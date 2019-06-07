 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a huge amount of pink wine in a cup. Photo by Dennis Vinther on Unsplash

13 Stellar Spots to Sip on Rose in South Florida

Rose all day?

by Alona Martinez Updated
Photo by Dennis Vinther on Unsplash

The warm weather in Miami has officially arrived. Prepare to stock up on flashlight batteries and bottled water, embrace frizzy hair (there’s no point fighting that humidity) and, thankfully, cool off with plenty of rosé. Here are some of Miami’s favorite watering holes willing and eager to help out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. paradis books & bread

12831 W Dixie Hwy
North Miami, FL 33161
There’s a sense of homemade charm to this part bookstore, part wine bar North Miami hangout. Lead sommelier Bianca Sanon makes the biodynamic selections, including a thoughtful selection of rose, all of which pair nicely with the housemade pizza and breads.

2. Le Zoo

9700 Collins Ave #135
Miami Beach, FL 33154
(305) 602-9663
This classic French bistro in upscale Bar Harbour Shops is an opportune place to enjoy Kumamoto oysters on the half shell, sea scallops with leeks, or a big bowl of moules frites. Kick things off with a chilled glass of French rose and watch the bustle of shoppers pass by.

3. La Natural

7289 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33150
If pizza and wine are a match made in heaven, this neighborhood restaurant doling out sourdough pies and a thoughtfully curated selection of natural wine might as well have a set of pearly gates. Between the generous selection of red and white pizzas and the equally ambitious offering of rose, diners soon become regulars.

4. La Côte

4441 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 674-4710
It’s hard to find a more storied hotel in Miami than the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the many celebrities that have called it home to the multiple stellar restaurants within, this property has it all. For those wanting to tune into some of that glamor, La Cote, the breezy poolside restaurant is the ideal spot to soak up the sun, nibble on fried calamari and sip on perfectly chilled rose.

5. Swan

90 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 704-0994
If there was ever a restaurant meant for sipping rose it would be Swan. Countertops, floor tiles, and flowers all sport a blush hue declaring Swan the unofficial sponsor of the color pink. Weekend brunch goers can order a pitcher of “The Weekend Warrior” to match the ambiance, made with rose, tequila, cold-pressed watermelon juice, raspberry, blackberry, and honey, it’s a beverage that fits right in.

6. Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 676-9495
There are so many reasons to revisit this gorgeous, waterfront restaurant under the helm of celebrated chef Michael Schwartz (yucca cheese puffs, short rib empanadas, and arroz verde are a few). Soaking up the vibrant energy, picturesque Biscayne Bay and stellar food always fare better with a bottle of rose and at this favorite jaunt, options from France, Spain and Mexico abound.

7. Villa Azur Miami

309 23rd St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8688
Head to the lush outdoor courtyard in the back to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine paired with entertainment, music, and art while sipping on French rose favorites like Cinsault, Grenache Ch. Peyrassol, “La Croix,” Provence, France. The restaurant’s unique atmosphere makes for the perfect location for a night of rose.

8. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
Tucked inside the Rubell Museum, this restaurant boasts a large outdoor patio and garden to best enjoy Basque-meets-Miami dishes like Jota ham croquettes and truffled Spanish omelete. Everything here pairs nicely with its impressive collection of rose, particularly lesser-known offerings from Spain.

9. Watr At The 1 Rooftop

2341 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6580
Kick rose up a notch with this “Frosé All Day” cocktail made with rose, vodka, peach, Lillet Rouge, and citrus. The drink is available poolside (ah, tres Miami) or on the rooftop bar where guests have unbeatable skyline views.

Best kind of slushy.
Watr At the 1 Rooftop [official photo]

10. Amalia

1900 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(000) 000-0000

This cozy newcomer inside the Lennox Hotel serves a straightforward menu of Mediterrean dishes created by chef Hernan Griccini. Roasted eggplant, fried Brussels sprouts with guacamole, and porcini ravioli are some of the reasons patrons keep the small space buzzing.

11. Gianni's At The Former Versace Mansion

1116 Ocean Dr
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 485-2200
Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion is the perfect combination of escapism and voyeurism, offering upscale Mediterranean cuisine and the chance to drink rose and dine by a pool lined with 24k gold tiles and the meaning of life is quickly deciphered.

Gilded in gold poolside rosé.
Photo by Ken Hayden

12. LPM Restaurant & Bar

1300 Brickell Bay Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
The beauty of bright Mediterranean fare is multifold and includes its exceptional pairing with rose. Rest assured, regardless of the dish ordered, a glass (or two) of French rose fits in flawlessly at this jovial restaurant.

13. Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 930-6975
Nestled in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, this outdoor favorite serves classic American dishes within a magical setting. Every Monday and Tuesday, ‘Wine Down in the Park’ offers guests half-priced bottles of rose, perfect to sip surrounded by giant oak trees and lush greenery.

