people having a toast Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

The Best Sports Bars in Miami to Watch NFL and College Football

Where to cheer on your favorite team

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

Let the taps run freely, the wings simmer, and the mayhem ensue. The season of all seasons is upon us, Miami, and there are plenty of stellar venues around town where fan can don their colors and cheer on your favorite football teams, both college and NFL.

Assume that most of these bars are Dolphins fan friendly, and also consider that many of the obvious suspects are left out. Was a favorite team or bar left out? Shoot a note to the Eater tipline to share favorites.

— Contributions by Ashley Brozic and Olee Fowler

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Shula's Steak

15255 Bull Run Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Where better to watch the Dolphins play than at Don Shula's original haunt? Although the chain has branched out, this Miami Lakes gem is the original. Make sure to get there at least 30 minutes before kickoff, because it tends to get pretty crowded.

2. Shuckers Bar and Grill

1819 79th St Causeway
Miami, FL
At Shuckers, football fans will see a mixed crowd of fans on Sundays, from Cleveland Browns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Get there at least 30 minutes before to snag a TV. Specials vary depending on the day, and it doesn’t really do the whole drink specials thing, but its hard to beat those waterside views.

3. Tom's NFL American Sports Bar & Grill

5001 NW 36th St
Miami Springs, FL 33166
At Tom's you'll find a broad range of fans, but the leading set here comes from Dolphins. Unless it's a Jets game, where one may see a pretty heated rivalry between the two teams.

4. The Butcher Shop

165 NW 23rd St
Miami, FL 33127
Three teams congregate at The Butcher Shop: The Dolphins, Steelers and Jets, all looking for some crafty specials (pun intended) and a variety of burgers, sausages and meats.

5. Mike's at Venetia

555 NE 15th St
Miami, FL 33132
Mike's is another great place to watch NFL games, and a range of fans can be found here. Plus, its specials are hard to beat and features a beer selection with more than 18 taps, for every taste and mood.

6. Ted's Hideaway

124 2nd St
Miami Beach, FL 33139
The range of fans at Ted's varies depending on the night, or conference that's come to town. For South Beach, or Miami really, the specials are pretty fair — plus, it even offers free hot dogs during Monday Night Football showings.

7. American Social

690 SW 1st Ct
Miami, FL 33130
With locations in Las Olas and Brickell, American Social is a go-to spot for Miami Seminole and Phins fans. Featuring a menu filled with all-American favorites, beer, and cocktails, guests can kick back and enjoy the big game on one of the 15+ TVs throughout each location. This football season, the bar features game day specials including $4 draft beers, $4-6 shots of Bacardi, Fireball, Jameson, Grey Goose, and Patron, and $15 Bud Light and $20 Heineken beer buckets.

8. Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
The official meeting point for the Gator Club of Miami, University of Florida fans can reserve a table to watch the game — most complete with a keg at the table. It’s like college all over again, but better.

9. Sandbar Sports Grill

3064 Grand Ave
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Sandbar is the place to watch Miami Hurricanes games. That being said, it gets a surprisingly large turnout for Michigan State, University of Missouri, Florida State and University of Florida fans, not to mention for NFL teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and, of course, the Dolphins.

10. Scully's Tavern

9809 SW 72nd St
Miami, FL 33173
Hot dogs and football watching go hand-in-hand, right? Well at Scully's at least they do. This Kendall sports bar offers up a free hot dog spread for all Monday Night football and Dolphin games at half time, plus beer specials to wash it all back with.

11. Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St
Miami, FL 33173
Dolfans have yet another reason to go to Sports Grill for the big game — besides those famous chicken wings. During every Dolphin’s game Sports Grill offers up cheap pitchers, drafts and beer buckets.

