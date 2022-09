Share All sharing options for: The 12 Best Sushi Happy Hour Deals in Miami

Some of the Magic City’s best deals can be found at sushi restaurants

Share All sharing options for: The 12 Best Sushi Happy Hour Deals in Miami

It’s a known fact that sushi pairs perfectly with sake, beer, wine, and even cocktails. And while going out for sushi and drinks can get a bit expensive, there are these magical hours during the late afternoon and early evening when prices drop significantly.

So go ahead and roll into happy hour at these places for a great deal on sushi and drinks, with many offering discounted items every day of the week.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.