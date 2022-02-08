 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Tasty Spots in Miami for Italian Cuisine

10 Great Bottomless Brunch Options in Miami That Won’t Break the Bank

The Hottest New Restaurants in Miami, February 2022

Scallops on a wooden board Photo by Kamil Kalbarczyk on Unsplash

Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Miami, If You Must

The Hallmark holiday is just around the corner.

by Stacy A. Moya
View as Map
by Stacy A. Moya
Photo by Kamil Kalbarczyk on Unsplash

If the invasion of fuzzy teddy bears and cheap boxes of chocolate on aisle five hasn’t been enough of a hint, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Yes, it’s the one day of the year couples seem obligated to proclaim their love in as many materialistic ways as possible — with restaurants that are quick to partake, many offering meals whose only memorable feature is the ridiculously high check.

For those who simply cannot escape going out on February 14th, here’s a list of 14 places to take a date in South Florida — that won’t be a complete letdown — listed in geographical order from north to south.

For all the latest Miami dining intel, subscribe to Eater Miami’s newsletter.

Editor’s Note: The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Marky's Caviar Lounge

Copy Link
1 Seminole Way #102
Davie, FL 33314
(954) 314-7226
(954) 314-7226
Visit Website

Marky’s five-course Valentine’s Day menu kicks off with oysters and caviar, black truffle arancini, king salmon tartare tart, and smoked trout roe. Next up is a Maine lobster tail with cauliflower, asparagus, and butter sauce, followed by prime beef strip loin with variations of mushroom and truffle sauce. Rounding out the meal are strawberries with cream and a Valrhona dark chocolate cake with peanut butter parfait and warm butterscotch sauce all for $110 per person.

Also Featured in:

2. Leku

Copy Link
1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
(786) 464-0615
Visit Website

It is said that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. If this is the case, then the Basque-inspired, eleven-course tasting menu for $125 per person at Leku is the way to go. Feast on Iberico A5 ham croquettes, gambas al ajillo (pink shrimp in garlic sauce), wild mushroom rice, rack of lamb, whole branzino in bilbaina emulsion sauce, and a Basque cheese tart to name a few. Pair the meal with a cocktail or glass of wine from the extensive drink menu.

3. Casa Mariano

Copy Link
8200 NW 27th St Suite 106
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 392-0507
(305) 392-0507
Visit Website

This recently debuted Mediterranean restaurant in Doral is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person on Valentine’s Day, alongside a wine pairing for an additional charge. Highlights on the menu include truffle stuffed brie en croute, seared pork belly, lobster ravioli in bisque, and pistachio crusted sea bass, as well as chocolate tart and baked Alaska for dessert. 

Also Featured in:

4. Jaya at The Setai

Copy Link
2001 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
(855) 923-7899
Visit Website

Grab a seat on Jaya’s romantic courtyard this Valentine’s Day and dine on its five-course Asian menu. Start with amuse bouche of a kusshi oyster with beets, orange, and shiso gelee before continuing on to first course selections of hamachi, yellowfin tuna, octopus, wagyu tataki, or salad. The second course includes options like shrimp dumplings, truffle dumplings with scallops and shrimp, short rib gyoza, or tom kha gai (chicken, coconut, mushrooms, lemongrass, and galangal). Third course offers dishes like steamed sea bass, Szechuan prawns, roasted Romanesco cauliflower, New York strip, or lamb shank all served with sides. Last but not least, diners can choose framboise vacherin (vanilla bean gelato and raspberry sorbet swirl with crunch meringue and raspberry consomme) or beignet for dessert for $125 per person.

Also Featured in:

5. Nossa Omakase

Copy Link
1600 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 539-9711
(305) 539-9711
Visit Website

The secluded location is offering an exclusive sixteen-course bluefin and caviar omakase experience from February 11 to February 14 for $365 per person. Begin the evening with a complimentary glass of bubbles before dining on bluefin tartare, chutoro taco, otoro uni and truffle temaki, wagyu nigiri, and more.

Also Featured in:

6. Byblos Miami

Copy Link
1545 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
(786) 864-2990
Visit Website

Longtime Miami Beach’s Mediterranean restaurant Byblos will be offering its Valentine’s Day tasting menu for $300 per person. Upon arrival guests will receive a welcome cocktail and a bouquet of roses at their table before dining on a meal filled with menu favorites like hamachi, truffle pide, lamb ribs, short rib kebabs, salmon, truffle rice, and Brussel sprouts. Also included as part of the meal is a bottle of Moet Chandon Grand Vintage 2008 and Byblos’ spiked tea cocktails. 

Also Featured in:

7. Red Rooster Overtown

Copy Link
920 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 640-9880
(305) 640-9880
Visit Website

Red Rooster is showing the love with a special five-course, prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu available all weekend long for $85 per person. Begin with a scallop crudo followed by crispy sweetbreads with grilled calamari, pistachio maafe (stew), and asparagus. The third course is a slow cooked black bass followed by a choice between dry-aged duck breast, a wagyu beef cheek, or a lamb shank for two. Rounding out the meal is the aptly named “A Passion for Chocolate” dessert.

Also Featured in:

8. Macchialina

Copy Link
820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124
Visit Website

Miami Beach’s rustic Italian trattoria, Macchialina, will offer this Valentine’s Day four-course chef’s tasting menu priced at $125 per person with an optional wine pairing for $75 per person. Chef Michael Pirolo’s menu is served family style starting with a culatello di zibello (mozzarella di bufala with pickled vegetables), misticanza salad, and diver sea scallops with a cauliflower puree, blood orange, and pistachio. The second course features two kinds of pasta; spaghetti with lobster and mezzaluna filled with taleggio. The main course is a twenty-one day aged New York strip served with polenta, maitake mushrooms, and jus. Ending on a sweet note, Pirolo will unveil a special dessert for the evening.

Also Featured in:

9. Orilla Bar & Grill

Copy Link
426 Euclid Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8806
(305) 397-8806
Visit Website

The Argentine restaurant is offering a three-course tasting menu for $125 per person on Valentine’s Day. The appetizer choices include tuna tartar, burrata with roasted leeks, or a pepper crusted filet mignon carpaccio. The main selections are a filet mignon with truffle and gorgonzola French fries, New Zealand lamb chops with mashed potato, fettuccine with black truffle, or branzino with roasted Brussels sprouts. Dessert choices will be a tropical pavlova or raspberry cheesecake.

Also Featured in:

10. Toro Toro

Copy Link
100 Chopin Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 372-4710
(305) 372-4710
Visit Website

Downtown’s Pan-Latin steakhouse has a three course Valentine’s Day menu being offered from February 12 through the 14 which includes live saxophone entertainment and is priced at $99 per person. Start with a chilled glass of prosecco followed by an amuse bouche choice of kumamoto oyster with champagne snow or a compressed watermelon with aged balsamic, caviar, feta crumbles, and cello radish. The first course boasts a choice of baby seasonal beets with yuzu orange vinaigrette, wild strawberries, endives, and cherry, yucca croquettes made with A5 Mishima ground beef, and black truffle aioli, or the Toro tuna tartar with quail egg, Imperial Ossetra caviar, and serrano oil. The main course offerings include a choice of aged smoked duck breast, miso glazed seabass, or Australian wagyu ribeye. The meal finishes off with dessert options of the duo chocolate hearts with spiced light brownie, raspberry compote, and salted caramel cream hazelnut or chef’s selection of assorted cheeses with honey, chili blackberry compote, and pumpernickel bread.

Also Featured in:

11. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

Copy Link
500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
(305) 913-8358
Visit Website

Enjoy Valentine’s dinner with views of Biscayne Bay at La Mar. The Peruvian mainstay will be offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $150 per person including fan favorite dishes of sunchoke leche de tigre, stone crab chalaca, seared jumbo scallops, smoked trout egg beurre blanc, Huacatay tortellini with lobster reduction and black truffles, and tiramisu with Peruvian cacao for dessert.

Also Featured in:

12. Luca Osteria

Copy Link
116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
(305) 381-5097
Visit Website

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has created a seven-course, prix fixe menu highlighting truffles and chocolate in every dish priced at $149 per person, which also includes two glasses of rosé. Begin with the cacao cured bluefin tuna, followed by a black truffle stracciatella with chocolate honey. Continue on to a black cocoa pappardelle, cocoa butter roasted sea scallops, and short ribs with white truffle hollandaise, black truffle jus, and risotto di cacao. Make sure to leave room for the dark chocolate budino dessert and roasted white chocolate truffles that complete the meal.

Also Featured in:

13. Calle 23 Miami

Copy Link
230 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 389-9277
(786) 389-9277
Visit Website

Calle 23 Miami will be featuring a seafood paella for two priced for $48 from February 11 through Valentine’s Day. Add on a bottle of Moet Brut or Imperial Ice champagne for $75 and enjoy sounds from a live band starting at 8 p.m.

14. Glass & Vine

Copy Link
2820 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 200-5268
(305) 200-5268
Visit Website

Enjoy meal al fresco surrounded by lush greenery and giant oak trees at Glass and Vine in Coconut Grove this Valentine’s Day. The $65 per person prix fixe menu has a variety of dishes, begin with appetizer choice of hamachi tiradito, truffle beef tartare, or Caprese flatbread. Move on to main choices of pan seared snapper with roasted fingerling potatoes and lemon beurre blanc, an artichoke risotto with mascarpone and parmesan, or filet mignon with truffle spinach puree plus potato gratin and black chimichurri for a $12 surcharge. Finalize the meal with dessert choices of coconut flan, warm brownie with vanilla bean ice cream, or New York cheesecake with seasonal berries.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Marky's Caviar Lounge

1 Seminole Way #102, Davie, FL 33314

Marky’s five-course Valentine’s Day menu kicks off with oysters and caviar, black truffle arancini, king salmon tartare tart, and smoked trout roe. Next up is a Maine lobster tail with cauliflower, asparagus, and butter sauce, followed by prime beef strip loin with variations of mushroom and truffle sauce. Rounding out the meal are strawberries with cream and a Valrhona dark chocolate cake with peanut butter parfait and warm butterscotch sauce all for $110 per person.

1 Seminole Way #102
Davie, FL 33314
(954) 314-7226
Visit Website

2. Leku

1100 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

It is said that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. If this is the case, then the Basque-inspired, eleven-course tasting menu for $125 per person at Leku is the way to go. Feast on Iberico A5 ham croquettes, gambas al ajillo (pink shrimp in garlic sauce), wild mushroom rice, rack of lamb, whole branzino in bilbaina emulsion sauce, and a Basque cheese tart to name a few. Pair the meal with a cocktail or glass of wine from the extensive drink menu.

1100 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
(786) 464-0615
Visit Website

3. Casa Mariano

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106, Doral, FL 33122

This recently debuted Mediterranean restaurant in Doral is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person on Valentine’s Day, alongside a wine pairing for an additional charge. Highlights on the menu include truffle stuffed brie en croute, seared pork belly, lobster ravioli in bisque, and pistachio crusted sea bass, as well as chocolate tart and baked Alaska for dessert. 

8200 NW 27th St Suite 106
Doral, FL 33122
(305) 392-0507
Visit Website

4. Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Grab a seat on Jaya’s romantic courtyard this Valentine’s Day and dine on its five-course Asian menu. Start with amuse bouche of a kusshi oyster with beets, orange, and shiso gelee before continuing on to first course selections of hamachi, yellowfin tuna, octopus, wagyu tataki, or salad. The second course includes options like shrimp dumplings, truffle dumplings with scallops and shrimp, short rib gyoza, or tom kha gai (chicken, coconut, mushrooms, lemongrass, and galangal). Third course offers dishes like steamed sea bass, Szechuan prawns, roasted Romanesco cauliflower, New York strip, or lamb shank all served with sides. Last but not least, diners can choose framboise vacherin (vanilla bean gelato and raspberry sorbet swirl with crunch meringue and raspberry consomme) or beignet for dessert for $125 per person.

2001 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(855) 923-7899
Visit Website

5. Nossa Omakase

1600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The secluded location is offering an exclusive sixteen-course bluefin and caviar omakase experience from February 11 to February 14 for $365 per person. Begin the evening with a complimentary glass of bubbles before dining on bluefin tartare, chutoro taco, otoro uni and truffle temaki, wagyu nigiri, and more.

1600 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 539-9711
Visit Website

6. Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Longtime Miami Beach’s Mediterranean restaurant Byblos will be offering its Valentine’s Day tasting menu for $300 per person. Upon arrival guests will receive a welcome cocktail and a bouquet of roses at their table before dining on a meal filled with menu favorites like hamachi, truffle pide, lamb ribs, short rib kebabs, salmon, truffle rice, and Brussel sprouts. Also included as part of the meal is a bottle of Moet Chandon Grand Vintage 2008 and Byblos’ spiked tea cocktails. 

1545 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 864-2990
Visit Website

7. Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Red Rooster is showing the love with a special five-course, prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu available all weekend long for $85 per person. Begin with a scallop crudo followed by crispy sweetbreads with grilled calamari, pistachio maafe (stew), and asparagus. The third course is a slow cooked black bass followed by a choice between dry-aged duck breast, a wagyu beef cheek, or a lamb shank for two. Rounding out the meal is the aptly named “A Passion for Chocolate” dessert.

920 NW 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33136
(305) 640-9880
Visit Website

8. Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Beach’s rustic Italian trattoria, Macchialina, will offer this Valentine’s Day four-course chef’s tasting menu priced at $125 per person with an optional wine pairing for $75 per person. Chef Michael Pirolo’s menu is served family style starting with a culatello di zibello (mozzarella di bufala with pickled vegetables), misticanza salad, and diver sea scallops with a cauliflower puree, blood orange, and pistachio. The second course features two kinds of pasta; spaghetti with lobster and mezzaluna filled with taleggio. The main course is a twenty-one day aged New York strip served with polenta, maitake mushrooms, and jus. Ending on a sweet note, Pirolo will unveil a special dessert for the evening.

820 Alton Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
Visit Website

9. Orilla Bar & Grill

426 Euclid Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The Argentine restaurant is offering a three-course tasting menu for $125 per person on Valentine’s Day. The appetizer choices include tuna tartar, burrata with roasted leeks, or a pepper crusted filet mignon carpaccio. The main selections are a filet mignon with truffle and gorgonzola French fries, New Zealand lamb chops with mashed potato, fettuccine with black truffle, or branzino with roasted Brussels sprouts. Dessert choices will be a tropical pavlova or raspberry cheesecake.

426 Euclid Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 397-8806
Visit Website

10. Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131

Downtown’s Pan-Latin steakhouse has a three course Valentine’s Day menu being offered from February 12 through the 14 which includes live saxophone entertainment and is priced at $99 per person. Start with a chilled glass of prosecco followed by an amuse bouche choice of kumamoto oyster with champagne snow or a compressed watermelon with aged balsamic, caviar, feta crumbles, and cello radish. The first course boasts a choice of baby seasonal beets with yuzu orange vinaigrette, wild strawberries, endives, and cherry, yucca croquettes made with A5 Mishima ground beef, and black truffle aioli, or the Toro tuna tartar with quail egg, Imperial Ossetra caviar, and serrano oil. The main course offerings include a choice of aged smoked duck breast, miso glazed seabass, or Australian wagyu ribeye. The meal finishes off with dessert options of the duo chocolate hearts with spiced light brownie, raspberry compote, and salted caramel cream hazelnut or chef’s selection of assorted cheeses with honey, chili blackberry compote, and pumpernickel bread.

100 Chopin Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 372-4710
Visit Website

11. La Mar by Gaston Acurio

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131

Enjoy Valentine’s dinner with views of Biscayne Bay at La Mar. The Peruvian mainstay will be offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $150 per person including fan favorite dishes of sunchoke leche de tigre, stone crab chalaca, seared jumbo scallops, smoked trout egg beurre blanc, Huacatay tortellini with lobster reduction and black truffles, and tiramisu with Peruvian cacao for dessert.

500 Brickell Key Dr
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 913-8358
Visit Website

12. Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has created a seven-course, prix fixe menu highlighting truffles and chocolate in every dish priced at $149 per person, which also includes two glasses of rosé. Begin with the cacao cured bluefin tuna, followed by a black truffle stracciatella with chocolate honey. Continue on to a black cocoa pappardelle, cocoa butter roasted sea scallops, and short ribs with white truffle hollandaise, black truffle jus, and risotto di cacao. Make sure to leave room for the dark chocolate budino dessert and roasted white chocolate truffles that complete the meal.

116 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 381-5097
Visit Website

13. Calle 23 Miami

230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Calle 23 Miami will be featuring a seafood paella for two priced for $48 from February 11 through Valentine’s Day. Add on a bottle of Moet Brut or Imperial Ice champagne for $75 and enjoy sounds from a live band starting at 8 p.m.

230 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 389-9277
Visit Website

14. Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Enjoy meal al fresco surrounded by lush greenery and giant oak trees at Glass and Vine in Coconut Grove this Valentine’s Day. The $65 per person prix fixe menu has a variety of dishes, begin with appetizer choice of hamachi tiradito, truffle beef tartare, or Caprese flatbread. Move on to main choices of pan seared snapper with roasted fingerling potatoes and lemon beurre blanc, an artichoke risotto with mascarpone and parmesan, or filet mignon with truffle spinach puree plus potato gratin and black chimichurri for a $12 surcharge. Finalize the meal with dessert choices of coconut flan, warm brownie with vanilla bean ice cream, or New York cheesecake with seasonal berries.

2820 McFarlane Rd
Miami, FL 33133
(305) 200-5268
Visit Website

Related Maps