Where to Watch the World Cup in Miami, 2022

Those seeking a more elevated watch party experience can find it in this trendy Mediterranean eatery, which, come November 20, will transform its lounge into a World Cup Fan Zone.

Fans can cheer on their teams while noshing on mezzes like braised lamb, Turkish dumplings, and Kofta sliders. Specialty cocktails will also be available. Advanced reservations for seating in the World Cup Fan Zone are required by emailing info@turkitchen.com.