 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Miami Worth Seeking Out

Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Miami

South Florida’s 10 Best Hot Dogs

room of diners
Catch the Big Game at South Pointe Tavern.
Photo courtesy of South Pointe Tavern

Where to Watch Super Bowl in Miami

Where to watch the Bengals and Rams face off.

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
Catch the Big Game at South Pointe Tavern.
| Photo courtesy of South Pointe Tavern
by Alona Martinez

Football fans know there’s no better thing to do than watch the Big Game surrounded by screaming fans, multiple large screens and great grub. Luckily, the Magic City is filled with restaurants offering just that. Here’s are ten Miami restaurants to catch the Super Bowl.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Red South Beach Hotel

Copy Link
3010 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-7742
(305) 531-7742
Visit Website

Catch the game while enjoying a perfectly cooked steak at this South of Fifth favorite. The new location has football fans covered with five large screen TVs, including one in the recently-rolled-out VIP room. Other highlights include the truffle pasta, hot seafood tower, and veal chop. Sides are a must: whipped potatoes, Brussels sprouts with pancetta, and four cheese Mac and cheese are standouts. 

2. thedeck at Wynwood Marketplace

Copy Link
2250 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 461-2700
(305) 461-2700
Visit Website

Watch the Super Bowl on a supersized screen at this popular outdoor Wynwood spot. With plenty of wine, beer, cocktails, and eats like wings from DJ Khaled’s Another Wing, this venue is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

3. Time Out Market Miami

Copy Link
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
(786) 753-5388
Visit Website

Head here to take in the big game with plenty of friends. Beside the multiple screens throughout the food hall, the variety of dining options and multiple bars offer the ideal setting for every kind of taste. From offerings like Detroit-style pizza, fried chicken, bao, and desserts, everyone feels like a winner here.

Also Featured in:

4. The Deck at Island Gardens

Copy Link
888 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 627-4949
(786) 627-4949
Visit Website

For a true Miami Super Bowl experience, catch the game at this chic spot situated directly on the marina where mega yachts sail by as touchdowns are made. Guests can arrive by land or sea, head to the dining tables or, better yet, the waterfront cabana lounges. Either way, enjoy stunning views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay during commercial breaks and dishes like salt-crusted snapper, lobster and caviar pizzetta, and grilled octopus.

5. Baia Beach Club Miami

Copy Link
1100 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 514-1949
(305) 514-1949
Visit Website

Mondrian South Beach’s expansive waterfront restaurant will be projecting this year’s Super Bowl overlooking Downtown Miami. Enjoy the game with a picture-perfect sunset of the Magic City as the backdrop while enjoying a menu with fan favorites like guacamole and chips, barbecue chicken wings, and beef sliders. Pair with a bucket of chilled beer for the extra win.

Also Featured in:

6. Butcher Shop Beer and Grill

Copy Link
228 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 803-8329
(786) 803-8329
Visit Website

Miami’s favorite German beer garden that’s known for its endless supply of beers is celebrating the Super Bowl with a wide variety of specials that includes items like confit wing platters, jalapeno poppers, and cheese-covered Bavarian pretzels. But for those who really want to go all out opt for the Deluxe Fat Freddy burger, a five-pound burger topped with brisket, mac and cheese fritters, and “animal sauce,” that’s served with truffle fries and topped with edible golden flakes.

7. The Wharf Miami

Copy Link
114 SW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 906-4000
(305) 906-4000
Visit Website

Set alongside Miami River this 30,000-square-foot outdoor space is a hub for fun, food, and good times making it ideal for watching the game. With plenty of food vendors, several bars and lounge seating on a wooden deck, it’s an ideal gathering spot for football fans. During the big game, it’ll also feature additional large screen TVs and live music during commercial breaks.

Also Featured in:

8. South Pointe Tavern

Copy Link
40 South Pointe Dr #109
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8368
(305) 763-8368
Visit Website

Locals know to head to this South of Fifth staple for cocktails and above-average bar bites. There’s a dish for everyone here, from traditional game fare like chicken wings and nachos to lighter options like the veggie wrap and Buddha bowl. In addition to the usual 10 TVs, on game day it’ll feature three additional 90 inch HD video monitors and extra tables inside and outside to make sure no one misses a play. Team-themed cocktails and food specials will be served, alongside free popcorn.

9. American Social

Copy Link
690 SW 1st Ct
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 570-4468
(305) 570-4468
Visit Website

Football fans will be set at this gastropub in Downtown Miami. Begin with more than 25 TVs to watch from then pair with a generous selection of beers and hand-crafted cocktails. There’s great game grub to enjoy as well: the AmSo burger, chicken wings, and pizza are good starts.

Also Featured in:

10. Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill

Copy Link
3301 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 423-6590
(305) 423-6590
Visit Website

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, this hangout sets the right vacation tone with more than 40 tiki cocktail offerings, a killer sunset view, and island-inspired bites like coconut mahi nuggets, beer-battered fried shrimp, and sweet potato waffle fries topped with barbecue pulled pork, bacon, with a cheese sauce and strawberry guava barbecue drizzle. Just be careful to not miss a touchdown: the food may distract from the game.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Red South Beach Hotel

3010 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Catch the game while enjoying a perfectly cooked steak at this South of Fifth favorite. The new location has football fans covered with five large screen TVs, including one in the recently-rolled-out VIP room. Other highlights include the truffle pasta, hot seafood tower, and veal chop. Sides are a must: whipped potatoes, Brussels sprouts with pancetta, and four cheese Mac and cheese are standouts. 

3010 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 531-7742
Visit Website

2. thedeck at Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Watch the Super Bowl on a supersized screen at this popular outdoor Wynwood spot. With plenty of wine, beer, cocktails, and eats like wings from DJ Khaled’s Another Wing, this venue is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

2250 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 461-2700
Visit Website

3. Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Head here to take in the big game with plenty of friends. Beside the multiple screens throughout the food hall, the variety of dining options and multiple bars offer the ideal setting for every kind of taste. From offerings like Detroit-style pizza, fried chicken, bao, and desserts, everyone feels like a winner here.

1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 753-5388
Visit Website

4. The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132

For a true Miami Super Bowl experience, catch the game at this chic spot situated directly on the marina where mega yachts sail by as touchdowns are made. Guests can arrive by land or sea, head to the dining tables or, better yet, the waterfront cabana lounges. Either way, enjoy stunning views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay during commercial breaks and dishes like salt-crusted snapper, lobster and caviar pizzetta, and grilled octopus.

888 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132
(786) 627-4949
Visit Website

5. Baia Beach Club Miami

1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Mondrian South Beach’s expansive waterfront restaurant will be projecting this year’s Super Bowl overlooking Downtown Miami. Enjoy the game with a picture-perfect sunset of the Magic City as the backdrop while enjoying a menu with fan favorites like guacamole and chips, barbecue chicken wings, and beef sliders. Pair with a bucket of chilled beer for the extra win.

1100 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 514-1949
Visit Website

6. Butcher Shop Beer and Grill

228 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131

Miami’s favorite German beer garden that’s known for its endless supply of beers is celebrating the Super Bowl with a wide variety of specials that includes items like confit wing platters, jalapeno poppers, and cheese-covered Bavarian pretzels. But for those who really want to go all out opt for the Deluxe Fat Freddy burger, a five-pound burger topped with brisket, mac and cheese fritters, and “animal sauce,” that’s served with truffle fries and topped with edible golden flakes.

228 SE 1st St
Miami, FL 33131
(786) 803-8329
Visit Website

7. The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33130

Set alongside Miami River this 30,000-square-foot outdoor space is a hub for fun, food, and good times making it ideal for watching the game. With plenty of food vendors, several bars and lounge seating on a wooden deck, it’s an ideal gathering spot for football fans. During the big game, it’ll also feature additional large screen TVs and live music during commercial breaks.

114 SW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 906-4000
Visit Website

8. South Pointe Tavern

40 South Pointe Dr #109, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Locals know to head to this South of Fifth staple for cocktails and above-average bar bites. There’s a dish for everyone here, from traditional game fare like chicken wings and nachos to lighter options like the veggie wrap and Buddha bowl. In addition to the usual 10 TVs, on game day it’ll feature three additional 90 inch HD video monitors and extra tables inside and outside to make sure no one misses a play. Team-themed cocktails and food specials will be served, alongside free popcorn.

40 South Pointe Dr #109
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8368
Visit Website

9. American Social

690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130

Football fans will be set at this gastropub in Downtown Miami. Begin with more than 25 TVs to watch from then pair with a generous selection of beers and hand-crafted cocktails. There’s great game grub to enjoy as well: the AmSo burger, chicken wings, and pizza are good starts.

690 SW 1st Ct
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 570-4468
Visit Website

10. Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill

3301 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, this hangout sets the right vacation tone with more than 40 tiki cocktail offerings, a killer sunset view, and island-inspired bites like coconut mahi nuggets, beer-battered fried shrimp, and sweet potato waffle fries topped with barbecue pulled pork, bacon, with a cheese sauce and strawberry guava barbecue drizzle. Just be careful to not miss a touchdown: the food may distract from the game.

3301 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
(305) 423-6590
Visit Website

Related Maps