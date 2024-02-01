 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Watch Super Bowl LVIII in Miami

Breads, Cakes, and Pastries in Miami: Where to Find the Best

Miami’s 14 Best Sushi Restaurants

More in Miami See more maps
bowls of pasta on a table. Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash

Where To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Miami, If You Must

The most Hallmark, of Hallmark holidays

by Alona Martinez
View as Map
by Alona Martinez
Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash

If the invasion of fuzzy teddy bears and cheap boxes of chocolate on aisle five hasn’t been enough of a hint, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Yes, it’s the one day of the year couples seem obligated to proclaim their love in as many materialistic ways as possible — with restaurants that are quick to partake, many offering meals whose only memorable feature is the ridiculously high check.

For those who cannot escape going out on February 14th, here’s a list of 18 places to take a date in South Florida — that won’t be a complete letdown — listed in geographical order from north to south.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Le Jardinier

Copy Link

Visit the Michelin-starred, vegetable-focused restaurant in the Design District for a prix-fixe lunch or dinner, starting with champagne. Lunch ($75 per person) includes options like golden beets with goat cheese and black bass, or filet mignon for meat enthusiasts. Dinner ($140 per person) features dishes like fluke crudo with charred avocado (caviar extra $35) and chestnut pappardelle with veal ragout. Both meals end with a decadent strawberry dessert.

151 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
(212) 451-9211
(212) 451-9211

Also featured in:

Abbale Aventura

Copy Link

This popular Israeli neighborhood restaurant in Miami Beach recently opened a second Aventura outpost. For Valentine’s Day, both restaurants will offer a six-course prix-fixe menu with a glass of prosecco followed by a kosher-style menu with lamb chops, prime flat iron steak shashlik, and grilled branzino for $95 per person.

2956 NE 199 St, Aventura, Florida 33180

Muchaaachos

Copy Link

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the new Argentinean restaurant in Normandy Isles, featuring a four-course menu and a bottle of Grazie Mille Amistad Malbec for $95 per person. The menu, influenced by Argentina’s Italian population, includes tomatoes and burrata, fugazzeta (mozzarella-stuffed pizza with charred onions), skirt steak with chimichurri, salsa criolla, and sweet potato with miso butter.

933 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33141

The Strand at Carillon Miami

Copy Link

At Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, enjoy a Valentine’s Day menu for $129 per person, featuring Japanese cheesecake with smoked trout caviar, marinated seared tuna, blood orange risotto with duck rillette, seared scallops, and veal cheek braised in port wine soy. The meal concludes with a shared dessert of chocolate beet cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry gelato, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

6801 Collins Avenue, FL 33141
(305) 514-7474
(305) 514-7474

Also featured in:

COTE Miami

Copy Link

This Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse from New York City presents a ‘Tenderloin Loving Care’ Valentine’s Day menu at $175 per person. The menu features “Steak and Eggs,” USDA Prime Filet Mignon, 45+ Days Dry-Aged Ribeye, Japanese A5 Filet Mignon, Marinated Galbi, Janchi Somyun, soft serve with soy sauce caramel, chocolate bonbons, and more.

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

Also featured in:

Uchi

Copy Link

This popular Wynwood sushi restaurant offers a $450 prix-fixe omakase for two on Valentine’s Day. The multi-course menu includes oysters with strawberry and champagne, seared scallops with Kaluga caviar, chef’s choice nigiri with hiramasa crudo, Yaki prawn, yuzu sakana, and a raspberry champagne sorbet as a palate cleanser. The meal moves on to the chef’s choice of sashimi and ahiru (aged duck breast), finishing with a strawberry-topped chocolate petit gateau.

252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 995-0915
(305) 995-0915

MILA Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge & Mixology Bar

Copy Link

For a lively Valentine’s Day, this Mediterranean-Asian restaurant and lounge offers indoor seating at $150 per person and outdoor at $195 per person, featuring izakaya-style dining. The menu includes tapas and raw bar items like edamame hummus, potato millefeuille, sashimi, and hamachi crudo. Main courses feature ‘Mediterrasian’ black cod, wagyu skirt steak, and assorted sushi. The special dessert is Manjari chocolate mousse with cocoa sponge cake, yuzu candied jam, and miso ice cream.

1636 Meridian Avenue, FL 33139
(786) 706-0744
(786) 706-0744

Macchialina

Copy Link

Miami Beach’s favorite neighborhood Italian will feature a Valentine’s Day tasting menu for $150 per person with a beverage pairing option for an additional $75. Dishes include crab salad with crispy shallots, garlic shrimp with cauliflower and pine nut vinaigrette, gnocchi with artichokes, mushrooms, and black truffles, and tagliolini with lamb shank ragu.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124

Also featured in:

Area 31

Copy Link

Located on the 16th floor of Downtown’s Kimpton EPIC Hotel, this restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, Biscayne Bay, and Miami River for Valentine’s Day. The special pre-fixe menu is $135 per person, featuring Kusshi oysters, wild mushroom ravioli with truffle sage cream, and Area 31 Surf & Turf with tiger prawn, carrot mousse, chipotle Bernaise, Hanger steak, celery root gratin, smoked rosemary yogurt, and horseradish chimichurri. Dessert includes a unique panna cotta with rhubarb, basil sponge cake, and chocolate fudge sauce. Live entertainment is also available, with an optional bouquet and champagne for an additional $85.

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way (at Epic Hotel), Miami, FL 33131
(305) 424-5234
(305) 424-5234

Also featured in:

Carbone

Copy Link

This wildly popular Italian restaurant will offer a romantic four-course prix-fixe dinner for two priced at $225 per person. Enjoy menu favorites like the Caesar alla ZZ’s, Mario’s meatballs, spicy rigatoni vodka, and veal parmesan. Wrap things up with the lemon cheesecake for dessert.

49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Kaori

Copy Link

Chef Kannon Swaris will serve a nine-course special omakase menu priced at $125 per person this Valentine’s Day. Highlights include Kumamoto oysters with ikura, chawanmushi (Japanese steamed egg custard) with fresh wasabi and Hokkaido uni, bluefin tuna pizza, robata charred cauliflower, and lobster with shiso herb crust, and King crab stuffing.

871 S Miami Ave (SE 9th St), Miami, FL 33129
(786) 878-4493
(786) 878-4493

Sexy Fish

Copy Link

For Valentine’s Day, this opulent restaurant offers a Lover’s Omakase Menu at $250 per guest, including a bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut per couple. The multi-course menu features oyster and shiso with smoked yellowtail, yuzu, and tofu, Spanish red prawn nigiri, otoro tuna with caviar maki, tomato and miso udon with truffle, Japanese wagyu, and lobster with sweet corn and truffle, capped with a special Valentine’s Day dessert platter.

1000 Brickell Plaza, MIami, FL

Dirty French Steakhouse

Copy Link

Those seeking an extravagant experience will be best served heading to this over-the-top steakhouse. The menu kicks off with classics like tuna tartare and lobster ravioli, leading up to the main course of either filet au poivre or Scottish salmon. Decadent desserts include opera cake and beignets. 

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707

Also featured in:

Osaka Cocina Nikkei

Copy Link

For Valentine’s Day, fans of Nikkei (Japanese with Peruvian influence) cuisine can enjoy a special $200 per person prix-fixe menu at this Downtown favorite, starting with a welcome glass of champagne. The menu features Zeitaku ceviche with Ora King salmon, yuzu sauce, 24-karat gold quinoa, and Perigord truffle, along with lobster Mentaiko, which includes cooked lobster sushi topped with rocoto miso gratin and grana padano cheese.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
(786) 627-4800

La Petite Maison

Copy Link

This French Mediterranean Brickell favorite features a special $195 Valentine’s Day menu featuring starters such as bluefin tuna tartare on puff pastry with yuzu, avocado, and caviar yogurt; duck confit with orange and grilled escarole; and gnocchi with black truffle. Desserts include warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream and an orange blossom tropézienne tart with pink pralines craquelin, available until February 29. A special cocktail menu includes options like the Cognac & Champagne Colada, a sparkling cocktail with pineapple and nutty flavors.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Zucca

Copy Link

This Coral Gables Italian spot offers a $130 per person Lucchetti Dell’amore menu for Valentine’s Day inspired by the love padlocks tradition. Appetizers include phyllo pastry millefeuille with lobster tail and fried zucchini flowers with goat cheese and truffle honey. Main courses feature seabass on salmon roe velouté and grilled Angus filet mignon. Desserts include tiramisu and chocolate mousse with crunchy hazelnut, complemented by raspberry sorbet.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Also featured in:

Rusty Pelican

Copy Link

Well-known for its extraordinary waterfront view of Miami’s skyline, this popular date night spot will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person on Valentine’s Day. Dishes include grilled oysters, Australian wagyu beef au poivre, and chocolate mascarpone with cocoa nib mousse. Pro-tip: For an uber-romantic experience, schedule dinner during sunset.

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy, Miami, FL 33149
(305) 361-3818
(305) 361-3818

Harry's Pizzeria

Copy Link

For a fun Valentine’s Day outing, this local hotspot offers a pizza-making class at $90 per person or $160 for two. Participants make heart-shaped pizzas and enjoy a salad and the special Scarlet Spritz cocktail. The interactive event includes appetizers like polenta fries, arancini, and meatballs, along with cocktails, concluding with olive oil cake, seasonal fruit compote, and whipped cream.

3918 N Miami Ave (41), Miami, FL 33127
(786) 655-0121
(786) 655-0121

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

Visit the Michelin-starred, vegetable-focused restaurant in the Design District for a prix-fixe lunch or dinner, starting with champagne. Lunch ($75 per person) includes options like golden beets with goat cheese and black bass, or filet mignon for meat enthusiasts. Dinner ($140 per person) features dishes like fluke crudo with charred avocado (caviar extra $35) and chestnut pappardelle with veal ragout. Both meals end with a decadent strawberry dessert.

151 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
(212) 451-9211
(212) 451-9211

Abbale Aventura

2956 NE 199 St, Aventura, Florida 33180

This popular Israeli neighborhood restaurant in Miami Beach recently opened a second Aventura outpost. For Valentine’s Day, both restaurants will offer a six-course prix-fixe menu with a glass of prosecco followed by a kosher-style menu with lamb chops, prime flat iron steak shashlik, and grilled branzino for $95 per person.

2956 NE 199 St, Aventura, Florida 33180

Muchaaachos

933 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33141

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the new Argentinean restaurant in Normandy Isles, featuring a four-course menu and a bottle of Grazie Mille Amistad Malbec for $95 per person. The menu, influenced by Argentina’s Italian population, includes tomatoes and burrata, fugazzeta (mozzarella-stuffed pizza with charred onions), skirt steak with chimichurri, salsa criolla, and sweet potato with miso butter.

933 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33141

The Strand at Carillon Miami

6801 Collins Avenue, FL 33141

At Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, enjoy a Valentine’s Day menu for $129 per person, featuring Japanese cheesecake with smoked trout caviar, marinated seared tuna, blood orange risotto with duck rillette, seared scallops, and veal cheek braised in port wine soy. The meal concludes with a shared dessert of chocolate beet cake, chocolate mousse, strawberry gelato, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

6801 Collins Avenue, FL 33141
(305) 514-7474
(305) 514-7474

COTE Miami

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

This Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse from New York City presents a ‘Tenderloin Loving Care’ Valentine’s Day menu at $175 per person. The menu features “Steak and Eggs,” USDA Prime Filet Mignon, 45+ Days Dry-Aged Ribeye, Japanese A5 Filet Mignon, Marinated Galbi, Janchi Somyun, soft serve with soy sauce caramel, chocolate bonbons, and more.

3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 434-4668
(305) 434-4668

Uchi

252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

This popular Wynwood sushi restaurant offers a $450 prix-fixe omakase for two on Valentine’s Day. The multi-course menu includes oysters with strawberry and champagne, seared scallops with Kaluga caviar, chef’s choice nigiri with hiramasa crudo, Yaki prawn, yuzu sakana, and a raspberry champagne sorbet as a palate cleanser. The meal moves on to the chef’s choice of sashimi and ahiru (aged duck breast), finishing with a strawberry-topped chocolate petit gateau.

252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 995-0915
(305) 995-0915

MILA Restaurant, Rooftop Lounge & Mixology Bar

1636 Meridian Avenue, FL 33139

For a lively Valentine’s Day, this Mediterranean-Asian restaurant and lounge offers indoor seating at $150 per person and outdoor at $195 per person, featuring izakaya-style dining. The menu includes tapas and raw bar items like edamame hummus, potato millefeuille, sashimi, and hamachi crudo. Main courses feature ‘Mediterrasian’ black cod, wagyu skirt steak, and assorted sushi. The special dessert is Manjari chocolate mousse with cocoa sponge cake, yuzu candied jam, and miso ice cream.

1636 Meridian Avenue, FL 33139
(786) 706-0744
(786) 706-0744

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Beach’s favorite neighborhood Italian will feature a Valentine’s Day tasting menu for $150 per person with a beverage pairing option for an additional $75. Dishes include crab salad with crispy shallots, garlic shrimp with cauliflower and pine nut vinaigrette, gnocchi with artichokes, mushrooms, and black truffles, and tagliolini with lamb shank ragu.

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-2124
(305) 534-2124

Area 31

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way (at Epic Hotel), Miami, FL 33131

Located on the 16th floor of Downtown’s Kimpton EPIC Hotel, this restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, Biscayne Bay, and Miami River for Valentine’s Day. The special pre-fixe menu is $135 per person, featuring Kusshi oysters, wild mushroom ravioli with truffle sage cream, and Area 31 Surf & Turf with tiger prawn, carrot mousse, chipotle Bernaise, Hanger steak, celery root gratin, smoked rosemary yogurt, and horseradish chimichurri. Dessert includes a unique panna cotta with rhubarb, basil sponge cake, and chocolate fudge sauce. Live entertainment is also available, with an optional bouquet and champagne for an additional $85.

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way (at Epic Hotel), Miami, FL 33131
(305) 424-5234
(305) 424-5234

Carbone

49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

This wildly popular Italian restaurant will offer a romantic four-course prix-fixe dinner for two priced at $225 per person. Enjoy menu favorites like the Caesar alla ZZ’s, Mario’s meatballs, spicy rigatoni vodka, and veal parmesan. Wrap things up with the lemon cheesecake for dessert.

49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Kaori

871 S Miami Ave (SE 9th St), Miami, FL 33129

Chef Kannon Swaris will serve a nine-course special omakase menu priced at $125 per person this Valentine’s Day. Highlights include Kumamoto oysters with ikura, chawanmushi (Japanese steamed egg custard) with fresh wasabi and Hokkaido uni, bluefin tuna pizza, robata charred cauliflower, and lobster with shiso herb crust, and King crab stuffing.

871 S Miami Ave (SE 9th St), Miami, FL 33129
(786) 878-4493
(786) 878-4493

Sexy Fish

1000 Brickell Plaza, MIami, FL

For Valentine’s Day, this opulent restaurant offers a Lover’s Omakase Menu at $250 per guest, including a bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut per couple. The multi-course menu features oyster and shiso with smoked yellowtail, yuzu, and tofu, Spanish red prawn nigiri, otoro tuna with caviar maki, tomato and miso udon with truffle, Japanese wagyu, and lobster with sweet corn and truffle, capped with a special Valentine’s Day dessert platter.

1000 Brickell Plaza, MIami, FL

Dirty French Steakhouse

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Those seeking an extravagant experience will be best served heading to this over-the-top steakhouse. The menu kicks off with classics like tuna tartare and lobster ravioli, leading up to the main course of either filet au poivre or Scottish salmon. Decadent desserts include opera cake and beignets. 

1200 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-8707
(305) 990-8707

Osaka Cocina Nikkei

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

For Valentine’s Day, fans of Nikkei (Japanese with Peruvian influence) cuisine can enjoy a special $200 per person prix-fixe menu at this Downtown favorite, starting with a welcome glass of champagne. The menu features Zeitaku ceviche with Ora King salmon, yuzu sauce, 24-karat gold quinoa, and Perigord truffle, along with lobster Mentaiko, which includes cooked lobster sushi topped with rocoto miso gratin and grana padano cheese.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(786) 627-4800
(786) 627-4800

La Petite Maison

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131

This French Mediterranean Brickell favorite features a special $195 Valentine’s Day menu featuring starters such as bluefin tuna tartare on puff pastry with yuzu, avocado, and caviar yogurt; duck confit with orange and grilled escarole; and gnocchi with black truffle. Desserts include warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream and an orange blossom tropézienne tart with pink pralines craquelin, available until February 29. A special cocktail menu includes options like the Cognac & Champagne Colada, a sparkling cocktail with pineapple and nutty flavors.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 403-9133
(305) 403-9133

Related Maps

Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

This Coral Gables Italian spot offers a $130 per person Lucchetti Dell’amore menu for Valentine’s Day inspired by the love padlocks tradition. Appetizers include phyllo pastry millefeuille with lobster tail and fried zucchini flowers with goat cheese and truffle honey. Main courses feature seabass on salmon roe velouté and grilled Angus filet mignon. Desserts include tiramisu and chocolate mousse with crunchy hazelnut, complemented by raspberry sorbet.

162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
(786) 580-3731

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy, Miami, FL 33149

Well-known for its extraordinary waterfront view of Miami’s skyline, this popular date night spot will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person on Valentine’s Day. Dishes include grilled oysters, Australian wagyu beef au poivre, and chocolate mascarpone with cocoa nib mousse. Pro-tip: For an uber-romantic experience, schedule dinner during sunset.

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy, Miami, FL 33149
(305) 361-3818
(305) 361-3818

Harry's Pizzeria

3918 N Miami Ave (41), Miami, FL 33127

For a fun Valentine’s Day outing, this local hotspot offers a pizza-making class at $90 per person or $160 for two. Participants make heart-shaped pizzas and enjoy a salad and the special Scarlet Spritz cocktail. The interactive event includes appetizers like polenta fries, arancini, and meatballs, along with cocktails, concluding with olive oil cake, seasonal fruit compote, and whipped cream.

3918 N Miami Ave (41), Miami, FL 33127
(786) 655-0121
(786) 655-0121

Related Maps