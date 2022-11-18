Where to Watch the World Cup in Miami, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, meaning fans of soccer (or futbol, to be accurate) are getting ready to scream “gooooaaaal!” with every point scored. Taking place in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to serve as host, and at the end of the calendar year, as opposed to the usual summer months, 32 teams will battle it out through December 18, where only one will walk away with the coveted gold trophy. Below are the top spots to catch all the action.Read More
La Santa Taqueria
Because all games are better enjoyed with guacamole and chips, head to this Mexican favorite for some prime World Cup action. In a nod to its roots, the venue will show all Mexico games and other high-profile matches. Expect big screens for optimal viewing, guacamole with chicharron, and specially-priced beer buckets. Keep a lookout for special offerings for specific games.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Head to this iconic Miami hotel, where both Bleau Bar and Arkadia Grill will broadcast live matches for fans while offering food and drink specials to represent the countries playing. Think Caipirinha cocktails for Brazil, skirt steak with chimichurri for Argentina, and bratwurst dishes for Germany.
Shoma Bazaar
Doral’s trendy food hall is bringing the World Cup to fans with a 20-foot by 12-foot Ultra HD screen, plenty of beer specials, and food options from all corners of the globe (think Japanese, American, Italian, Venezuelan, Persian, and Cuban, among others).
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar
If Fido is a futbol fan, head to this Midtown bar, where pups are treated to their own doggie menu. There are ample televisions to catch the games while dining on sushi rolls, tiraditos, and ceviches. Cocktails like the Latino mule, Deadpool margarita, and the Negroni. round out the experience.
Bottled Blonde Miami
Part club, part bar, part pizzeria, this Wynwood venue promises to be a memorable World Cup-watching destination. Boasting 49 televisions, two 24-foot projector walls, and two 15-foot LED walls, patrons will feel like they are in the soccer stadium. The variety of inventive pizzas and 100-ounce drink towers filled with beverages like margaritas and mimosas keep everyone happy, regardless of who’s winning or losing.
BAKAN
Cheer on the world’s best soccer players at this upscale Mexican favorite. Located in the heart of Wynwood, World Cup watch parties begin at noon at the buzzing outdoor bar, which will be outfitted with large HD TV screens to catch all the action. Regional dishes and a hearty selection of mezcal and tequila make the experience all the merrier.
Time Out Market Miami
This expansive food hall off Lincoln Road will do the trick for those craving more than bar food when watching the World Cup. Helmed by top culinary talent serving everything from pizza to fried chicken to bao buns, there’s a hearty selection sure to keep everyone happy. There’ll also be plenty of television screens throughout the 18,000-square-feet space and three bars to grab favorite libations.
Mickey Burkes
With 15 flat-screen TVs to capture every goal, this traditional British pub will show all the games, including those in the afternoon in the host city of Qatar (which translates to 5 a.m. in Miami). It offers daily food and drink specials and brunch for weekend games with options for bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and brunch cocktails from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kush at Clevelander Sports Bar
Head to this sports bar inside the Clevelander South Beach for an action-packed World Cup watch party. Twenty televisions and a LED screen ensure none of the action will be missed. To add to the fun, patrons wearing their team’s jersey will get a free shot for every goal scored. Those who order a beer or frozen cocktail during any game will be entered in the Golazo Weekly Sweepstakes.
American Social
This classic spot has the soccer fan covered for a fun atmosphere and large drink selections. Enjoy special pricing on espresso martinis, cactus pear mojitos, Patron margaritas, and beer buckets. Furthermore, revelers can start the celebrations early — American Social will be opening 30 minutes before all 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. games.
DOM'S
The staple Brickell bar is where to go for those rooting for team USA. In true team spirit, they’ll be showing all the American matches while offering a buy one, get one on draft beers with any food purchase. The first game will occur at 2 p.m. on November 21 against Wales. On Black Friday, November 25, at 2 p.m., the USA and England go head to head. The last game of the round is the USA versus Iran on November 29 at 2 p.m. The promotion and watch parties will continue throughout the World Cup as the team advances.
Tur Kitchen
Those seeking a more elevated watch party experience can find it in this trendy Mediterranean eatery, which, come November 20, will transform its lounge into a World Cup Fan Zone.
Fans can cheer on their teams while noshing on mezzes like braised lamb, Turkish dumplings, and Kofta sliders. Specialty cocktails will also be available. Advanced reservations for seating in the World Cup Fan Zone are required by emailing info@turkitchen.com.
