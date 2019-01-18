 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Fantastic Outdoor Patios for Al Fresco Dining in Miami

Where to Eat and Drink Near FTX Arena

7 Doughnut Shops To Seek Out in South Florida

More in Miami See more maps
steak on a white plate.
Wagyu filet from Fiola Miami.
Fiola Miami

Where to Eat in South Miami: 14 Top Picks

There’s so much more than Sunset Place 

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Wagyu filet from Fiola Miami.
| Fiola Miami
by Eater Staff Updated

Not historically top of mind as one of the city’s major food destinations, South Miami’s culinary scene is slowly taking shape. From fine dining to fast casual, here are the neighborhood’s can't-miss food and drink spots.

Read More

Madruga Bakery

Copy Link

A seasonal bakery with homemade (and home-milled) bread and a robust menu, Madruga Bakery is South Miami’s unofficial meeting spot. A comforting coffeehouse where loyalists chat with neighbors and fill up on simply prepared offerings like the Madruga egg sandwich or a crispy baguette, Madruga Bakery feels like the Miami version of Friends’ Central Perk. 

1430 S Dixie Hwy Suite 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 262-6130
(305) 262-6130

Also featured in:

Fiola Miami

Copy Link

Fiola is South Miami’s most sophisticated restaurant for Italian food with a cosmopolitan flair. From caviar to white truffles to a multi-course pasta omakase tasting, the high-end dishes command as much attention as the stylish decor.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639
Fine dining in South Miami
Giovanny Gutierrez/Eater Miami

Also featured in:

Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee

Copy Link

Ever since 2008, South Miamians get their sugar fix at Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee, a local-owned sweet shop. With dreamy cupcake flavors such as chocolate Oreo, latte, and vanilla chocolate chip, Buttercream is always a welcome pit stop.

1411 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33143
(305) 669-8181
(305) 669-8181

Cecile Bakery + Cafe

Copy Link

This always busy cafe right on Sunset Drive is the go-to spot in the area for a quick breakfast or leisurely lunch. Serving up a variety of mouthwatering pastries like almond croissants, macarons, truffles, and fruit tarts, alongside heartier dishes like breakfast bowls, huveos Ibericos, salads, avocado toasts, and more. 

5744 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 397-8206
(305) 397-8206

InRamen

Copy Link

Ramen goes high-tech at InRamen. Upon arrival, guests are encouraged to scan the QR code special to each table to view the digital menu and place an order. Guests can choose from ten different options of ramen, a selection of dim sum, bao buns, and other small plates. Not tech savvy? Don’t worry; traditional menus are also available for those who want to keep it analog. 

5829 SW 73rd St Suite 5b, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 639-8181
(305) 639-8181

Also featured in:

Town Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

With indoor and outdoor vibes, Town Kitchen & Bar is the ultimate happy hour destination. With 50 percent off selected drinks and finger foods, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town is always abuzz. 

7301 SW 57th Ct, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 740-8118
(305) 740-8118

Miyako Japanese Restaurant

Copy Link

For Japanese food without pretense, Miyako is a hidden gem. A generous sushi menu presents rolls on rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, while hot items feature noodles, stir-fry, and tempura. The Dadeland rolls are wrapped in cucumber and stuffed with avocado, masago, and fresh salmon or tuna for the carb-fearing type. 

5844 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-7166
(305) 663-7166
View this post on Instagram

I try not to post food, but when it's so pretty...

A post shared by Lee Anne Meeks (@leeannenotlee) on

Cafe Pastis

Copy Link

For more than a decade, this cozy restaurant has been serving up French fare in South Miami. Try the quiche or soup du jour along with the spinach salad with Roquefort cheese and caramelized pear or the escargot that requires the crusty bread to soak up all the butter. For heartier appetites, order any of the entrees and end with the creme brûlée that’s big enough for two.

7310 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-3322
(305) 665-3322

Also featured in:

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

The second of two South Miami restaurants by culinary duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis along with Grove Bay Hospitality Group, this eatery offers up updated takes on Italian classics with a wide selection of small plates and salads, along with pizzettas and entrees — and even a house-made limoncello program. 

5958 S Dixie Hwy Suite A101, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 930-8555
(305) 930-8555

Also featured in:

Root & Bone Miami

Copy Link

Stepping onto the scene with Southern cuisine, Root & Bone brings New York City swag to South Miami. For brunch, the bloody mary bar is a major attraction, while fried chicken, biscuits, deviled eggs, and shrimp and grits are foolproof bets for any time of day. 

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33134
(786) 785-1001
(786) 785-1001

Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering

Copy Link

Homestyle meals and feels are what make Whisk Gourmet a South Miami staple. Open for lunch, dinner, or the uber-popular brunch, Whisk whips up crowd-pleasing plates like fried green tomatoes and an open-faced fried chicken BLT.

7382 SW 56th Ave, Miami, FL 33143
(786) 268-8350
(786) 268-8350

Also featured in:

The Salty Donut

Copy Link

The South Miami outpost of this insanely popular local doughnut shop, Salt Donut serves up decadent picture-worthy doughnuts and creative coffee drinks, plus unique-to-the-location items and events.

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 409-4714
(786) 409-4714

Also featured in:

Fox's Lounge

Copy Link

Almost seven years after legendary South Miami bar Fox’s Sherron Inn closed its doors, the beloved dive bar and restaurant has returned to the Magic City, complete with new owners but the same look and feel as the original. The menu remains mainly untouched with the return of favorites like Tuesday and Thursday Prime Rib nights, thumb bits (tenderloin medallions served on toasted French baguette rounds with Fox’s special sauce), and the beloved French onion soup. And the cocktails are simple, strong, and served col — just how any true Fox’s fan would remember.

6030 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 703-6553
(305) 703-6553

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

Copy Link

Miami’s own Adrianne Calvo brings her popular comfort food fare to South Miami. The creative menu offers up items like truffle fries, brussel sprout salad, a burrata bar, over-filled sandwiches, and a popular weekend brunch menu. For dessert guests can opt for one of the over-the-top desserts and spoon-able shakes. 

7400 SW 57th Ct Suite 101, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-5820
(305) 665-5820

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Madruga Bakery

1430 S Dixie Hwy Suite 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146

A seasonal bakery with homemade (and home-milled) bread and a robust menu, Madruga Bakery is South Miami’s unofficial meeting spot. A comforting coffeehouse where loyalists chat with neighbors and fill up on simply prepared offerings like the Madruga egg sandwich or a crispy baguette, Madruga Bakery feels like the Miami version of Friends’ Central Perk. 

1430 S Dixie Hwy Suite 117, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 262-6130
(305) 262-6130

Fiola Miami

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Fiola is South Miami’s most sophisticated restaurant for Italian food with a cosmopolitan flair. From caviar to white truffles to a multi-course pasta omakase tasting, the high-end dishes command as much attention as the stylish decor.

1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 912-2639
(305) 912-2639
Fine dining in South Miami
Giovanny Gutierrez/Eater Miami

Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee

1411 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33143

Ever since 2008, South Miamians get their sugar fix at Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee, a local-owned sweet shop. With dreamy cupcake flavors such as chocolate Oreo, latte, and vanilla chocolate chip, Buttercream is always a welcome pit stop.

1411 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33143
(305) 669-8181
(305) 669-8181

Cecile Bakery + Cafe

5744 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143

This always busy cafe right on Sunset Drive is the go-to spot in the area for a quick breakfast or leisurely lunch. Serving up a variety of mouthwatering pastries like almond croissants, macarons, truffles, and fruit tarts, alongside heartier dishes like breakfast bowls, huveos Ibericos, salads, avocado toasts, and more. 

5744 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 397-8206
(305) 397-8206

InRamen

5829 SW 73rd St Suite 5b, South Miami, FL 33143

Ramen goes high-tech at InRamen. Upon arrival, guests are encouraged to scan the QR code special to each table to view the digital menu and place an order. Guests can choose from ten different options of ramen, a selection of dim sum, bao buns, and other small plates. Not tech savvy? Don’t worry; traditional menus are also available for those who want to keep it analog. 

5829 SW 73rd St Suite 5b, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 639-8181
(305) 639-8181

Town Kitchen & Bar

7301 SW 57th Ct, South Miami, FL 33143

With indoor and outdoor vibes, Town Kitchen & Bar is the ultimate happy hour destination. With 50 percent off selected drinks and finger foods, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town is always abuzz. 

7301 SW 57th Ct, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 740-8118
(305) 740-8118

Miyako Japanese Restaurant

5844 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143

For Japanese food without pretense, Miyako is a hidden gem. A generous sushi menu presents rolls on rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, while hot items feature noodles, stir-fry, and tempura. The Dadeland rolls are wrapped in cucumber and stuffed with avocado, masago, and fresh salmon or tuna for the carb-fearing type. 

5844 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 663-7166
(305) 663-7166
View this post on Instagram

I try not to post food, but when it's so pretty...

A post shared by Lee Anne Meeks (@leeannenotlee) on

Cafe Pastis

7310 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143

For more than a decade, this cozy restaurant has been serving up French fare in South Miami. Try the quiche or soup du jour along with the spinach salad with Roquefort cheese and caramelized pear or the escargot that requires the crusty bread to soak up all the butter. For heartier appetites, order any of the entrees and end with the creme brûlée that’s big enough for two.

7310 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-3322
(305) 665-3322

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

5958 S Dixie Hwy Suite A101, Miami, FL 33143

The second of two South Miami restaurants by culinary duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis along with Grove Bay Hospitality Group, this eatery offers up updated takes on Italian classics with a wide selection of small plates and salads, along with pizzettas and entrees — and even a house-made limoncello program. 

5958 S Dixie Hwy Suite A101, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 930-8555
(305) 930-8555

Root & Bone Miami

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33134

Stepping onto the scene with Southern cuisine, Root & Bone brings New York City swag to South Miami. For brunch, the bloody mary bar is a major attraction, while fried chicken, biscuits, deviled eggs, and shrimp and grits are foolproof bets for any time of day. 

5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33134
(786) 785-1001
(786) 785-1001

Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering

7382 SW 56th Ave, Miami, FL 33143

Homestyle meals and feels are what make Whisk Gourmet a South Miami staple. Open for lunch, dinner, or the uber-popular brunch, Whisk whips up crowd-pleasing plates like fried green tomatoes and an open-faced fried chicken BLT.

7382 SW 56th Ave, Miami, FL 33143
(786) 268-8350
(786) 268-8350

The Salty Donut

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143

The South Miami outpost of this insanely popular local doughnut shop, Salt Donut serves up decadent picture-worthy doughnuts and creative coffee drinks, plus unique-to-the-location items and events.

6022 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143
(786) 409-4714
(786) 409-4714

Fox's Lounge

6030 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143

Almost seven years after legendary South Miami bar Fox’s Sherron Inn closed its doors, the beloved dive bar and restaurant has returned to the Magic City, complete with new owners but the same look and feel as the original. The menu remains mainly untouched with the return of favorites like Tuesday and Thursday Prime Rib nights, thumb bits (tenderloin medallions served on toasted French baguette rounds with Fox’s special sauce), and the beloved French onion soup. And the cocktails are simple, strong, and served col — just how any true Fox’s fan would remember.

6030 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143
(305) 703-6553
(305) 703-6553

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct Suite 101, South Miami, FL 33143

Miami’s own Adrianne Calvo brings her popular comfort food fare to South Miami. The creative menu offers up items like truffle fries, brussel sprout salad, a burrata bar, over-filled sandwiches, and a popular weekend brunch menu. For dessert guests can opt for one of the over-the-top desserts and spoon-able shakes. 

7400 SW 57th Ct Suite 101, South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 665-5820
(305) 665-5820

Related Maps