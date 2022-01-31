Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch Super Bowl in Miami

Where to watch the Bengals and Rams face off.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch Super Bowl in Miami

Football fans know there’s no better thing to do than watch the Big Game surrounded by screaming fans, multiple large screens and great grub. Luckily, the Magic City is filled with restaurants offering just that. Here’s are ten Miami restaurants to catch the Super Bowl.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.