patrons have been enjoying fine dining in a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere with Two Chefs’ menu of local and seasonal infused creations. But one thing does remain the same — Two Chefs famous towering soufflés can’t be missed, and also must be ordered 30 minutes ahead.

8287 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056632100
Visit Website

3. Roasters' N Toasters

9465 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

A Pinecrest staple since 1984, it offers guests the true taste of a New York deli and serves as the original location of Roasters & Toasters, which now has three additional eateries in South Florida. At Roasters & Toasters diners will find traditional New York style fare such as house-made bagels and schmears plus breakfast dishes including smoked fish platters, corned beef, pastrami and Reuben sandwiches, soups, wraps, and larger plates like stuffed cabbage and meatloaf. Make sure to check out the Specialty Sandwiches' Menu boasting bigger-than-your-mouth sandwiches like the West Side Story and Trifecta.

9465 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052514848
Visit Website

4. Trattoria Luna

9477 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

Trattoria Luna is a Tuscan style restaurant that has been in the neighborhood since 1997. Serving generous portions of traditional northern Italian cuisine, Trattoria Luna has been a favorite of Pinecrest locals due to its hearty lunch and dinner specials that change twice a day to include appetizers, pasta, meat, fish, desserts, special wines, and more.

9477 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056699448
Visit Website

5. Rincon Espanol

9511 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

This cozy and modern Spanish restaurant serves up sharable tapas like croquetas, tortillas (Spanish omelet), gambas (garlic shrimp), and tablas (charcuterie) as well as larger plates like its generous paellas. Wine lovers will appreciate the extensive list of sublime wines, and domestic and imported beers to compliment the food or as a well-deserved end of the day treat.

9511 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3057405858

6. APizza Brooklyn

9515 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

No need to leave the Sunshine State for Brooklyn style pizza and pasta when Apizza Brooklyn is right here in Pinecrest. Born and raised in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the owner has brought recipes to this local gem for Italian food similar to ones found in Brooklyn's Italian neighborhoods. With a large selection of pasta dishes, including whole grain and gluten-free options, plus salads, New York style and Neapolitan brick oven pizzas, which can be complemented by an impressive wine list.

9515 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056691761
Visit Website

7. Shaddai Fine Lebanese Cuisine

9519 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL

One of the best things about Shaddai's food is that everyone can enjoy it. Whether they are a carnivore, vegetarian, pescetarian, or vegan, Shaddai has plenty of options for everyone. Its Mediterranean menu offers a wide selection daily specials from mezze selections, salads, and hummus, to entrees like marinated and grilled meats, seafood, and homemade desserts. Shaddai also offers a selection of Lebanese wines and coffees to compliment the meal.

9519 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
7864017714

8. Captain's Tavern

9621 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

Serving local seafood and house-made specialties for more than 40 years, this is the go-to place in Pinecrest for seafood lovers. This modest and comfy establishment with custom-built aquariums throughout strives to keep up with modern cuisine while staying true to its origins. Captain's Tavern also has an extensive, award-winning wine list to enhance your meal as well as a seafood market next door.

9621 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3056665979
Visit Website

9. Keg South

10417 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

This hidden hole-in-the-wall is one of Pinecrest's oldest established spots. For more than 50 years sports bar Keg South has been serving judgment free American fare including burgers, wings, hot dogs, fries, poppers, and cold beers. Patrons come to watch the local sports on the jumbo screens, shoot some pool, or to just hang out while enjoying their food despite the fact that it's actually a little difficult to find. Protip: entrance is through the ally.

10417 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL

10. Wagon’s West

11311 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL

This family owned Wild West themed diner has been a Pinecrest local favorite since opening in 1981. Slide into any of the elevated booths or on a swivel chair along the L-shaped counter and get ready to eat. Wagon's West serves up large portions of comfort food in a casual, no nonsense setting suitable for couples, families, and anyone looking for good old-fashioned grub. On the menu diners will find many favorites like omelets and waffles, barbecue chicken and ribs, meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, desserts, and domestic beer and wine.

11311 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052389942
Visit Website

11. Daily Bread

12131 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

Family owned and operated Daily Bread is a Middle Eastern restaurant and marketplace offering many staples from Israel, Greece, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. A fixture and vegetarian favorite in Pinecrest since 1978, the entire menu is available for take-out, as well as catering or one can opt to enjoy a meal in its cozy dining area adorned with a colorful mural of eggplants and zucchinis.

12131 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052536115
Visit Website

12. Tani Thai

12269 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL

Get Cocky! Seriously, order the Get Cocky; one of the many varieties of quirky named Thai dishes available at Tani Thai. Decorated with intricate wood carvings, stained glass panels, and orchids while subtle music plays in the background, Tani will make guests feel like they are in another place. The menu lists more than 100 items (plus a full vegetarian menu) full of unique ingredients to invoke all kinds of flavors and textures. 

12269 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052533583
Visit Website

13. ChillN Nitrogen Ice Cream

8271 SW 124th St, Miami, FL

Everyone screams for ice cream and even more so when it's nitrogen ice cream. This ice cream is created through a rapid freezing technique that provides for less fat and ice crystals resulting in a creamier consistency. Get that scientist groove on with an ice cream table of elements representing your base (Ic=ice cream and Y=yogurt), flavors (Vn=Vanilla, Cb=Cake, N=Nutella plus seasonal ones like Mg=Mango), and mixtures (Bn=Bananas, Pt=Pop Tarts, Re=Reese's) and experiment on developing a unique combination. 

8271 SW 124th St
Miami, FL
Visit Website

14. La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Pinecrest

8283 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL 33156

Established in 1998, this French bakery with a Latin twist has expanded to several stores throughout South Florida including Pinecrest. On the menu, diners will find egg dishes including Benedicts and omelets, along with soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, pastas, and desserts. It also has sodas, mimosas, and a variety of coffees,

8283 SW 124th St
Pinecrest, FL 33156
(786) 701-2344
Visit Website

15. Malanga Cuban Café

12313 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL

Deriving its name from an edible tropical root used in many Cuban homemade remedies, Malanga brings the flavors of Cuba to Pinecrest. While Malanga serves all types of traditional Cuban cuisine like arroz con pollo, vaca frita, and camarones al ajillo, the specialty is pig and Malanga serves it up well. Feast on split-roasted, stuffed, barbecued, marinated, or shredded hog while you listen to old-school Cuban music and admire the historic black and white photos family owned restaurant.

12313 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052591550
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. The Big Tomato

12447 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

Consider this deep dish style pizza perfection in Pinecrest. Since being founded in 1994, the Original Big Tomato has been a neighborhood favorite due to its own homemade recipe for its sauce, dough, and vegetables, plus meats and cheeses. Since then, the menu has expanded to include soup bread bowls, salads, healthy wraps, oven-roasted chicken wings, and panini sandwiches with multiple vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

12447 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052333344
Visit Website

17. Anacapri Italian Restaurant, Market and Wine Bar

12669 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL

With a three-in-one Italian outpost dubbed "Italian Village" in Pinecrest, Anacapri has all Italian cravings covered. A familiar destination since 1990, Anacapri provides a traditional Italian culinary experience in its cozy dining area. Walk through the archway and enter the wine bar where one can sip on a variety of wines from the extensive wine list, select a bottle to have with the meal, or purchase for home. The Italian market is stocked with imported Italian goods like sauces, meats, cheeses, and pastas for sale to gift or take home and recreate an Italian meal for family and friends. 

12669 S Dixie Hwy
Pinecrest, FL
3052328001
Visit Website

18. 1111 Peruvian Bistro Pinecrest

12661 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156

Those seeking Peruvian fare will embrace the menu here. Highlights include dumplings, huramakis (egg rolls), tiraditos, ceviches, sushi rolls, and the 1111 lomo saltado with beef tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, and French fries served over white rice and topped with a sunny side up egg. Make sure to leave room for the flourless chocolate cake.

12661 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL 33156
(786) 615-9633
Visit Website

19. Sea Siam

12735 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

With an assortment of Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisine, just about any dish one might be wanting to dine on can be found at Sea Siam. Whether it's fresh sashimi or sushi, heartier Thai entrees with rice or noodles, or hot and savory pho, Sea Siam will satisfy that hunger with an menu full of the flavors.

12735 S Dixie Hwy
Miami, FL
3052335599

20. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

8461 SW 132nd St, Miami, FL

A Pinecrest staple serving Mexican cuisine for more than 20 years, Guadalajara will delight with an array of dishes such as fajitas, burritos, tacos, ceviche, soups, salads, and many vegetarian options. Owner Cesar Berrones is almost always around to make sure that patrons are well taken care of and enjoying their meal, and will not hesitate to ensure that all are happy even if it means bringing in a pinata. 

8461 SW 132nd St
Miami, FL
7862424444
Visit Website

Related Maps