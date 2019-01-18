Not historically top of mind as one of the city’s major food destinations, South Miami’s culinary scene is slowly taking shape. From fine dining to fast casual, here are the neighborhood’s can't-miss food and drink spots.Read More
Where to Eat in South Miami: 14 Top Picks
There’s so much more than Sunset Place
Madruga Bakery
A seasonal bakery with homemade (and home-milled) bread and a robust menu, Madruga Bakery is South Miami’s unofficial meeting spot. A comforting coffeehouse where loyalists chat with neighbors and fill up on simply prepared offerings like the Madruga egg sandwich or a crispy baguette, Madruga Bakery feels like the Miami version of Friends’ Central Perk.
Fiola Miami
Fiola is South Miami’s most sophisticated restaurant for Italian food with a cosmopolitan flair. From caviar to white truffles to a multi-course pasta omakase tasting, the high-end dishes command as much attention as the stylish decor.
Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee
Ever since 2008, South Miamians get their sugar fix at Buttercream Cupcakes & Coffee, a local-owned sweet shop. With dreamy cupcake flavors such as chocolate Oreo, latte, and vanilla chocolate chip, Buttercream is always a welcome pit stop.
Cecile Bakery + Cafe
This always busy cafe right on Sunset Drive is the go-to spot in the area for a quick breakfast or leisurely lunch. Serving up a variety of mouthwatering pastries like almond croissants, macarons, truffles, and fruit tarts, alongside heartier dishes like breakfast bowls, huveos Ibericos, salads, avocado toasts, and more.
InRamen
Ramen goes high-tech at InRamen. Upon arrival, guests are encouraged to scan the QR code special to each table to view the digital menu and place an order. Guests can choose from ten different options of ramen, a selection of dim sum, bao buns, and other small plates. Not tech savvy? Don’t worry; traditional menus are also available for those who want to keep it analog.
Also featured in:
Town Kitchen & Bar
With indoor and outdoor vibes, Town Kitchen & Bar is the ultimate happy hour destination. With 50 percent off selected drinks and finger foods, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town is always abuzz.
Miyako Japanese Restaurant
For Japanese food without pretense, Miyako is a hidden gem. A generous sushi menu presents rolls on rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, while hot items feature noodles, stir-fry, and tempura. The Dadeland rolls are wrapped in cucumber and stuffed with avocado, masago, and fresh salmon or tuna for the carb-fearing type.
Cafe Pastis
For more than a decade, this cozy restaurant has been serving up French fare in South Miami. Try the quiche or soup du jour along with the spinach salad with Roquefort cheese and caramelized pear or the escargot that requires the crusty bread to soak up all the butter. For heartier appetites, order any of the entrees and end with the creme brûlée that’s big enough for two.
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
The second of two South Miami restaurants by culinary duo Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis along with Grove Bay Hospitality Group, this eatery offers up updated takes on Italian classics with a wide selection of small plates and salads, along with pizzettas and entrees — and even a house-made limoncello program.
Root & Bone Miami
Stepping onto the scene with Southern cuisine, Root & Bone brings New York City swag to South Miami. For brunch, the bloody mary bar is a major attraction, while fried chicken, biscuits, deviled eggs, and shrimp and grits are foolproof bets for any time of day.
Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering
Homestyle meals and feels are what make Whisk Gourmet a South Miami staple. Open for lunch, dinner, or the uber-popular brunch, Whisk whips up crowd-pleasing plates like fried green tomatoes and an open-faced fried chicken BLT.
The Salty Donut
The South Miami outpost of this insanely popular local doughnut shop, Salt Donut serves up decadent picture-worthy doughnuts and creative coffee drinks, plus unique-to-the-location items and events.
Fox's Lounge
Almost seven years after legendary South Miami bar Fox’s Sherron Inn closed its doors, the beloved dive bar and restaurant has returned to the Magic City, complete with new owners but the same look and feel as the original. The menu remains mainly untouched with the return of favorites like Tuesday and Thursday Prime Rib nights, thumb bits (tenderloin medallions served on toasted French baguette rounds with Fox’s special sauce), and the beloved French onion soup. And the cocktails are simple, strong, and served col — just how any true Fox’s fan would remember.
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
Miami’s own Adrianne Calvo brings her popular comfort food fare to South Miami. The creative menu offers up items like truffle fries, brussel sprout salad, a burrata bar, over-filled sandwiches, and a popular weekend brunch menu. For dessert guests can opt for one of the over-the-top desserts and spoon-able shakes.