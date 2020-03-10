 clock menu more-arrow no yes
dark bar with chairs.
Inside Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, a hidden bar definitely worth seeking out.
Giovanny Gutierrez/Chat Chow TV

10 Secret Bars Worth Finding in Miami

by Amber Love Bond Updated
Inside Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery, a hidden bar definitely worth seeking out.
| Giovanny Gutierrez/Chat Chow TV
by Amber Love Bond Updated

Everyone loves a good secret, and even though it’s not really a secret if everyone knows — some secrets are worth telling, especially if there are cocktails involved. Miami is home to several somewhat hidden bars around the city, whether tucked behind taco shops or busy restaurants, there are lots of fun nights to be found.

These speakeasy spots are filled with music, entertainment, tasty bites, and many are open until the wee hours of the morning making them drinking dens worth knowing about. Here are ten secret bars in Miami that everyone should check out.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Kojin

8222 NE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33138
(305) 587-9775
Visit Website

Not quite a bar, but definitely worth a mention, Kojin is a sake lounge hidden behind Little River’s ramen hotspot, Hachidori. Past a heavy curtain and into a cozy space meant for sake sipping or dining via a “secret” omakase experience. This speakeasy is intimate and small featuring a counter and a couple of couches able to fit about 14 people at a time, making it feel like a super exclusive experience.

2. Dante's HiFi

519 NW 26th St
Miami, FL 33127
Visit Website

While this might not be a secret, per se, this bar is definitely off the beaten path. Dante’s HiFi is a mecca for music lovers that features a cozy bar with walls of vinyls and a highball style cocktail menu that’s perfect for sipping and grooving all night long.

3. Coyo Taco

2300 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 573-8228
Visit Website

Grab some tacos at Coyo Taco’s Wynwood location and then head through the “Employees Only” door to discover a mezcal fueled secret bar where on any given night one could find Major Lazer or Steven Marley on the DJ decks. There’s no cover and plenty of tacos to help soak up the alcohol that isn’t danced off in the wee hours of the night.

4. Dragon Lounge

1701 Collins Ave suite 200
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 455-2995
Visit Website

Slip through the dining room and up the often overlooked staircase of Katsuya South Beach and find a semi-private nook located on the restaurant’s second floor. Dragon Lounge is perfect for guests looking for an intimate experience while still experiencing one of Miami’s buzziest restaurants. This hidden bar, covered in floor-to-ceiling, Japanese-inspired murals, offers a daily social hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring select sushi rolls, starters, wine, and cocktails all under $10.

5. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 704-2145
Visit Website

This not-so-secret, secret bar in Miami was one of the first to intrigue visitors with it’s port-a-potty entrance inside the counter service taco shop. Bodega’s late-night speakeasy has been a favorite for happy hour and late-night debauchery. The red velvet couches, live music, and full bar open daily until 5 a.m. has been a fan favorite for years.

6. Floyd Miami

34 NE 11th St suite b
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 608-2824
Visit Website

A speakeasy with live jazz in Miami’s club district? Yup, that’s Floyd. Tucked underneath Club Space, this space is decorated like a Victorian mansion serving Prohibition-era cocktails. On any given night guests can enjoy DJs, jazz music, and poetry readings all in a luxe atmosphere just steps away from some of Miami’s hottest clubs.

7. Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

1120 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 674-7800
Visit Website

Enter South Beach’s Stiles Hotel and make a few twists and turns to find Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. This intimate and sophisticated speakeasy has a versatile cocktail list with a large focus on classic and contemporary cocktails, spirit forward cocktails, tropical drinks, and more than 150 different rums on hand.

8. Mezcalista

921 Washington Ave
Miami, FL 33139
(305) 423-0094
Visit Website

South Beach’s Washington Avenue is on the verge of a making a comeback, partly thanks to the Moxy hotel. It’s got a trendy rooftop, a classy Mexican joint, and for those in the know — Mezcalista, a hidden bar with one of the city’s largest mezcal selections. This speakeasy is ideal for those looking to learn a bit more about the agave-based spirit as the bartenders are knowledgeable and ready to share what they know.

9. Don Diablo at El Santo Restaurant

1618 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
(786) 401-6427
Visit Website

Make way through El Santo and past the pay phone into a dimly lit red bar with naughty neon signs and plenty of tequila. This secret bar gives off major club vibes, and is perfect for those looking to dance the night away while the DJ plays Top 40 and Reggaeton. Open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday until 3 a.m.

10. SAAM Lounge

1300 S Miami Ave
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 239-1300
Visit Website

Make way to the second floor of SLS Brickell to discover a unique, safari-inspired indoor/outdoor lounge. The cozy space features an assortment of unique accents from around the world including antique globes, African masks, and plenty of comfortable couches that give the hidden bar a living room-like feeling. There’s also an eclectic cocktail menu to explore. Happy hour takes place Tuesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with discounted drinks and food items. Protip: Miami locals receive 15 percent off their purchase with a valid ID (happy hour is excluded).

