Only those living under a rock may have missed that Miami's culinary scene has become the epicenter of attention. With countless new restaurants opening and established spots thriving, it's a great time to grab a bunch of friends and dine out. But what if you can't quite decide on what cuisine to enjoy? For moments like those—or simply the opportunity to sample a bit of everything under one roof—the Magic City's ample selection of food halls shines.
11 South Florida Food Halls, Markets, and Yards, Mapped
Where the indecisive thrive
Treats Food Hall
Aventura Mall’s new and improved upscale food court — Treats Food Hall — doles out fast-casual favorites like Yalla Motek, Poke 305, and Yip. Whatever the cuisine du jour may be, mall visitors return to Treats for quality ingredients hastily delivered for maximum time at the shops.
The Citadel
Little River’s souped-up version of the food hall concept, The Citadel, delivers more than tasty eats. A rooftop bar, makers’ market, and creative roster of workshops round out the community hangout, along with representation from local hot spots like USBS, Ash Pizza, and Vice City Bean.
The Doral Yard
The team behind the now-shuttered Wynwood Yard has taken their talents to Doral with Doral Yard, an indoor food hall with plenty of vendors, a cocktail bar, and even a full-service restaurant on-site. Whether it is Venezuelan rotisserie chicken or customizable Hawaiian poke bowls, there’s plenty on-hand to dine on.
Mia Market Miami
In the heart of the fashionable Design District lies a tidy gem with a curated selection of high-end vendors. For some of the city’s best sushi (that you won’t have to take out a second mortgage on the house to enjoy), head to Sushi Yasu Tanaka. Chef Yanin Cohen (aka The Spice Detective) has an outpost of his Israeli-inspired restaurant Jaffa for those craving Mediterranean fare. There’s solid Italian (Trattoria Dal Plin) for all carb needs, cocktails, coffee, and sweet treats.
Shoma Bazaar
The brainchild of real estate developer Shoma Group, this Doral food hall opened close a year ago with a wide array of vendors ranging from Venezuelan Doggy’s Arepa Bar, fusion Japanese Pubelly Sushi, and pizza favorite Ash Parlor. Shoma Bazaar also houses a cocktail bar with an extensive cocktail program offering nightly happy hours and weekly live music programming. Ample parking (free for the first two hours) appeals to this modern, fun spot.
Smorgasburg Miami
Only open on Saturday and Sunday, this outdoor food venue in the heart of Wynwood makes for a fun weekend excursion. Be sure to bring a hearty appetite — with over 60 unique and ever-rotating selections of vendors, eating becomes a sporting event.
Oasis Wynwood
Dubbed as an events venue, this trendy space has a large courtyard with comfy seating surrounded by dining options like Mr, Mandolin, Chikn, and Buya — all housed in colorful shipping containers and a bustling bar. Three venues can be found in the only indoor space: Ms. Crispy Rice, Papi Churros, and OG Sushi. There’s a stage and a full lineup of concerts, making this a one-stop shop for a night out.
1-800-Lucky
Fans of Asian fare know to head to this buzzing Wynwood staple for top food and drink choices. With 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor seating, this food hall, with an equally lively bar, DJ, and karaoke area, promises a good time. Restaurants include Gold Marquess (don’t miss the Peking duck), B Side, serving sushi rolls from the talented Itamae team, and Jeepney, a New York transplant serving Filipino dishes like Pork Sisig: triple-cooked pork belly, red onion, ginger, garlic, chilies, and egg, served in a sizzling skillet with rice. End with ice cream and a selfie.
The Lincoln Eatery
Conveniently located next to one of Miami Beach’s most famous pedestrian areas, this busy food hall appeals to every craving, whether it’s a burger from Vice Burger, ceviche from the talented hef Nilton Castillo of Cilantro 27, or an Instagram-worthy crepe from Stephanie’s Crepes.
Time Out Market Miami
An ideal destination for the indecisive diner, this Miami Beach destination boasts dozens of great bites under one roof. Whether craving fried chicken (Chick’n Jones), an exceptional sandwich (Necessary Purveyor), longing for Spanish tapas from Lur, or a properly done burger and shake from Little Liberty, there’s plenty to choose from.
Alton Food Hall
Thanks to the vast dining options here, just about every craving will be satisfied at this Miami Beach food hall. With a focus on supporting local restaurants, guests can dine at spots like Moonbowls (Korean), Holy Moly Mac & Cheese, Di Pot Jamaican, and Wingstop. Its on-site bar Airmail serves handcrafted cocktails to happy imbibers.
Casa Tua Cucina
The friendly sister outpost of the esteemed Casa Tua Restaurant in Miami Beach, a visit at Casa Tua Cucina feels like a behind-the-scenes tour of the neighborhood trattoria. With an open kitchen showcasing Italian dishes like pasta, bread, charcuterie, pizza, and lots of wine, this Saks Fifth Avenue spot serves as the ideal locale for an after-work aperitif or mid-shopping spree splurge.
