It’s back. Whereas the 305 has Miami Spice and West Palm Beach has its Taste of the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Fort Lauderdale has its deal-loaded month Dine Out Lauderdale. This year’s program – which runs August 1 to August 31 and includes three-course meal options at $45, $55, and $75 – boasts more than 55 participating restaurants throughout Broward County. The common denominator among them all is unique food pairings (with choices upon choices for building your own spread) alongside some serious bargains. Amid your options, here are 10 of the best deals.Read More
The 10 Best Dine Out Lauderdale Dining Deals, 2023
Broward County bargains to be had all August long
Sushi Lab
This Pompano Beach spot has been open for less than a year, but is already making waves. Its $55 per person menu is available round-the-clock daily and includes sesame edamame as a starter, two sushi rolls (go for the seared salmon roll as one of ‘em), and a mochi dessert. The ocean views make for an excellent course in itself, too.
La Fuga
La Fuga is the Lauderdale spot for an upscale Italian fix this August. Helmed by chef Michael Mayer and tucked in the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, the poolside restaurant is participating in its first Dine Out Lauderdale. For $55, the three-course meal features a mix-and-match of bruschetta, pappardelle, pesce spada alla Siciliana (swordfish fillet topped with a sauce of olives, tomatoes, and capers). Close the evening with a dessert staple like homemade cannoli, panna cotta, or tiramisu. The menu is available for dinner daily starting at 5 p.m.
El Vez Fort Lauderdale
A hearty lunch or dinner for $45 at one of the hottest Mexican spots in town? Por favor. El Vez – with a patio overlooking the ocean at W Fort Lauderdale – is offering tuna tostadas, chicken carbon, Baja shrimp tacos, tres leches, exotic fruit sorbet, and more for Dine Out Lauderdale lunch and supper time. The lunch deal runs Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, for dinner, Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Burlock Coast
We all deserve an ocean view for lunch. Tucked on the ground floor of the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Burlock Coast’s three-course lunch special is a winner with a farmer's salad to start, its staple super-crispy BC fish and chips, and a key lime bar with mojito gel among the options. The $45 menu is available Sunday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burlock Coast also has a $75 per person dinner menu Sunday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Canyon
This Fort Lauderdale essential has much more to consume than its prickly pear margaritas. In fact, you can snag four courses at Canyon for $75 for Dine Out Lauderdale. The slate includes a salad (e.g., roasted beet and goat cheese salad), app (like jumbo sea scallops and a Vermont white cheddar mac and cheese), an entree spanning a risotto with shrimp to massive Harvest Burrito, and, for dessert, a homemade bread pudding or cinnamon apple churros. The menu is available Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
3030 Ocean Restaurant & Bar
Looking for an upscale Fort Lauderdale Beach icon to weave into the mix? This elegant spot at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort is a must. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, $75 diners can feast on a four-course meal with dishes like the snapper crudo blood orange, burrata with champagne vinaigrette, miso-glazed black grouper, and a classic key lime pie.
Negroni Weston
We have a brunch option, folks. Available for $28 on the weekend from noon to 4 p.m., this Weston Town Center Latin American restaurant, has plenty of options. Choose from four apps like wagyu empanadas, four entrees, including the decadent truffle eggs, and two desserts. A dinner option for $45, too, runs Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Abiaka Wood Fire Grill (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
It’s time to branch out at the Seminole Hard Rock aside from the regular Council Oak Steaks & Seafood outing. Abiaka – the property’s wood-fire grill restaurant has two prix fixe dinner menus ($55 and $75) available beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s hard to go wrong either way, but the $55 option is a steal, including hush puppies with blue crab to start, Joyce Farms chicken with truffle as a main, and warm chocolate banana bread pudding to carry it home.
Diplomat Prime Steak & Seafood
Prime is in its name, and the bill can add up at this Hollywood steakhouse on a given night. For its Dine Out Lauderdale spread – available from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - $75 gets diners a solid app, entree, and dessert spread. Solid choices include a she-crab bisque soup with cognac foam, a petit filet with cabernet demiglace, and, for dessert, its ultra-creamy bananas foster creme brulee.
KAO Bar & Grill
Hallandale Beach is on the map thanks to this recently opened container project-gone-restaurant. KAO has various Dine Out Lauderdale price points with daily lunches (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at $30 and $35 and dinners (4 p.m. to close) at $45 and $60. Roll with the $60 option, as it includes two glasses of wine or beer and a starter (e.g., a plate of empanadas or chorizo) and main (homemade whiskey barbecue sauced ribs or grilled branzino).