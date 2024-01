Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Miami

Where to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head

Share All sharing options for: Where to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Miami

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, where the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether it is to watch football, catch Usher at the half-time show, or simply keep tabs on Taylor Swift, Miamians know the best way to watch the Big Game is surrounded by fellow fans, multiple large screens, and great drinks and grub. Here are the top spots in the Magic City to catch the action.