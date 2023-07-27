The 10 Best Dine Out Lauderdale Dining Deals, 2023

It’s back. Whereas the 305 has Miami Spice and West Palm Beach has its Taste of the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Fort Lauderdale has its deal-loaded month Dine Out Lauderdale. This year’s program – which runs August 1 to August 31 and includes three-course meal options at $45, $55, and $75 – boasts more than 55 participating restaurants throughout Broward County. The common denominator among them all is unique food pairings (with choices upon choices for building your own spread) alongside some serious bargains. Amid your options, here are 10 of the best deals.