Where To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Miami, If You Must

If the invasion of fuzzy teddy bears and cheap boxes of chocolate on aisle five hasn’t been enough of a hint, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Yes, it’s the one day of the year couples seem obligated to proclaim their love in as many materialistic ways as possible — with restaurants that are quick to partake, many offering meals whose only memorable feature is the ridiculously high check.

For those who cannot escape going out on February 14th, here’s a list of 18 places to take a date in South Florida — that won’t be a complete letdown — listed in geographical order from north to south.